Where to watch the final March Madness games in the suburbs

Timothy O'Toole's will be offering a variety of beer specials during the Final Four games this weekend. Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

Fans can cheer on their favorite teams at Moretti's during the March Madness games this weekend. Courtesy of Moretti's

The TVs will be tuned to the Final Four games at Moretti's in Barrington. Courtesy of Moretti's

As the NCAA March Madness men's basketball tournament closes in on the Final Four this weekend, with the final on Monday, April 4, you'd be hard-pressed to find a suburban bar or restaurant that isn't planning on celebrating the tournament with a special promotion or watch party.

Some March Madness promotions include beer bucket specials, fiery whiskey options and even big prize giveaways, to name a few.

Whether you've got all four Final Four teams standing or your bracket's busted, or maybe you just want to end the tournament in style with some friends, these suburban restaurants and bars are a perfect place to send off the college basketball season in style.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/.

Enjoy March Madness action in the fresh air at Beacon Tap's heated outdoor bar, or stay inside and watch the games on one of the bar's 20 TVs. Whatever route you choose, Beacon Tap offers daily food and drink specials, such as $15 Miller Highlife buckets, $17 domestic buckets, $22 premium buckets, $4.50 Tullamore Dew shots and $10 Beacon Tap special select bourbon Old Fashioneds. Plus, there will be giveaways during each game.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/march-mad-house/.

$4 Dos Equis Lager and Fireball Whisky await those looking to spice up their gameday at Brick House. Those less adventurous can still enjoy the 30-plus beer options on tap while watching the games on more than 30 TVs.

All locations of Moretti's, including Lake in the Hills, will be serving food and drink specials during the NCAA Final Four games. - Courtesy of Moretti's

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990, cityworksrestaurant.com/.

The Loaded Totchos and 96 ounce Monster Mule specials City Works has served throughout the tournament might be a bigger draw than the games themselves to some. The Schaumburg sports destination will have other daily food and drink specials as the games continue, many of which are shareable between fans.

Flagship on the Fox

100 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles, (630) 549-7672, flagshiponthefox.com/.

The popular St. Charles sports bar boasts an impressive 32 TVs, all of which have been dedicated to NCAA basketball games during its tournament-long promotion. Fans can take advantage of daily specials while cheering their favorite teams on to victory. Specials include $16 domestic buckets, $20 seltzer buckets (White Claw/Truly Lemonade/Corona Seltzer), and $20 buckets of Corona, Corona Premier and Modelo. Flagship on the Fox asks that fans arrive early on game day, as the restaurant tends to fill up quickly.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/.

Kings will be showing all the March Madness games, plus hosting a daily bracket challenge, giveaways and samples from Bud Light Seltzer and more.

Michael Jordan's Steak House

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/.

Catch the Final Four games while dining on the Wagyu Big Mike, which will be available only through Monday, April 4. The special burger features a 10-ounce ground wagyu beef patty topped with aged cheddar, charred sweet onion, dill pickle, shredded iceberg lettuce and special sauce on a toasted sesame bun. Sip on specialty cocktails such as the Downtown Mule (vodka, gin, pomegranate and ginger beer) or the twisted Manhattan (rye, Domaine de Rancy, Angostura and rhubarb bitters).

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake In The Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont, Schaumburg, Riverside in McHenry and Lincoln Park in Chicago; morettisrestaurants.com/.

Come to Moretti's on any tournament game day for a "Sweet 16" $16 bucket of five featured beers. Not in the mood to commit to a whole bucket? Customers can also enjoy $4 jumbo Sam Adams drafts. And, during all March Madness games, enter to win prizes such as pizza for a year, a free Moretti's wine club membership and more.

The $10 burger and beer special will be available at O'Toole's in Libertyville on Monday, April 4. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

The limited-time shareable loaded totchos and 96-ounce Monster Mule, which can be ordered as Tito's Texas Mule, Dutch Mule, Kentucky Mule or Cucumber Mule, might be a bigger draw than the games themselves. The sports-watching destinations will have other daily food and drink specials as the games continue through April 4.

O'Neill's Pub

236 E. St. Charles Road, Lombard, (630) 627-1600, oneillspublombard.com/.

Inspired to compete in your own tournament? From now until Monday, April 4, patrons can compete against each other for prizes as part of O'Neill's Basketball Madness Pop a Shot tournament that will be played during halftime of March Madness games. Among the prizes are tickets for the Chicago Bulls game on April 8 at the United Center.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine and St. Charles; taphousegrills.com/.

Watch the Final Four games while dining on the special $9.99 boneless wing basket that includes a variety of sauces and dry rubs to choose from, plus ranch or blue cheese dressing and fries. If wings aren't your thing, then the $5 Samuel Adams drafts and $15 Coors and Miller buckets should still be enough to take your mind off of your busted bracket.

Basketball fans won't go hungry during the Final Four games at Timothy O'Toole's. - Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago, (312) 642-0700; and O'Toole's: 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/.

Catch college hoops while enjoying daily drink and food specials unique to each of the restaurant's four locations. Specials range from $4.50 jumbo domestic drafts to $10 classic beer and burger combos to $5 bottomless chips and salsa.

Gurnee specials: Saturday: $6 jumbo Miller Lite, glass of champagne or sparkling rose; Monday: $10 jumbo Holy Water and $8 jumbo 312 Draft.

Lake Villa specials: Saturday: $4.50 jumbo domestic draft and $12 personal pitchers (Holy Water or margarita); Monday: $6 Holy Water, $5 jumbo domestic draft and $4 Blue Moon draft.

Libertyville specials: Saturday: $6 Mai Tai, glass of champagne or sparkling rose; Monday: $5 select craft drafts, $4 select craft cans, and $10 burger and beer.

Chicago specials: Saturday: $6 Mai Tai, glass of champagne or sparkling rose; Monday: $16 Miller/Coors pitchers, $8 jumbo Blue Moon or 312, and $5 bottomless chips and salsa.

Yard House

2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, yardhouse.com/home.

IPA Madness is on through Monday, April 4. Sample a flight of four new IPAs -- Stone Hazy IPA, Cigar City Fancy Papers IPA, Goose Island Hazy Beer Hugh IPA and Samuel Adams Wicked Hazy IPA -- and then choose your favorite to enjoy as a pint for $15. Add on the IPA Madness Crowler four-pack to-go for $40; available at the Glenview location only.