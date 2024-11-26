Table-worthy twists: Sides that deserve a spot this Thanksgiving

Creamy, gooey and topped with a buttery breadcrumb crust, Ultimate Mac and Cheese delivers a rich, soul-soothing flavor. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

As the chill settles over the Midwest and Thanksgiving draws near, it’s time to gather around tables with hearty, cozy dishes that bring warmth to the holiday feast. This season, we’re diving into a trio of sides that promise to shake up the traditional spread while embracing that comforting, homemade feel we all crave.

Whether you’re hosting or bringing a dish, these recipes will add a little extra warmth to your Thanksgiving table.

First up, delicata squash cheddar jalapeño scones that add a spicy twist to the bread basket, pairing the sharpness of cheddar with a hint of heat.

Next, crispy Brussels sprouts — an irresistible take that may just convert even the skeptics, with a golden-brown crunch and savory depth.

And finally, the ultimate mac and cheese — creamy, gooey and topped with a buttery breadcrumb crust — delivers the kind of rich, soul-soothing flavor that could easily steal the spotlight.

While these recipes might seem complicated upon first glance, I promise that they are rather simple to put together. Each recipe has earned a spot on our table for the holidays because of the depth of flavors and hearty, cozy vibes they offer. Traditional Thanksgiving recipes are classics for good reason, but these are definitely table-worthy twists to try.

Delicata Squash Cheddar Jalapeño Scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 ounces butter

2 ounces cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons jalapeño (about ½ of 1 jalapeño — I left the seeds in)

1 cup delicata squash, peeled, seeded and diced

6 ounces unsweetened almond milk

1 large egg

In a food processor, pulse the cheddar cheese and cold butter together until combined into small, crumbly pieces. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

Separately, pulse the jalapeño and diced delicata squash in the food processor until finely chopped. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the cheese and butter mixture, tossing until the flour coats the pieces.

Add the processed delicata squash and jalapeño to the flour mixture, stirring gently to incorporate.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the almond milk and egg. Pour this mixture into the flour mixture, stirring just until everything is combined (avoid overmixing).

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and shape it into a circle about 1-inch thick. Place the dough in the freezer for 30 minutes to firm up.

Preheat your oven to 400° F. After freezing, slice the dough into 8 wedges and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the scones are golden brown.

Serve warm with butter and a drizzle of honey.

Makes eight scones.

— Biz Velatini

Ultimate Mac and Cheese

1 pound pasta (I used large fusilli)

6 tablespoons butter

¼ cup flour

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

8 ounces pepper jack cheese

1 cup Gruyere cheese

1 cup white cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional for a slight kick)

For topping:

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 tablespoons melted butter

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Spray a casserole dish with avocado oil spray.

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions, drain and set aside.

Make the cheese sauce: In a large pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2-3 minutes to form a roux (it should be smooth and slightly golden).

Gradually pour in the heavy cream and milk, whisking constantly until the mixture is smooth. Continue to cook until it thickens and starts to simmer, about 5-7 minutes.

Lower the heat and stir in the mustard, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper.

Slowly add the cheese and stir until the cheese is fully melted.

Add the drained pasta to the cheese sauce, stirring until well coated. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary.

In a small bowl, add the bread crumbs, butter, parmesan cheese and paprika and mix until combined.

Transfer the macaroni and cheese into the prepared baking dish. Evenly sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture over the top.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until the topping is golden brown and crispy, and the edges are bubbly.

Makes six heaping 1-cup servings.

— Biz Velatini

Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Pancetta and Apple Cider Gastrique

For the gastrique:

¼ cup light apple juice

¼ cup sugar-free pancake syrup

½ cup apple cider vinegar

5 peppercorns

3 cloves garlic, sliced in half

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Pinch of crushed red pepper

For the Brussels sprouts:

1 pound Brussels sprouts, stems removed and sliced in half

1 tablespoon avocado oil (or grape seed oil)

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

¼ pound pancetta, diced

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

¼ cup fried shallots (you could also use french fried onions)

2 tablespoons shaved Parmesan cheese

For the gastrique:

Mix the ingredients together and place in a shallow skillet or small pan. Simmer over medium heat until it starts to thicken slightly, about 10 minutes. Strain and drizzle most of the gastrique over the cooked Brussels sprouts, reserving a few tablespoons for a finishing drizzle.

For the Brussels sprouts:

Heat the oven to 400° F with an empty baking sheet. Slice the Brussels sprouts in half down the middle.

In a bowl, toss the sliced sprouts with avocado oil, salt and pepper. Cook them cut side down for 15-18 minutes on the preheated baking sheet. Flip and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes.

While the sprouts cook, cook the diced pancetta on low heat for 20 minutes in a skillet, or until crispy. Drain on a paper towel.

Once the Brussels sprouts finish cooking, sprinkle the crispy pancetta over the pan, sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese and drizzle the gastrique over the top.

Serves four.

— Biz Velatini