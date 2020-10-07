Dining events: Below Zero Alcohol Soft Serve now available at Naperville's 2 Fools Cider

Tokio Pub is now offering build-your-own ramen kits featuring a whole Miller's Farm chicken and lots of toppings every Monday. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Below Zero Alcohol Soft Serve is hosting a release event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 Fools Cider in Naperville. Courtesy of Below Zero Alcohol Soft Serve

Frozen

Naperville native Will Rogers recently invented the Below Zero Alcohol Soft Serve, which transforms liquid cocktails into an "ice cream like" solid that can then be served on a cone. Rogers recently installed a system at 2 Fools Cider in Naperville, and to celebrate, 2 Fools and Below Zero are hosting a release event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the cidery. During the party, Rogers will be serving up purple "Cones That Care" to raise awareness and funds for leukemia research to support the daughter of one of Rogers' close friends who is currently battling the disease.

2 Fools Cider is at 1665 Quincy Ave., Naperville, (630) 995-9973, 2foolscider.com/ or wdsdesserts.com/below-zero.html.

Below Zero Alcohol Soft Serve is hosting a release event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 Fools Cider in Naperville. - Courtesy of Below Zero Alcohol Soft Serve

Thursday, Oct. 8, is National Pierogi Day and Tata's Pierogi in Elk Grove Village is inviting everyone to come try a pierogi or two, or 12. Flavors to choose from include potato and cheese; meat (pork); sweet kraut; potato, cheddar and bacon; potato and onion; spinach and feta; sauerkraut and mushrooms; sauerkraut; sweet cheese; blueberry; chocolate and more. A half order (six) is $5.99 and a full order (12) is $10.99. If you can't decide, try one of each as part of the pierogi sampler (10 for $11.99).

Tata's Pierogi is at 570 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 264-8944, tataspierogi.com/.

Prost!

Feast on The Red Barn's four-course Oktoberfest Beer Dinner from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Prepared by Chef Rafa and Chef Chris Barth, the dinner features dishes like bacon-wrapped dates, beer-battered shrimp and pretzel bites before moving on to roasted rostbratwurst sausage baked in a puff pastry and then Schweniebraten pork loin and chicken schnitzel. Dessert features warm apple strudel with Capannari vanilla ice cream. The courses will be paired with German brews and cocktails. It's $55 per person; advance purchase is required. Spaces are limited to accommodate for social distancing.

The Red Barn Restaurant and Brewery is at 303 E. Kensington Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 749-0064, theredbarn-mp.com/.

Lil Donkeys Burritos opens virtually

Have you heard? Bien Trucha Group recently started three new virtual restaurants called Lil Donkeys Burritos that are housed within three of its existing restaurants -- A Toda Madre in Glen Ellyn, Bien Trucha in Geneva and Quiubo in Naperville. Here's the catch: The only way to order the authentic Mexican-style burritos from Lil Donkeys is online. It's carryout and delivery only, and payment is by credit card. Burrito options include carne, chicken, puerco (pork shoulder), veggie, frijol and queso, roasted pork belly and cheese. Prices range from $3.75 to $6 a burrito. Now through Friday, Oct. 9, order three burritos and get the fourth free with the promo code FREEDONKEY.

Locations are at 416 W. State St., Geneva; 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn; and 120 W. Water St., Naperville; lildonkeys.com/.

Ring in Oktoberfest

To fete Oktoberfest, Buffalo Wings & Rings added some special limited-time dishes, such as Samuel Adams pretzel bites and Samuel Adams drunken chicken tenders. - Courtesy of Buffalo Wings & Rings

• Buffalo Wings & Rings: The sports bar is getting in the Oktoberfest spirit with limited-time menu items. New tastes include the Samuel Adams pretzel bites served with warm beer-cheese dip, the Samuel Adams drunken chicken tenders served with beer-cheese dipping sauce and french fries, and the Samuel Adams drunken chicken sandwich with applewood smoked bacon, beer cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun with french fries. Also new is the Korean chicken sandwich featuring fried chicken tenders tossed in gochujang sauce and topped with spicy Asian slaw on a brioche bun with a side of french fries. The new items are available for dine-in, pickup or delivery. Buffalo Wings & Rings is at 1520 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, (815) 788-9464, and 1279 Rickert Drive, Naperville, (630) 548-5021, buffalowingsandrings.com/.

Found Kitchen & Social House is hosting an Oktoberfest tap takeover featuring six locally brewed beers. - Courtesy of Found Kitchen & Social House

• Found Kitchen & Social House: Take advantage of the Oktoberfest tap takeover this month featuring two specialty beers each from Temperance Beer Co., Sketchbook Brewing Co. and Smylie Brothers Brewing Co., which are all located within about a mile of Found. Interested patrons can receive a punch card passport featuring all six beers. Once five have been tried, the sixth beer is free. Found Kitchen & Social House is at 1631 Chicago Ave., Evanston, (847) 868-8945, foundkitchen.com/.

• Rookies: Raise a glass of Samuel Adams Octoberfest to go along with the restaurants' Oktoberfest specials, including the big Bavarian pretzel served with bier cheese, spicy mustard and cinnamon butter ($12.99); pretzel bites ($9.49); Wisconsin brat with grilled onions and sauerkraut ($9.99); Oktoberfest burger topped with bratwurst slices, grilled onions, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and spicy mustard ($12.99); chicken schnitzelwich ($10.99); and schnitzel served with sauerkraut and fries ($12.99). Plus, Samuel Adams Octoberfest is $5.75 for a 16-ounce and $7.50 for a 23-ounce. It's $10 to keep the stein. Rookies has locations in Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Huntley, Roselle and St. Charles. For details, see rookiespub.com/.

• The Village Squire: Order up an oversized Bavarian pretzel, brat chips, German sausage combo, schnitzel, brat roll, chicken schnitzelwich, Oktoberfest burger and more to go with a Samuel Adams Octoberfest ($6 for a 16-ounce and $7.50 for a 25-ounce), or a Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest ($4.75). Don't miss the specialty fall drinks, too, such as the Michigan Mule (Absolut, apple cider and ginger beer for $7.50), Pumpkin Spice White Russian (vodka, Kahlua and pumpkin spice for $7.50) and Caramel Apple Martini (caramel vodka, apple cider and butterscotch liqueur with a caramel drizzle for $8.50). Specials are available at 4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130, and 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900, thevillagesquire.com/.

• Yard House: Now through Oct. 18, pair a jumbo Bavarian pretzels with one of six Oktoberfest beers, including Paulaner Oktoberfest Wiesn, Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest, Ayinger Oktoberfest-Märzen, Samuel Adams Octoberfest Seasonal, Weihenstephan Festbier and Stiegl Radler Grapefruit. Yard House is at 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/.

Go pink

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to raise awareness and funds for the cause, Morton's The Steakhouse will donate $1 from each specialty cocktail and dessert -- such as the Pink Cosmopolitan or Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse -- sold at any of the locations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Morton's has locations in Chicago, Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont and Schaumburg. See mortons.com/ for details.

Restaurant Week extended

Surprise! Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Week has been extended through Sunday, Oct. 11. Now you have more time to take advantage of special three-course lunch, brunch and dinner deals. Participating suburban restaurants include Antico Posto ($24 lunch, $35 dinner) and Beatrix ($24 lunch, $35 dinner) in Oak Brook, Di Pescara ($24.95 all day) in Northbrook, L. Woods ($24 lunch, $35 dinner) in Lincolnwood, Shaw's Crab House ($24 lunch, $45 dinner) and Tokio Pub ($24 all day) in Schaumburg, and Saranello's ($35 all day) in Wheeling. Specials, which will be available for dine-in or pickup, also will be available at the Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants in Chicago. For details and menus, see leye.com/.

Tokio Pub is now offering build-your-own ramen kits for four available from 3-8 p.m. Mondays. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Forget cooking on Monday nights with Tokio Pub's new build-your-own ramen kits for four available from 3-8 p.m. Mondays. The $40 meal kit includes individual bowls of broth and noodles, plus a whole Miller's Farm chicken, shiitake mushrooms, spicy kimchi, steamed bok choy, menma, sesame seeds, wakame and radish, scallions, Fresno pepper, soy marinated eggs and fried garlic. Want some extra broth and noodles? Add some on for $5. To order, call the restaurant or order online at least one hour prior to pickup.

Tokio Pub is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/.

Spaghetti with Bolognese sauce is part of the new three-course family meal available during the week at Antico Posto in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

For when you just don't feel like cooking during the week, Antico Posto has a solution: three-course family meals. Available for two, four or six people, the meals include bread and olive oil, house salad, spaghetti with fresh tomato or Bolognese sauce and chocolate budinos with whipped cream. Available from 4-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, it's $18 per person. Orders need to be made by 8 p.m. the day before pickup.

Antico Posto is at 118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/.

• Send restaurant events, openings/closings, news and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.