Thanksgiving 2019: Where to eat out for Thanksgiving dinner in the suburbs

Dine on roasted turkey and other seasonal favorites on Thanksgiving at Allgauer's on the Riverfront in Northbrook. Courtesy of Hilton Chicago Northbrook

Dine on Thanksgiving favorites such as roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and herb stuffing at Seasons 52. Courtesy of Seasons 52

Making a full Thanksgiving spread with all of the appetizers, sides, desserts and that special dish for your picky relative can be exhausting. If you've had enough of the holiday stress already, why not make reservations at a suburban restaurant for Thursday, Nov. 28? This way, you can actually spend time enjoying your friends and family instead of creating a mound of dishes in your kitchen. Remember, reservations are required at most restaurants, so reserve your spot now.

Here's a sampling of restaurants where you can enjoy someone else's cooking this year.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/. Feast on a lavish Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or a three-course dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. The brunch buffet features roasted turkey, honey-baked ham drizzled with a pineapple glaze, chef-carved beef, sliced pork loin, chicken carbonara, poached salmon, oysters on the half shell, snow crab legs, easy-peel shrimp, eggs Benedict, French toast and an omelet station. Sides include sage stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, corn casserole, green bean casserole, and cheese and vegetable crudités, while desserts feature chef-made pies, cheesecake and more. The buffet costs $48 for adults, $22 for kids 4-10, and free for kids 3 and younger. From 6 to 8 p.m., the traditional turkey dinner comes with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and cranberry sauce. Other entree options include grilled salmon and stuffed pork loin. Each dinner comes with the option of pumpkin or pecan pie or pumpkin cheesecake. Prices vary for the dinner. Reservations are required.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront will be serving a variety of Thanksgiving favorites Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Northbrook restaurant. - Courtesy of Hilton Chicago Northbrook

3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook, (630) 850-5525, blocalbfresh.com/ or oakbrookhillsresortchicago.com/en-us/upcoming-events. If you love Thanksgiving dinner, you're in luck as B. Restaurant is offering a special turkey dinner from Thursday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 1, for $26. The price includes turkey and sausage stuffing Roulade, Brussels sprouts and vegetable medley, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and thyme turkey gravy. Reservations are recommended.

Birch River Grill

75 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 427-4242, birchrivergrill.com/. How does spiced pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream sound? The Thanksgiving menu also features acorn squash and Kentucky bourbon bisque, an Autumn salad, maple-glazed free-range turkey breast or cedar-planked maple salmon, Granny apple sausage cornbread stuffing, sage pan gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, brown butter green beans and cranberry-orange relish. It's $30.95 for those 13 and older and $13.95 for kids 12 and younger.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Feast on turkey with all the trimmings, including homemade pumpkin pie from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The traditional feast, which costs $19.99, also will be available for carry out. Or dine from the regular menu on Thanksgiving. Reservations are suggested.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673; 15350 S. 94th Ave., Orland Park, (708) 349-6262; 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, dig in to sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more at Buca. Prices vary; the regular dinner menu will be available. Reservations are requested.

The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving feast features slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds and cranberry pear chutney. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/. Make reservations for a Thanksgiving feast featuring slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry pear chutney and Sam's mashed potatoes or sweet potato mash to share. For dessert, the pumpkin cheesecake is an extra $11. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It costs $43 for adults and $15 for kids. The full dinner menu will be available.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009 or chandlerschophouse.com/. Enjoy a special a la carte Thanksgiving menu from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Chandler's traditional turkey dinner ­-- seasoned oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied yams, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie or vanilla bean ice cream ­-- is $23.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids. Other chef's specials include Parmesan-crusted halibut, Tuscan garlic chicken roulade, prime rib, lobster mac and cheese, twin filet Oscar, barbecue baby back ribs, pumpkin pie and more. Reservations are highly recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/. Come hungry to Che Figata's Italian Thanksgiving Buffet, which will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dine on Caesar salad, Au Levain bread, 3 Herb Turkey, Italian sausage stuffing, porcini risotto, mashed potatoes, gnocchi, sweet potatoes, green bean almondine and orange cranberry sauce. Don't pass up dessert, which includes apple pie, pumpkin pie, cannoli and chocolate spuma. Adults: $55, kids 6-12: $23, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Chessie's Restaurant

200 Applebee St., Barrington, (847) 382-5020, chessies-restaurant.com/. Seatings for the Thanksgiving buffet dinner will be at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 4 p.m. Dine on a variety of starters including peel-and-eat Gulf shrimp and strawberry spinach salad; a carving station featuring slow-roasted turkey with gravy, honey-baked ham and slow-roasted prime rib; sides such as hot cinnamon rolls, country sage and sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes and cranberry relish; and a buffet of homemade desserts. Adults: $34.95, kids 12 and younger: $14.95. Reservations recommended.

Chicago Prime Italian

1370 Bank Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/. The Thanksgiving Day menu, which will be served from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, will include one soup or salad (house salad, minestrone, pasta fagoile or soup of the day), one entree (roasted turkey, ham off the bone, roasted pork loin, broiled honey mustard salmon or prime rib ($10 upcharge)), and two sides (roasted vegetables, green beans, garlic mashed potatoes or sweet baked potato). It's $29.95 per person. The full menu also will be available. Reservations required.

Chicago Prime Steakhouse

1444 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-9900, chicagoprimesteakhouse.com/thanksgiving. Gather your family or friends to share a family-style Thanksgiving dinner at Chicago Prime. Starters include homemade cornbread and deviled eggs, salads, entrees of roasted turkey, wild king salmon encroute and roasted beef tenderloin, sides of grilled asparagus, wild rice or mashed sweet potatoes. And don't forget dessert: homemade pumpkin pie, homemade Key lime pie, tiramisu, apple streusel pie or chocolate chambord torte. It's $46.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations requested.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. Make reservations now for the special Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring a choice of loaded potato or roasted vegetable lentil soup; mixed greens or Caesar salads; entrees such as traditional roasted turkey and gravy, brown-sugar-glazed smoked ham with pineapple reduction, prime rib with horseradish cream or mixed vegetable potpie; sides such as brioche stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted honey-glazed sweet potatoes and local honey-roasted baby carrots; and dessert of pumpkin pie or vanilla cheesecake with candied pecans and caramel. Adults: $47, kids 6-12: $23, and free for kids 5 and younger.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/event/thanksgiving-2019/. Reserve your spot for The Clubhouse's Thanksgiving buffet, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (final seating). Dig in to items from the carving station (roast turkey, honey-baked ham and prime rib), pasta station, signature entrees (turducken, vodka pasta, chicken piccata, orange-glazed salmon), sides (sage sausage stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole), salads, cheeses, fruits, raw bar (fresh oysters, lobster arms and claws), children's buffet and desserts (chocolate fountain, assorted tarts, pastries and cake). Adults: $49.95, kids 6-12: $24.95, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Chicago, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Park, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling. chwinery.com/. Thanksgiving dinner includes butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey with pan gravy, housemade sides such as traditional stuffing, roasted green beans and carrots, Mary's potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Adults: $28.99, kids 12 and younger: $12.99. Pair dinner with Gewurtzraminer Sauvignon Blanc for $9 or cranberry sangria for $7.50 a glass or $23.99 a pitcher. Reservations recommended.

D'Andrea Banquets

Routes 14 and 31, Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234, dandreabanquets.com/. Dine on a Thanksgiving Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The feast includes roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry relish, roast sirloin of beef, baked ham, barbecue ribs, lemon butter baked cod, roast loin of pork, glazed sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, baked mostaccioli with marinara, a variety of salads, fresh fruit, a traditional dessert table and more. Adults: $27.95; kids 3-10: $11.95; free for kids younger than 3; plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/. This Thanksgiving, leave the cooking to chef Mychael Bonner. Nosh on family-style dishes such as crispy zucchini with lemon aioli, butternut squash ravioli, Vermont turkey, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish, sliced sweet potato, rosemary sage stuffing, and almond whitefish ($2 per person surcharge) and medallions of beef ($5 per person surcharge). Dessert includes pumpkin pie, apple crostata and triple chocolate cookies. Dinner runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's $44.95 per person. Reservations are required.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Dine on a traditional turkey dinner including butternut squash soup, tossed green salad, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet yams, acorn squash, homemade cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for $24.95. Thanksgiving hours are noon to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/holiday-events.htm. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, sip on champagne and mimosas while dining on herb-rubbed prime rib of beef, herb-roasted turkey with sage stuffing, brown sugar and bourbon-glazed steamship of ham, rosemary leg of lamb, a seafood and raw bar, cranberry-pecan-crusted salmon, brandied candied sweet potatoes, spinach herb lasagna, a variety of salads, soups, imported cheeses, sliced fruit, and a dessert table featuring coconut-pecan bread pudding, caramel apple pie, pumpkin pie, assorted cakes, Death By Chocolate bar and more. It's $70 for adults, $27 for kids 6-12, and $10 for kids 2-5. Reservations required.

Eaglewood Resort & Spa

1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 694-5899, eaglewoodresort.com/. Burnham's Restaurant will be serving a buffet of carved whole-roasted turkey with Wisconsin cranberry chutney, baked bone-in ham, pumpkin soup with roasted pumpkin seeds, Waldorf salad, fresh fruits and cheeses, seared Atlantic salmon, candied sweet potatoes, four-cheese mac and cheese, specialty salads, vegan options, and desserts such as pumpkin pie, rum raisin bread pudding, red velvet cake martinis, Nutella cake shooters, French silk pie and more from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Adults: $37.95, kids 6-12: $17.95; and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations required.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, diners can enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving dinner that features a choice of Fleming's salad or lobster bisque, mixed herb-roasted turkey breast or petite filet mignon ($15 upcharge) served with savory housemade stuffing and green beans and onions, mashed potatoes to share, and pumpkin cheesecake or chocolate gooey butter cake for $52 per person. Kids can have their own special three-course Thanksgiving meal for $22. Reservations required.

Francesca's By The River

200 S. Second St., St. Charles, (630) 587-8221, miafrancesca.com/. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, diners can enjoy an extensive buffet featuring salads, antipasti, fresh fruit, green bean casserole, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, gnocchi alla Bolognese, warm kale and Brussels sprouts salad, roasted fall veggies, oven-roasted sliced turkey breast, salt-crusted prime rib, seafood scampi, and desserts such as pecan, apple, chocolate and pumpkin mini tarts. It's $46 for adults and $18 for kids 12 and younger. This is the only Francesca's hosting a buffet. Reservations requested.

Francesca's

Restaurants in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook and Palos Park: From noon to 7 p.m., these locations will be serving Thanksgiving Day specials such as roasted butternut squash and mascarpone cream soup; pumpkin-filled pasta; hand-carved turkey breast with traditional sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, string beans and cranberries ($22); porcini-rubbed rib-eye; and pumpkin pie, in addition to the regular menu. For details, see miafrancesca.com/. Reservations requested.

Fogo de Chao

1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022, and 5460 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 678-7200, fogodechao.com/. Come hungry to Fogo de Chao's Thanksgiving Day feast from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to the fire-roasted meats and Market Table offerings, dine on roasted turkey breast, turkey au jus, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, and Brazilian sausage and apple dressing. Dinner prices all day for the full churrasco experience: $55.95 for adults, half price for kids 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations requested.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Feast on Fox & Turtle's Thanksgiving Day buffet from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be turkey, ham, charbroiled lemon butter Cod, Caesar salad, Fall Harvest salad, green beans, corn, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, candied yams, cornbread, a variety of desserts and more. Adults: $42, kids younger than 12: $19. Reservations required.

Harry Caray's

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, and 10233 Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/. Leave the Thanksgiving cooking and clean up to Harry Caray's this year. Try the butternut squash bisque ($4.95-$6.95), hand-carved roasted turkey ($33.95), 16-ounce herb-roasted prime rib of beef ($42.95) and an unlimited sides buffet featuring apple, sage and toasted pecan stuffing; sausage, cornbread and sage stuffing; roasted garlic mashed potatoes; marshmallow-crusted maple-bourbon sweet potatoes; orange-scented cranberry relish; four-cheese macaroni and cheese; green bean casserole; rolls and cornbread and more. Traditional pumpkin pie ($6.95) and Fuji apple crisp ($7.95) round out the meal. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. in Lombard and noon to 8 p.m. in Rosemont. Reservations requested.

Hofbrauaus Chicago

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739, hofbrauhauschicago.com/. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Hofbrauhaus will offer a traditional Thanksgiving and German buffet including turkey with mashed potatoes, baked lemon and Parmesan-crusted salmon, pork schnitzel, German mustard-crusted pork roast, cranberry-apple cornbread stuffing, German egg noodle spaetzle, potato dumpling, apple cobbler, pumpkin pie and more. Adults: $39.99; kids younger than 12: $19.99. Reservations requested.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/thanksgiving-buffet-feast-2019/. There are so many choices to look forward to on the Thanksgiving buffet feast. Some examples: honey-glazed ham, roasted turkey with giblet gravy, sauteed walleye almandine in white butter sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes and toasted marshmallows, green bean casserole, walnuts and caramelized onion stuffing, roasted spaghetti squash in a brown sugar and butter sauce, penne pasta with Bolognese sauce, pumpkin pie, red velvet cake, banana and bourbon bread pudding and more. It all will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Adults: $45, kids 3-13: $23, and free for kids younger than 3. Reservations requested.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/holidays. From noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, dine on $23.95 Thanksgiving favorites such as roast turkey with stuffing, sweet potatoes, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce; baked ham with fruit sauce and sweet potatoes; and roast duck with orange sauce and sweet potatoes. Pumpkin pie provides a sweet treat for $5.95. The regular menu will be available. Reservations suggested.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Nosh on a traditional Thanksgiving feast with turkey and all the trimmings, including homemade pumpkin pie and rice pudding, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner costs $18.95. Reservations recommended.

Lincoln Inn Banquets

1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, (630) 879-7147, lincolninnbanquets.com/. Fill up on Thanksgiving favorites from the buffet, including turkey, ham, sirloin of beef, sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, desserts and more. Adults: $24.95; kids 3-10: $15.95. Reservations required.

Lucille's

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/. Leave the cooking to Lucille's this year. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., dine from a bountiful buffet featuring starters (pumpkin chai latte, pastries, fresh fruit, salads), a savory station (quiche Lorraine, French toast, sweet potato casserole, roasted apple jack chicken, cherrywood smoked pork loin), made-to-order omelets, doughnuts and waffles, carving station (roast turkey, prime rib, baked ham), seafood bar (oysters on the half shell, crabcakes), fall cookie sandwich station, ice cream station, a dessert table (pies, bread pudding with caramel apple sauce, cakes) and a make-your-own Bloody Mary bar (extra charge). Champagne, mimosas and bellinis are included. Adults: $65; kids 6-12: $20; kids 3-5: $15; free for kids 2 and younger.

Morton's in Naperville will be serving Coté De Boeuf, featuring a 36-ounce bone-in USDA Prime rib-eye, on Thanksgiving. - Courtesy of Morton's

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/featuring/thanksgiving/. How about steak and lobster for Thanksgiving? Starting at noon Thursday, the $59 special features an 8-ounce filet mignon paired with a 1¼-pound lobster topped with lobster butter sauce and grated parmesan cheese and a puffed pastry. The Naperville restaurant also will be offering a Coté De Boeuf featuring a 36-ounce bone-in USDA Prime rib-eye brushed with garlic-herb butter. Reservations required.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Save your appetite for 151's Thanksgiving buffet, which includes turkey, ham, lasagna, roasted vegetable medley, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cream corn, cranberries, bread rolls, desserts and more. It runs from noon to 8 p.m. Adults: $39; kids 12 and younger: $13. Reservations required.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/thanksgiving-menu/. Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, dine on Thanksgiving specials such as roast turkey ($25), roasted prime rib ($36), African Cold Water Rock Lobster Tail ($57-$87), beef Wellington ($37), Alaskan King Crab Legs (market price), baked ham ($24), filet mignon and shrimp limon ($32), chicken Oscar ($30), Porterhouse Oscar style ($49), and surf and turf ($56). End on a sweet note: pumpkin pie ($8) or pumpkin mousse parfait ($9). Reservations suggested.

Perry's pumpkin cheesecake sits atop a ginger snap crust and is topped with vanilla cream and a salted caramel drizzle. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, perryssteakhouse.com/locations/il/chicago/oak-brook/. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, dine on a feast that includes a choice of butternut squash soup or honey crisp apple salad with dried cherries and maple syrup vinaigrette. Then move on to roasted turkey breast with pan gravy and mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage cornbread stuffing and cranberry relish. Enjoy a sweet treat of pumpkin cheesecake with a salted caramel drizzle for $8. Dinner is $45 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and younger. The regular dinner menu will be available. Reservations are requested.

Pheasant Run Resort

4051 E. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-6300, pheasantrun.com/thanksgiving. An extensive Thanksgiving brunch, courtesy of executive chef Tiffany Tooker, will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the St. Charles Ballroom. Highlights include a carving station featuring Vermont turkey with cornbread stuffing and cranberry chutney and a bone-in Virginia ham with apricot mustard glaze. Other buffet items include made-to-order omelets, Belgium waffles, cinnamon raisin French toast with guava cream cheese filling, country potatoes, seasonal salads, seafood, artisan cheeses and breads, a pasta station, sweet potato gratin, green bean casserole, homestyle garlic whipped potatoes, and desserts including pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato pies, a cherry cobbler skillet station and more. Adults: $42.95, kids 5-12: $16.95, and free for kids younger than 5. Reservations required.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Thanksgiving Brunch, happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, features traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Adults: $45, kids: $19. Reservations required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be available from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, featuring a choice of butternut squash soup or organic mixed green salad, oven-roasted turkey served with mashed potatoes and homemade gravy, apple chestnut stuffing, sweet potato and butternut squash topped with homemade marshmallow, fresh vegetables, cranberry sauce, and a choice of pumpkin pie, pecan pie or double chocolate cake. It's $63 for adults, $28 for kids 3-10 and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210, rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. The Thanksgiving Tasting Menu features braised turkey, cauliflower lemon butter and truffle mash potatoes in addition to tuna tataki, Japanese fried chicken, robata grill scallop, crispy tuna maki, robata grill black cod, wagyu sirloin, Brussels sprouts and, for dessert, vanilla maple apple tart with pear rosemary sorbet. Dinner is $55 per person, and it's available from 4 to 9 p.m. An a la carte menu also will be available.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. All day on Thanksgiving, Seasons 52 will be offering dishes such as roasted turkey, pan gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, herb stuffing, green beans, mashed butternut squash and housemade cranberry relish. Top it off with the pumpkin pie mini indulgence. Adults: $29.95, kids: $14. Enjoy a seasonal cocktail such as Cranberry and Sage (Prairie Organic Gin, white cranberry and candied sage leaf) or the Apple Bourbon Infusion (apple-cinnamon infused Bulleit Bourbon, lemon and angostura bitters) with dinner. Reservations required.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/. Expect a traditional holiday feast from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Dinner starts with a choice of iceberg lettuce wedge, Caesar salad, market fresh greens or shrimp and lobster bisque; roasted turkey with sweet onion apple sausage stuffing, gravy and cranberry relish; sides such as sweet potato casserole, garlic horseradish mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts or cream-style spinach; and for dessert, a choice of cheesecake with pumpkin anglaise, bananas Foster bread pudding or Key lime pie. Dinner is $42 for adults and $20 for kids. Reservations are required.

Pumpkin pie will be on the menu on Thanksgiving at Shaw's Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Christina Slaton

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's is hosting a traditional Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that will include a cold seafood bar featuring oysters on the half shell and hand-rolled maki and a chef's table with herb-roasted turkey with cranberry sauce and homemade gravy, Alaskan king crab legs, lobster bisque and lobster mac and cheese, green bean casserole and stuffing. For a sweet treat, there will be a choice of pumpkin, pecan, raspberry and Key lime pies and more. Adults: $85, kids 7-12: $20, and free for kids 6 and younger (excludes tax and gratuity). Plus, all bottles of American Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are 25% off on Thanksgiving. Reservations recommended.

Ted's Montana Grill

39 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 848-2255, and Bolingbrook at The Promenade, 623 E. Boughton Road, Suite 110, Bolingbrook, (630) 783-2493, tedsmontanagrill.com/events/ThanksgivingMenu.pdf. Ted's will be serving a Thanksgiving roast turkey feast from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday that includes a side salad or cup of soup or chili, roast turkey and gravy with garlic mashed potatoes, "Aunt Fannie's" squash casserole, cranberry sauce and apple pecan crisp for $29. The regular menu also will be available. Reservations recommended.

Texas de Brazil is adding roasted turkey with gravy, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole to its menu for Thanksgiving. - Courtesy of Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Center, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, and 856 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park, (708) 998-4800, texasdebrazil.com/. The Brazilian steakhouse is adding roasted turkey with gravy, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole to its extensive menu of grilled meats for Thanksgiving. The salad area includes 50 salads, soups and side dishes. Dinner is $48.99. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

This year, Truluck's will be plating a special three-course Southern-style Thanksgiving menu. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. From noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Truluck's will be plating a special three-course Southern-style Thanksgiving menu. Indulge in a first course of lobster bisque, Caesar salad or Sonoma greens salad before moving on to the second course of herb-roasted turkey breast served with Parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, giblet gravy and cranberry apple compote. Choose two family-style sides including creamed spinach, steamed asparagus, green beans amandine, or macaroni and cheese. Finish with a choice of pumpkin pie a la mode or Southern pecan pie with eggnog whipped cream. Adults: $45, kids 12 and younger: $19. Sip on a seasonal Holiday Nog featuring Buffalo Trace bourbon and bourbon cream. Business casual attire is requested. Reservations required.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/location/wheeling/. Executive chef Bolla Loza has created a seasonal Thanksgiving prix fixe dinner that will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Guests can feast on turkey, a choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, stuffing and a slice of pumpkin pie, all for $34.95 for adults ($29.95 for adults from noon to 3 p.m.) and $17.95 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations required.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880; 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; and 539 N. State St., Chicago, (312) 467-9696, webergrillrestaurant.com/thanksgiving-feast/. Dine on a fire-grilled Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. The three-course dinner features grill roasted smoked turkey with grilled sausage stuffing, grilled roasted butternut squash soup, Brussels sprouts or grilled asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes or whipped sweet potatoes, and a choice of classic pumpkin pie or chocolate espresso pecan pie. The meal costs $29.95 per person and $10.95 for kids 10 and younger. Spiced cider sangria will be available for $8.50 per glass or $33 for a pitcher. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Wildfire will be serving up a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, Nov. 28. - Courtesy of Christina Slaton

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire's family-style menu, available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, features appetizers such as deviled eggs and homemade cornbread; salads (Caesar, Wildorf, Wildfire chopped); main courses such as spit-roasted turkey with mushroom-herb stuffing and cranberry relish, cedar-planked salmon or roasted tenderloin of beef; sides of sweet potato casserole, creamed spinach or roasted Brussels sprouts; and desserts including pumpkin pie, butterscotch-pecan pie, Key lime pie, apple streusel pie and triple-layer chocolate cake. Gluten-free menu items will be available. Adults: $52.95, kids 12 and younger: $21.95, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required.

Wright's Brew & Bistro

Chicago Marriott Lincolnshire, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/ep-thanksgiving-wrights-brew-bistro.php. Seating times start at 1 p.m. for the Thanksgiving meal featuring a first course of shrimp cocktail or an antipasto board, field green salad or butternut squash bisque, oven-roasted turkey with whipped potatoes, green beans, housemade sage stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy, and for dessert, pumpkin and pecan pies. Adults: $42, kids 12 and younger: $20. Reservations required.