Christmas dining 2022: Suburban dine-in options making a comeback this year

Truluck's specialty peppermint chocolate cake is on the menu through Dec. 31. Courtesy of Truluck's

It feels like the holidays are a bit closer to normal this year, which is evidenced by the return of suburban restaurants' Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dine-in options. Make reservations soon though, so you don't miss out.

If you'd rather dine at home over the holidays but don't want to cook, there are many carryout options available. Pay attention to order-by dates, as most are coming up soon.

Here are the suburban holiday dining options we found this year.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz is prepping a decadent three-course Christmas Eve dinner, highlights of which are lobster raviolo, mushroom stuffed breast of hen, lobster and crab filled Dover sole roulade with saffron potatoes and lobster fondue, and Grand Marnier crème brûlée. The $105 per person dinner will be available from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 24. Reservations are required.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/. Make reservations early for Christmas Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's $56 for adults and $28 for kids.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. For the holidays, the Italian cafe is serving specials now through Jan. 4, including Sicilian crabcake ($18.95) and the truffle-crusted beef medallion risotto ($29.95). Savor the new peppermint gelato ($4.95-$7.50) all month. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. The restaurant closes at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and is closed on Christmas Day.

Beatrix is once again offering its Holiday Cookie Decorating Kits to enjoy at home. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 23-24, the restaurant will be serving a dine-in holiday special of grilled filet medallion with short-rib ragout and truffle-onion jus for $30.95. The Christmas Eve dinner for two to-go features butternut squash and apple soup, Brussels sprouts and Honeycrisp apple salad, filet medallions with short-rib ragout, chicken bebe, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes and truffle-onion jus, classic mashed potatoes, brown butter spaghetti squash and Oh My! Caramel Pie for $59.95 per person. Order by noon Thursday, Dec. 22. Get creative with Beatrix's Christmas Cookie Decorating Kit that includes six holiday cookies, icing, sprinkles and small candies for $17.95. Order by 5 p.m. Dec. 21 for pickup Dec. 22-24.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Blossom Cafe is offering dine-in specials for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including prime rib, baked ham, baked stuffed shrimp, filet and lobster and halibut. Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Or consider the complete takeout dinners that feed eight to 15 and include ham, roast turkey or rotisserie roast pork for $290. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 20, for pickup on Christmas Eve or Day.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. For dine-in, sip on the Winter White Cosmo while enjoying the winter specials, including the Baja scallop and shrimp scampi pasta, the Rockefeller Butterfish and the old-fashioned cedar plank salmon.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/christmas/. On Christmas Day, make things easy by bringing your crew to dine on the roasted turkey dinner that includes sides, stuffing and a slice of pumpkin pie for $25.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids 12 and younger.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Bub City will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for brunch and dinner for dine-in, carryout and delivery. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/xmaseve.php. Chandler's will be serving from a special Christmas Eve menu that includes apps, prime rib, twin filet Oscar, Parmesan-crusted grouper, baked honey-glazed ham, carved leg of lamb, peppermint ice cream and more. Dec. 24 hours are 3-8 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

Chicken bebe is part of the Christmas Eve dinner for two to-go offered from Beatrix this year. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/. The chocolate-inspired restaurant will be open for Christmas Eve Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but will be closed for dinner on Christmas Eve and all day on Christmas.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/xmas22. The $79 four-course prix fixe Christmas Eve dine-in dinner includes an app, soup or salad, an entree (8-ounce filet, Cajun pork chop, grilled salmon, eggplant Parmesan, roasted chicken) and a side, and a dessert (pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate cake or creme brulee). Reservations are required. Or consider ordering the cook-at-home dinner for six that offers a choice of prime rib ($225) or glazed ham ($175), salad, rolls, mashed potatoes and chocolate cake. Order by Wednesday, Dec. 21, for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Disotto Italian

310 Green Bay Road, Highwood, (224) 765-9490, disottoitalian.com/. Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Italian restaurant will be serving specials such as a shaved fennel salad ($15), agnolotti di zucca pasta ($23) and braised lamb shank with creamy mascarpone polenta ($36). Reservations are requested.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make reservations now to dine in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Sam Savage Duo will be playing Dec. 24.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. The Drake will be hosting a lavish Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. It's $85 for adults, $30 for kids 6-12 and free for kids younger than 5. Dine on antipasto, salads, seafood, hot entrees, roasted black pepper encrusted lamb rack, herb-rubbed prime rib, a bananas Foster station and desserts. Reservations are required.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Make Christmas morning easier with Drury Lane's extensive Christmas Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 25. Nosh on made-to-order omelets, doughnuts and waffles, oysters on the half shell, hand-carved prime rib, breakfast items, seafood, entrees, and from the hot chocolate station featuring eggnog and peppermint gelato, holiday cookies, cake pops and more. Plus, sip on unlimited mimosas, bellinis and champagne. It's $80 for adults, $40 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's is open starting at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Reservations required.

Francesca's will be serving pasta specials for the holidays. - Courtesy of Scott Harris Hospitality

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and surrounding suburbs; miafrancesca.com/. Feast on Christmas dinner specials such as lobster bisque ($9.95), four-cheese agnolotti pasta ($28.95), risotto all' arlecchino with shrimp, sea scallops and manilla clams ($31.95) and Icelandic line-caught cod, sea scallops, mussels and fingerling potatoes ($38.95) from 3-9 p.m. Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Gibson's

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/gibsons-oak-brook/. Gibson's is offering Christmas Eve dine-in reservations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Or order carryout by 5 p.m. Dec. 22 for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. The winter holiday catering menu features entrees (roasted turkey breast with gravy, roasted chicken, tenderloin roast, sliced brisket, lamb chops, salmon), sides, salads, apps, pasta, desserts and more. Order ahead for pickup.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/. Jameson's is offering holiday catering that includes a prime rib package for $350 or a bone-in ham package for $200. They include sides, salad and bread and feed six to 10. Order by Wednesday, Dec. 21, for pickup on Dec. 24 or 25.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. The restaurant will be open for dine-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. If you're feeding a crew at home this year, Johnny's offers dinner packages to-go with sides, rolls and cheesecake. The rotisserie roasted pork for eight to 10 is $169; the whole turkey is $375; and the prime rib is $395. Single dinners available on Dec. 24 and 25 include rotisserie roasted pork ($22.95) and prime rib ($32.95-$36.95). Order ahead for pickup on Dec. 24 or 25.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. The holiday dinner package, which feeds eight to 10 for $275, includes maple-glazed pork tenderloin or cranberry orange balsamic airline chicken, three sides, bread and limoncello cake. Add on prime rib or braised short ribs for an extra $120. Dinner for two, which features pork tenderloin or chicken breast for $85 and prime rib or braised short ribs for $150, includes two sides, salad, bread and limoncello cake. Breakfast options for Christmas morning are also available. Order by Dec. 20 for pickup by noon Saturday, Dec. 24. Closed on Dec. 25.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/Christmas. How does filet with lobster cream ($42), honey-glazed ham ($36), macadamia nut turkey ($34) and pumpkin pie ($16) sound for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner? Reservations are required.

Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Made-to-order doughnuts, waffles and omelets, a hot chocolate station, a Bloody Mary station, seafood, breakfast items, entrees, desserts and more can all be found on Lucille's Christmas Day Brunch, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's $80 for adults, $40 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Make reservations now for dine-in on Christmas Eve, with specials including jumbo lump crabcakes, prime rib and gooey chocolate cake. Or consider the Christmas dinner for two to-go, which includes oven-roasted turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, housemade cranberry and apple strudel for $64.95. Order by 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, for pickup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed on Christmas Day.

Maggiano's

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills; maggianos.com/. Now through Dec. 24, order a holiday bundle to-go that feeds four to six and features Mom's Lasagna, fettuccine Alfredo, chicken piccata, Caesar salad, bread, chocolate layer cake, Gigi's Butter Cake, Vera's Lemon Cookies and more. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance of pickup. For dine-in, take advantage of the special holiday family-style meal designed for at least four that includes salad, two apps, two pastas, two entrees and a sampler of mini desserts. Reservations are required.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/christmas-new-years/. Make plans for the dine-in holiday prix fixe menu that includes a soup or salad; crab and shrimp-stuffed salmon ($50), Pacifico True Striped Bass ($55), filet mignon ($60) or West Australian lobster tail ($70); and a dessert. It's available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are required. If you're dining at home, the Christmas feast to-go for four for $214.50 includes prime rib, salad, sides and bread. Order by Tuesday, Dec. 20, for pickup on Christmas.

Michael Jordan's Steak House

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Feeding a crowd? Consider MJ's, which offers to-go packages featuring whole roasted beef tenderloin ($279), roasted prime rib ($250) and maple-glazed pork loin ($80). Add on the $123 Sides & Sweets package, which includes rolls, salad, four sides and dessert (caramel apple bread pudding, Key lime pie or peanut butter pie). Order by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, for pickup on Dec. 23 or until 2 p.m. Dec. 24.

The Merry Berry Margarita is a limited-time seasonal sipper at Miller's Ale House. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard; 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, and other suburbs; millersalehouse.com/. Available now through Dec. 31, the Merry Berry Margarita ($8.99) and Basil Hayden Smoked Cinnamon Old Fashion ($14.99) join the limited-time only special of 1.5 pounds of snow crab legs served with two sides ($25.99).

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/. Dine with Santa from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Barrington and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Elgin. Reservations are required.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. Morton's is offering a three-course Chateaubriand menu for two for dine-in from Dec. 24-31. The $179 dinner includes a winter salad, chateaubriand for two, two sides, and sticky toffee bread pudding, Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake or bruleed cheesecake. Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Call to make reservations for Niche's Christmas Eve Dinner, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner starting at 5:30. The $75 three-course dinner with an optional wine pairing ($30) includes bay scallop and fjord trout velouté, coffee-rubbed short ribs and Dunbarton cauliflower puree and peppermint cheesecake.

Osteria Trulli

1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/. The Pugliese restaurant is offering a special $295 holiday feast to-go for eight to 10 that includes a full rack of pork chops, osso bucco or beef short ribs, sides, veggies, pasta, salad and panettone. Preorder for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24 or 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Palm Court's holiday dine-in specials include prime rib, African cold water rock lobster tail, beef Wellington, Alaskan king crab legs, filet mignon and shrimp en croute, tomahawk steak and more. Don't forget the holiday desserts, including Key lime pie, peppermint dream, chocolate fudge cake and carrot cake. Reservations are required. For dining at home, choose from the bone-in ham dinner to go for $180 that serves eight to 10 or the prime rib roast for $310 that serves six to eight. Order by 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. From 4-10 p.m. Christmas Eve, Perry's will be offering a three-course prix fixe menu that includes a choice of a soup or salad, entree and dessert for $65 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $75 per person from 5:45 p.m. and later. It's $65 per person for the meal to-go curbside.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. The seafood restaurant is hosting a Holiday Grand Buffet from 4-8 p.m. Christmas Eve. Along with unlimited champagne, highlights of the buffet include a variety of seafood, prime rib, filet mignon Wellington, pork chops, steak Diane, salad and veggies bar and desserts prepared to your request. It's $65 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required. Closed on Christmas Day.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The Christmas Eve dinner for two to-go features slow-braised barbecue short ribs, sides, salad and sticky toffee date cake for $132. Add on a quart of butternut squash soup for $20. Order by Wednesday, Dec. 21, for pickup between 3-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant is closed Dec. 24-25.

Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine's

Locations in Deerfield, Lemont, Naperville and Chicago; Carmine's has locations in Rosemont and Chicago; rosebudrestaurants.com/holiday-menu/. The Rosebud Holiday Take Home Package offers two options: Package 1 feeds four to six and costs $240 and Package 2 feeds eight to 10 and casts $300. They each include salad, sausage and peppers, meatballs and polenta, brick chicken, chicken Vesuvio, rigatoni vodka and dessert. Order by Friday, Dec. 16, for pickup on Dec. 24 or 25.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/promotions/christmas-and-new-years-at-ruths/. Ruth's Chris is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For dining at home, the Celebration Feast for four includes roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream, salad, garlic mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and personal cheesecakes for $195. Order 48 hours in advance of pickup, which is available from 4-6 p.m. daily until Dec. 23.

Braised beef short ribs are part of Saranello's special Christmas Eve carryout meal. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/christmas-eve-carry-out/. Treat your guests to Saranello's special $54.95 per person Christmas Eve carryout meal featuring an antipasto platter, crunchy Christmas salad, braised beef short ribs with Parmesan mashed potatoes, lobster tortellini, roasted Brussels sprouts, and chocolate mascarpone pie, peppermint bark and lemon cookies. Order by Thursday, Dec. 22, for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Saranello's will be closed on Christmas.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Ordering closes Friday, Dec. 16, for the a la carte Christmas dinner, desserts and breakfast items. Pickup is on Friday, Dec. 23. Call for details.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/. Make the holidays easier with Season 52's The Green Box, which serves four to six. Choose from Kona-crusted wood-grilled tenderloin ($195) or whole side of cedar plank salmon ($165), plus a salad, sides and six mini indulgence desserts. Order 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg-illinois/. Shaw's will be serving the regular menu from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/. For the holidays, Stan's has added seasonal doughnut flavors, including Peppermint Bark Old Fashioned, Gingerbread Gluten-less, Sugar Cookie and Eggnog Le Stan, and drinks such as Eggnog Latte, Peppermint Bark Hot Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Cold Brew and a Gingerbread Chai.

The Holiday Nog is a seasonal special at Truluck's through Dec. 31. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Truluck's will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, serving specials such as the Holiday Nog ($15.50) and Peppermint Chocolate Cake ($14). Reservations are required.

Weber Grill

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. This year, Weber Grill is offering half (serves four to five) and full (serves eight to 10) Christmas Eve platters, including winter salad, gulf shrimp cocktail, hickory smoked prime rib, Carolina smoked pork loin, white cheddar mac and cheese, green beans almondine, garlic mashed potatoes, triple chocolate Bundt cake, Dutch apple pie and more. Order by Dec. 19.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; wildfirerestaurant.com/. The regular menu will be available for dine-in, delivery and carryout. Whole pies can be ordered ahead for carryout. All locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day.