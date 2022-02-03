Find your thrill: Check out our list of sledding spots in the suburbs

After a snowfall, the sledding hill at the Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva along the Fox River is a popular place to sled. Jeff Knox/jknox@daillyherald.com

Dylan Bunting, 7, of Arlington Heights has fun sledding in Rolling Meadows. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2021

Kids have fun on the sledding hill in Rolling Meadows. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

Rey Lautenschlager, 20, from Geneva goes sledding at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva. Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2020

Cold, snowy days don't have to mean staying indoors. There are plenty of good sledding and tubing spots throughout the suburbs. Check out our list, grab your sled ... and be sure to bundle up.

Caboose Park

27908 Fairfield Road, Lake Villa Township

• Hill available for sledding and has one of the area's few toboggan chutes

• Lighted from 5:30-10 p.m.

Century Park

1001 Lakeview Parkway,Vernon Hills

• Bears running back Matt Forte used it for training

• Lighted, open until 9 p.m.

• Cross-country skiing and ice skating available

Deer Grove Forest Preserve

Palatine

• Two hills for sledding

• Biggest hill allows for enough speed to stop just before a lake

• Preserve is well-known for its large deer population

• Call (847) 437-8330 for sledding hill status.

• Open 10 a.m. to sunset when conditions allow

Fabyan Forest Preserve

Geneva

• Open when there's a minimum of 4 inches of snow.

• Enter off Route 25 or Route 31, north of Fabyan Parkway

• Check out the historic windmills and Fox River nearby.

• Open until 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and holidays.

Johnson's Mound

41W600 Hughes Road, near Elburn

A snow day allowed Jeff Fredres of Elburn to take his kids Matt, 13, and Abby, 2, sledding at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn. - Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer, 2019

• Highest point for several surrounding miles; great view

• Hill rises up 200 feet

• One of the first three forest preserves in Kane County

• Open every day from sunrise to sunset

Lakewood Forest Preserve

Fairfield and Ivanhoe roads, Wauconda

• Lights for evening sledding

• Steep hill allows for good speed, but plenty of flat area at the bottom to slow down

• Restrooms atop the hill

• Also offers trails for hiking, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling

Meineke Recreation Center

220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg

• Next to the recreation center

North Salk Park

3160 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows

Evan Roberts, 8, of Roselle races down the sledding hill in Rolling Meadows. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2021

• Hill has steps to make climbing back up easier

• Hill is lighted in the evenings

• Flag system lets you know when it is safe to sled

• Open 6 a.m. to dusk

Old School Forest Preserve

28285 St. Mary's Road, Mettawa

The sledding hill at Old School Forest Preserve in Mettawa offers hours of winter fun. - Courtesy of Chip Williams

• Open 6:30 a.m. to sunset

• Path for cross-country skiing

• Public restrooms

• Des Plaines River Trail winds through the preserve

Randall Oaks Park

1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee

• Snowboards welcome

• Open sunrise to sunset

Riverwalk Sled Hill

Rotary Hill, Naperville

• Wooden and metal-runner sleds not permitted

• Lighted and open until 10 p.m. daily

Veteran Acres

Crystal Lake

• Lighted in the evening

Wing Park

1010 Wing St., Elgin

Abraham Morales and his son Kevin, 4, enjoy a ride down the sledding hill at Wing Park in Elgin. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 201

• Open sunrise to sunset

• Paved path for hiking

• Public restrooms

Woodland Trails Sled Hill

North of Euclid Avenue on Wolf Road, Mount Prospect

• Located on east side of Woodland Trails Park

• Unsupervised; skis and snowboards not permitted

• Additional parking allowed at Grace Lutheran Church