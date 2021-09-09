Hoist that stein: Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the suburbs

Die Musikmeisters is set to entertain guests during Brookfield Zoo's Oktoberfest celebration Saturday, Sept. 25. COURTESY OF CZS/BROOKFIELD ZOO

Deidre Crane of Lake Zurich sampled the beer at a past Palatine Oktoberfest. The celebration returns Sept. 17. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2017

The seasonal combination of beer, brats and German bands means it's time for Oktoberfest celebrations around the suburbs.

Here's a look at several:

14th annual Itasca Oktoberfest

6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; and 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Washington Park, Irving Park and Bloomingdale roads, Itasca. Enjoy German food, beer, bands and a carnival. German music from the Bratwurst Brothers from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, the Alpine Brothers from 7-10 p.m. Friday, and Euro Express from 1-8 p.m. and the Johnny Wagner Band from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Carnival wristbands are $25 on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and $30 on Friday. Family Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday features free hot dogs, hamburgers and kids' activities. Free admission and parking. itasca.com.

Schnitzel Platz Oktoberfest

Runs Friday, Sept. 10, through Oct. 24, at Schnitzel Platz, 729 E. North Ave., Glendale Heights. German fare is available throughout the day, with bands on weekend nights. Seating is available both inside and in a tent. The restaurant is closed Tuesday; check website for hours. Free admission. schnitzelplatz.com.

Platzkonzert Germanfest

5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5450 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Oktoberfest-themed festival features traditional music, authentic German food, stein-hoisting and stein-carrying contests and more. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free Kinderplatz area for kids on Saturday and Sunday. Music from Semple Band at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Johnny Wagner Band at 4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. hoffmanestates.org/platz.

Downers Grove Oktoberfest

3-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, under a tent in the train station parking lot, 5001 Main St., Downers Grove. Eighth annual fundraiser for the Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 features German food, beverages and bands. From 1-5 p.m. Saturday, a Kids Zone will feature family activities, including face painting, glitter tattoos, a petting zoo and more. Sebastian Bach, the original voice of Skid Row, takes the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Limited tickets for this performance are $25. Also on Saturday, there will be a brat-eating contest between Downers Grove North and South at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 18 and older; $15 with a beer stein for 21 and older; $5 for seniors; free for kids 17 and younger with a paying adult and for active military and veterans with military ID. 58foundation.net/oktoberfest.

Tinley Park Oktoberfest

5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the 80th Avenue Train Station, 18001 80th Ave., Tinley Park. German food, music, carnival and vendor fair. tinleychamber.org.

Palatine Oktoberfest

5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 17; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 18; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Smith and Slade streets, Palatine. The annual Palatine Oktoberfest, hosted by the Rotary Club of Palatine Foundation, returns with authentic German food, beer and entertainment. Highlights include a traditional keg-rolling ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday and Family Day activities on Saturday afternoon. Free admission. facebook.com/palatineoktoberfest.

Elk Grove Village Oktoberfest

6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Enjoy traditional German food, games, activities, music and more. Free admission. elkgrove.org/oktoberfest.

Penrose Oktoberfest

2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Penrose Brewing Company, 509 Stevens St., Geneva. Enjoy German food, a stein-hoisting tournament, live music and more. $5 for general entry; $10 with a souvenir stein. penrosebrewing.com.

Two Brothers Roundhouse Oktoberfest 2021

• 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to close Sunday, Sept. 19, at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora.

• 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to close Saturday, Sept. 25, at Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery, 30W315 Calumet Ave., Warrenville.

Enjoy steins of Atom Smasher, German food favorites, a stein-holding contest and oompah music. Free admission. twobrothersbrewing.com.

East Dundee Oktoberfest

5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music, German food, beer, scarecrow competition and more. Free admission. eastdundee.net.

Woodridge Oktoberfest

5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 3:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the parking lot of Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park, 8301 Janes Ave., Woodridge. Get your fill of German food, music and beer at the second annual fest. Other events include a sausage toss, a yodeling contest and a stein relay race. Tickets cost $8 online through Thursday, Sept. 23, and include admission, live music and an Oktoberfest mug or hat to the first 250 each night. woodridgeparks.org.

Guests over 21 years old who spot the Leinie's PolkaPedi may be treated to some complimentary memorabilia during Brookfield Zoo's Oktoberfest. - COURTESY OF CZS/BROOKFIELD ZOO

11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Zoogoers can toss on their lederhosen and enjoy live polka music at the Beer Garden on the East Mall to celebrate Oktoberfest. Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest beer will be on tap, plus a seasonal menu. Free with paid admission; see czs.org for details.

Hoptoberfest

2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Tighthead Brewing Company, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. Food, fun and beer await outdoors at the brewery. For ages 21 and older. Admission is $10; add on beverage tokens for $5 each. tightheadbrewing.com/hoptoberfest.

Music is part of the Oktoberfest fun at Naper Settlement in Naperville. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Celebrate fall inside the event's signature beer tent with traditional German food, live polka bands during the day, rock music at night, contests, and a selection of local and traditional Oktoberfest beer. An expanded children's area will offer family activities Saturday afternoon. Admission is $15, $10 for kids 4-12; free for Naper Settlement members and kids 3 and younger. napersettlement.org.

Oktoberfest at Buffalo Creek

Friday through Sunday, Oct. 1-3, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Indoor and outdoor festivities are planned throughout the brewery's two acres of sprawling lawns, biergarten and tented pavilion. All ages welcome. See website for schedule. Free admission. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Glenview Blocktoberfest

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, along Glenview Road between Church and Pine streets, Glenview. Food, craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. Live music lineup includes Tributosaurus playing Tom Petty at 8:30 p.m. Family entertainment includes a children's area on Church Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with games, balloon artists, face painting and crafts. Free general admission. VIP area is $100 for adults, $20 for children with VIP adult from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. glenviewblocktoberfest.com.

Wheaton's Oktoberfest

4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Central Athletic Complex, 500 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. Enjoy live entertainment, food, a beer garden and the children's area. Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5 per person benefits the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Join the Mount Prospect Downtown Merchants Association for Fall Fest and Oktoberfest Oct. 8-9. - Courtesy of Mike Zarnek

4-11 p.m. Friday Oct. 8, and 1-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the intersection of Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, Mount Prospect. Friday features food and music. Fall Fest for children runs from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and includes pumpkin decorating, a trick-or-treat candy line, hayrides, food and music. From 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Oktoberfest offers authentic German food, spirits and music. Free admission. downtownmountprospect.com.