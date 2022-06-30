Head outside for KC and The Sunshine Band, Blue Oyster Cult and more this Fourth of July weekend

KC and the Sunshine Band aims to shake your booty at Elk Grove Village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series Monday, July 4. Courtesy of Chris Weeks

Boy Band Review brings danceable favorites to the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest for a post-fireworks set Sunday night, July 3. courtesy of Kayleigh Kay

The Bitter Jester Music Fest wraps up its 16th season with its contest finalists in concert followed by fireworks in Highland Park Monday, July 4. Courtesy of Bitter Jester

The Fourth of July falling on a Monday this year means the holiday celebrations can spread across the whole weekend unbroken. And festivals and musicians are taking full advantage of that, giving fans an opportunity to see Chicago and suburban favorites playing alongside some national acts.

Frontier Days is bringing some big names to Arlington Heights' Recreation Park (500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights) this weekend, with full lineups of rock headlined by Ace Frehley (of KISS) at 8 p.m. Friday, Jason Scheff (of Chicago) at 8 p.m. Saturday, Steve Augeri (former Journey lead vocalist) at 8 p.m. Sunday, and American English at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Elk Grove Village's free Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series boasts KC and The Sunshine Band at 8 p.m. Monday at Rotary Green (164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village), followed by the Lions Club's fireworks display.

Naperville Salute presents music all weekend long, including Shining Star at 8 p.m. Friday; Alika Arlynn Band at 4 p.m., Eric Chesser at 6 p.m. and Jon Langston at 8 p.m. Saturday; The PriSSillas at 4 p.m., Mike & Joe at 6 p.m. and Maggie Speaks at 8 p.m. Sunday; and ARRA at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Bitter Jester Music Festival wraps up its 16th season with this summer's contest finalists -- Fightin' Bob, Fluctuation, Keep the Eleven, New Age Americans, Scorched Waves, Summer Drive, Summer League and VENGANZA (along with featured solo performer Linda Therese and special guests F!REWORKS and Opening Day) -- playing a full concert starting at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Wolters Field (1080 Park Ave. West, Highland Park) and ending with Highland Park's fireworks display.

And if you're looking for something more traditional, the Southwest Community Concert Band will perform patriotic and Americana favorites at Cantigny's First Division Museum Military Park (1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, cantigny.org) at 3 p.m. Monday. Or catch the The Illinois Brass Band at Geneva's River Park (151 River Lane, Geneva, genevarts.org) at 6 p.m. Sunday.

So if you're jonesing for a side of music with your fireworks and cotton candy, here's a more comprehensive lineup of outdoor music offerings this weekend:

Lakeside Festival: Dole Mansion and Lakeside Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake, featuring MacKenzie O'Brien at 2 p.m., 7th heaven at 4:15 p.m., Vinyl Goldmine at 6:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m. Friday; The Ron Burgundy's at 1:30 p.m., Nicholas Tremulis and the Prodigals at 4 p.m., Rosie and the Rivets at 6 p.m., and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Hillbilly Rockstarz at noon, Radio Gaga at 3:30 p.m., Dangerous JOEs at 5:30 p.m., and Free Fallin at 7 p.m. Sunday. thedole.org.

Mundelein Community Days: Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein, featuring Second Hand Soul Band at 5 p.m. and Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Kevin Purcell & The Nightburners at 5 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Gina Gonzalez & the Wingmen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and Brass from the Past at 4 p.m. and Brushville at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Monday. mundelein.org.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest: Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine, featuring The Instinct at 7:30 p.m. and Bucket #6 at 10 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 5 p.m., The Jolly Ringwalds at 7:30 p.m. and Feudin' Hillbillys at 10 p.m. Saturday; and Serendipity at 7:30 p.m. and Boy Band Review at 10 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at dusk (around 9 p.m.) Sunday. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

ABBA The Concert: 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, ravinia.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: Serendipity at 7:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; The Ron Burgundy's at 6 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Belvederes at 6:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 9 p.m. Sunday; and Voyage at 6 p.m. and Anthem at 8:30 p.m. Monday, followed by fireworks. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates, with Mike & Joe at 8 p.m. Friday; How Rude at 5 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Run Forrest Run at 5 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday playing around the fireworks display. northwestfourthfest.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual 4th of July Festival: Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect, with Hairbangers Ball at 9 p.m. Friday, Infinity at 9 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Experience at 9 p.m. Sunday, and R Gang at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Monday around the fireworks display. mplions.org/4th-of-July-festival.

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire's "Miraculous Supernatural Tour": Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. livenation.com.

Blue Öyster Cult and Foghat: RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. paramountaurora.com.

Barrington Metra Lot Concerts: Barrington Metra commuter lot, 201 S. Spring St., Barrington, with 16 Candles at 8 p.m. Saturday and Pat McKillen at 8 p.m. Sunday. barrington-il.gov.

Dwight Yoakam and Old Crow Medicine Show: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, ravinia.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton, with Chicago Tribute Anthology at 3 p.m. Sunday. cantigny.org.

Lisle Park District's Fourth of July Celebration: Van Kampen Memorial Stage, 1800 Short St., Lisle, with Brass Buckle Band at 5:30 p.m. and Anthem at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. lisleparkdistrict.org.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: River Park, 151 River Lane, Geneva, featuring the Illinois Brass Band at 6 p.m. Sunday. genevarts.org.

Classical Mystery Tour -- A Tribute to The Beatles: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park, ravinia.org.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival: Sabatino Park on Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow, with The Lennys at 11 a.m. Monday. nkcchamber.com/sleepy-hollow-4th-of-july-festivities/.

Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest, with Tommy DeCarlo and special guest Rudy Cardenas at 5 p.m. Monday. lfparksandrec.com.

Aurora Fourth of July Celebration: RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, with DJ Suave Smooth and dancing from 7:45-9 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Monday. paramountaurora.com.

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin, with Modern Day Romeos at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at about 9:20 p.m. Monday. cityofelgin.org.

Rockin' in the Park: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, with Silver Bullet Band STL at 7 p.m. Monday followed by fireworks. rosemont.com.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series with KC and The Sunshine Band: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village, at 8 p.m. Monday. elkgrove.org.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles, with the Feel Good Party Band at 6 p.m. Monday followed by fireworks. stcparks.org/july-4th.