Dining out: Blind wine tasting contest, new menus and more

Think your nose knows the difference between a cab and a merlot? Can your palate pick out a pinot noir? Head to Cooper’s Hawk through the end of the month for its Behind the Label blind tasting contest to find out. Right or wrong, you’ll still be entered to win prizes.

Flying blind

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is testing your taste buds through the end of April with a blind wine tasting challenge to kick off its 20th anniversary year.

The Behind the Label challenges are led by a tasting room attendant. For $12, guests can take a shot at identifying four of eight blind wine varietals in the flight.

Once done, right or wrong, participants can enter to win one of three grand prizes: A Caribbean cruise on Virgin Voyages, a private dinner with Chef Curtis Stone, or free dinner for two for a year at Cooper’s Hawk. Contest winners will be announced May 5.

Eat the rainbow

The Original Rainbow Cone, which is counting down the days until its 100th birthday in 2026, is offering a treat every Tuesday until then. Starting Tuesday, April 22, ice cream fans can get a Junior Rainbow Cone for the discounted price of $3.99.

The smaller version of the namesake cone features sliced layers of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet.

Locations are in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Kildeer, Lombard and Mount Prospect, among others.

Sister restaurants Old Town Pour House and City Works Eatery & Pour House are launching new menus on April 30. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Something new

Sister restaurant concepts Old Town Pour House and City Works Eatery & Pour House are launching new menus on April 30. Highlights include Smash Burger Tacos, Hot Honey Flatbread, a Tuna Poke Bowl and a Thai Chili Noodle Bowl.

New drinks include the Blueberry Mint G&T, Bourbon Raspberry Lemonade Fizz and nonalcoholic offerings such as the Cucumber Cure, which uses Ritual gin alternative with cucumber, mint, simple syrup, lime juice, ginger beer and soda.

Old Town has locations in Naperville and Oak Brook, while City Works is in Schaumburg and Vernon Hills.

The Long Grove Craft Beer Fest takes place Saturday. Courtesy of Jody Grimaldi

Cheers for beers

Twenty-two breweries and cideries will head to Lake County Saturday for the Long Grove Craft Beer Fest at Brothers’ Field.

Guests can enjoy unlimited beer samples, including the debuts of limited-edition seasonal releases, from some of the top breweries in the region from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants include 9th Hour Brewing Co, Almond Ridge Brewery, Alter Brewing Company, Art History Brewing, Black Horizon Brewing Company, Crystal Lake Brewery, Half Day Brewing Company, Illuminated Brew Works, Kishwaukee Brewing Co., Liquid Love Brewing, Maplewood Brewing, Mikerphone Brewing, Nik & Ivy Brewing Company, Obscurity Brewery, Old Irving Brewing Co., Phase Three Brewing Company, Pipeworks Brewing Company, Scorched Earth Brewing, Sew Hop’d Brewery, Spirit WATER Brewery & Distillery, Tighthead Brewing Company and Unpossible Mead.

Tickets, which include a commemorative taster glass, are $60 and can be purchased at longgrove.org/festival/craftbeerfest/. Designated driver tickets are $10 and include unlimited water. The event will feature food vendors and live music by folk-rock band Sunflower Headlights.

