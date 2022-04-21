Dining events: Bloomingdale Restaurant Week kicks off, Schaumburg Public House debuts

Meatloaf is on the menu at Anyway's during Bloomingdale Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Anyway's

World of flavors

Hungry, but not sure where to eat? Consider Bloomingdale Restaurant Week, which offers a plethora of possibilities -- from fast-casual eateries to upscale restaurants -- serving up specials and deals Friday, April 22, through Sunday, May 1. Participating restaurants include Anyway's American Grill & Pub, Capone's Pizzeria, Chick-fil-A, Dino's Cafe, Jameson's Charhouse, Jersey Mike's Subs, La Campana Mexican Restaurant, Mahan Family Wines, Okapi Bistro, Saffron Restaurant, Sporty's Restaurant & Catering, Steak Burrito Mexican Grill, Taco Maya, Texas Roadhouse, Venuti's Banquets & Ristorante and Wolfden Brewing. For details, see bloomingdalechamber.com/restaurant-week.

During Bloomingdale Restaurant Week, Okapi Bistro is offering a special on the kebab dinner. - Courtesy of Okapi Bistro

Schaumburg Public House officially opened to diners Wednesday in the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, in the space that once housed Sam and Harry's. The urban brasserie plans to serve seasonal dishes featuring regionally grown ingredients, plus craft cocktails and local beers. Upcoming events include music from Matt Tillis from 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 22; a bourbon and rye spirit tasting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23; and music from Chris Kremmer from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Schaumburg Public House is at 1551 Thoreau Drive North, Schaumburg, (847) 303-4050, schaumburgpublichouse.com/.

Florida Stone Crab claw season is only available through May 1 at Truluck's. - Courtesy of Truluck's

Get them while you can: Florida Stone Crab claw season is ending on Sunday, May 1, at Truluck's in Rosemont and Chicago. The season is limited because Truluck's only serves fresh crab claws, which are caught that day, cooked, packed on ice and then flown to Chicago. The claws, which are served pre-cracked and chilled, come in medium (2-3 ounces), large (3-5 ounces) and jumbo (5-8 ounces).

Truluck's is at 9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, and 41 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, (312) 982-0050, trulucks.com/.

Miller's Ale House recently added the guacamole and bacon burger to its lunch menu for a limited time. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Need a midday pick-me-up? Miller's Ale House is now offering four new lunch specials, available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until mid-July. Options include the guacamole and bacon burger topped with peppered bacon, melted white American cheese, guacamole, queso and garlic-lime crema with seasoned fries for $9.99; the Southwest BBQ Chopped Chicken Salad garnished with crispy onion tanglers for $8.99; the creamy chicken pesto fettuccine with toasted garlic bread for $8.99; and the four-cheese flatbread and salad duo for $6.99 for a half flatbread and $9.99 for a full flatbread.

Miller's Ale House is at 778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/.

Buona recently added Buona Bites to its menu for a limited time. - Courtesy of Buona

Buona recently introduced the limited-time Buona Bites, which feature Italian beef, gravy, cheese and housemade giardiniera encased in rice balls that are then deep-fried and served with a side of housemade marinara sauce. It's $6.99 for three bites and the dipping sauce.

Buona has locations in Algonquin, Bolingbrook, Darien, Glen Ellyn, Glendale Heights, Hoffman Estates, Itasca, Lakemoor, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Rosemont, St. Charles, Chicago and more; buona.com/.

The Fairmont Chicago is hosting a special Whiskey Tasting Dinner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 28. - Courtesy of The Fairmont Chicago

If you're a fan of whiskey, consider heading into the city on Thursday, April 28, for a special Whiskey Tasting Dinner from 6-8 p.m. at the Fairmont Chicago. The $55 per person event includes hush puppies with rémoulade and pretzels with pimento cheese paired with 28 Mile Vodka & Distillery's Debonair (a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys); barbecue pork sliders paired with Whiskey Acres' Rye Whiskey; beignets with orange marmalade paired with Koval's Four Grain Single Barrel Whiskey; sweet and sour apricot chicken bites paired with Coppercraft Distillery's Straight Bourbon Whiskey; and apple crullers paired with Detroit City Distillery's Butcher's Cut Bourbon Whiskey. Reservations are required.

The Fairmont Chicago is at 200 N. Columbus Drive, Chicago, (312) 565-8000, fairmontchicago.com/dine/dinner-series/whiskey-dinner/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.