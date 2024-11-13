Thanksgiving 2024: Suburban restaurants ready to welcome you or help you host your meal

Enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at Di Pescara in Northbrook from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so it’s time to start shopping for ingredients or start making reservations.

Suburban restaurants have you covered for dine-in, so you can relax and let others do the work. There’s also myriad carryout options that can help you with sides, desserts or the whole meal. Happy Thanksgiving!

400 Park Bistro

400 Park Blvd., at the Westin, Itasca, marriott.com/. Now through Nov. 28, dine on Thanksgiving specials including butternut squash soup ($9), Thanksgiving Salad ($15), herb Butter roasted turkey breast and fixings ($25), and apple or pumpkin pie ($8).

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz is prepping a Thanksgiving menu for two seatings on Nov. 28. Everyone starts with warm gougeres, baguette and candied squash bisque, then parties choose from brown sugar-brined turkey and roasted tenderloin of pork. Sides for all include stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato gratin, green beans and Grand Marnier cranberry compote. Enjoy poached pear financier, pumpkin-marscapone cheesecake and Grand Marnier chocolate truffles for dessert. Early seatings between 2 and 3:30 p.m. are $85 per person and late seatings from 4-7 p.m. are $95. Carryout is $105 per person and pickup is between noon and 1:30 p.m. Make reservations for dine in at OpenTable.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go Special that serves four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, traditional stuffing, Parmesan smashed potatoes, green beans almondine and cranberry sauce for $189.95. Italian-inspired a la carte dishes and desserts are sold separately. Order by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 27. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Avanti Caffe

1900 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 437-6640, avanticaffe.com. Thanksgiving to-go packages include sliced turkey breast, sides and pumpkin pie or cookies for $15.99 per person or a full turkey meal package that serves 15 for $199.99. Order by Nov. 22.

Balmoral Restaurant

40W099 IL-64, St. Charles, (331) 901-5224, balmoralrestaurant.com/menu-thanksgiving/. The Scottish restaurant is serving up a mostly traditional Thanksgiving dinner, including roasted turkey breast with gravy and sides of mashed potatoes, green beans, honey-glazed carrots, sausage stuffing and Yorkshire pudding. The dinner is $45 per person, and seatings begin at noon.

The Oh My! Caramel Pie is a popular choice at Beatrix in Oak Brook. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. For carryout, the Thanksgiving package that serves four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing and Parker House rolls for $179.95. Dessert options include Oh My! Caramel Pie, pumpkin chiffon pie, vegan hummingbird cake and gluten-free Tall, Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake. Order by noon Monday, Nov. 25, for carryout and delivery on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Beatrix is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Belvedere Events & Banquets

1170 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-0600, belvederebanquets.com/. The Thanksgiving feast for four for $120 includes carved turkey and sides. Order ahead.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/happy-thanksgiving-2024/. Watch some NFL football while dining on a roasted turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. Enjoy sides, stuffing and a slice of pumpkin pie for $23.24 for adults and $14.50 for kids.

Bub City is offering Thanksgiving to-go dinner packages with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy and pumpkin pie. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Bub City is offering Thanksgiving to-go dinner packages with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy and pumpkin pie for two ($99.95), four ($189.95) or eight ($359.95). A la carte orders are available, as well as smoked brisket or pork by the pound. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Bub City will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The Capital Grille's Thanksgiving feast features slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans and cranberry-pear chutney. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/events/thanksgiving-dinner-menu. Dine in includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam’s Mashed Potatoes. Or order sides for four to enjoy at home for $135. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 26, for pickup between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, or 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

CityGate Grille in Naperville will feature a Thanksgiving Day buffet. Courtesy of CityGate Grille

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/thanksgiving. CityGate’s Thanksgiving Day buffet feast features roasted turkey, prime rib, maple-glazed salmon and butternut squash risotto, a raw bar, plus sides and pumpkin pie from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 28. It’s $75 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required. They also have two carryout options: The turkey dinner includes a traditional 5-pound roasted turkey with gravy, house salad, rolls, brioche stuffing, whipped potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole and cranberry sauce, priced at $199, and the prime rib with the same sides priced at $279. Order by Monday, Nov. 25.

Chandler’s Chophouse and Grille

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/thanksgiving-menu. Open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, Chandler’s offers a full menu of traditional Thanksgiving dishes and, of course, pumpkin pie.

Chez Hotel

519 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, chezhotel.com/. The Thanksgiving Take Away Feast for four for $120 includes harvest salad, sliced turkey and sides. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 26, by emailing nat@chezhotel.com or calling (847) 437-5590. Pickup is 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

Cooper’s Hawk restaurants offer takeout and dine-in specials for Thanksgiving. Courtesy of Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper’s Hawk has you covered at home or at any of their suburban locations. The Thanksgiving Take-Home Kit features a heat-and-serve package for six for $199.99 that includes slow-roasted turkey slices with pan gravy, traditional stuffing, Mary’s potatoes and more. Enjoy Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake for dessert. Quantities are limited and the deadline to order is Friday, Nov. 22. Pick up is by 1 p.m. Wednesday or Thursday, Nov. 27-28. The same in-restaurant Thanksgiving menu is $34.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids 12 and younger.

Di Pescara in Northbrook is open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/thanksgiving-specials-to-go/. Dine-in reservations are open for seatings from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, for a family-style Thanksgiving dinner, which includes Orchard salad, butternut squash soup, Parmesan- and spinach-stuffed mushroom caps, lobster deviled eggs, roasted turkey, almond-crusted Lake Superior whitefish, sides, pumpkin pie and baked apple crostata. It’s $59.95 for adults and $29.95 for kids 10 and younger. Order the same meal to-go by Monday, Nov. 25, for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. It’s $59.95 per person.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Chef Ezequiel will be preparing a lavish Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, featuring carving stations, seafood bar, omelet station, fresh waffles station, a dessert table and more. Champagne and mimosas are included. It’s $102 for adults, $35 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Eaglewood Resort & Spa

1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 694-590, eaglewoodresort.com/. The lavish Eaglewood Thanksgiving buffet includes a salad bar, raw bar, carving stations, sides, entrees and desserts, plus bottomless champagne and mimosas. It’s $65 for adults and $20 for kids, with a $25 per person deposit. Make reservations at eventbrite.com/.

Fausto’s Italian Kitchen and Catering

16 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, faustositaliankitchen.com/. Hosting eight to 12 for Thanksgiving? Fausto’s $380 meal includes a roasted whole turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Order by Nov. 26 for pickup between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming’s is hosting a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring herb-roasted turkey breast, prime bone-in rib-eye or filet mignon, salad or lobster bisque, sides to share and harvest New York cheesecake or carrot cake for dessert. Prices start as $65. A kids’ three-course menu is $31. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Make reservations now for Thanksgiving, when Fox & Turtle will be serving a special menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring a roast turkey platter with sides ($36), Cajun Chilean sea bass ($50), prime rib ($35/$45), baked ziti Genovese ($25) and pumpkin pie ($12). Or order a family meal for four to-go by Tuesday, Nov. 26, that includes roast turkey and sides for $155. Add on a pumpkin pie for $24.

Francesca’s

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Elmhurst, Naperville, Northbrook and St. Charles; miafrancesca.com/. Thanksgiving Day specials, including an oven-roasted turkey and sides dish for $25.25, are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all locations. The Thanksgiving buffet, which is $53 for adults and $17 for kids 12 and younger, is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Arlington Heights and Barrington.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. Grill House is offering a la carte Thanksgiving to-go options, including family packs for five, 10, 15 and 20 people. Order ahead for pickup from Nov. 22-27.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/special-events. Indulge in a Thanksgiving Day Dinner Buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. featuring fall cider-glazed turkey, baked ham, braised short ribs, sides, salads, entrées, pumpkin pie, desserts and more. It’s $79 for adults, $55 for kids 3-13, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations required.

Indus Progressive Indian

617 Central Ave., Highland Park, (847) 208-4691, eatindus.com/. Indus’ Thanksgiving catering menu blends Indian flavors and Thanksgiving traditions for dishes such as roasted Tandoori pasture-raised organic chicken or paneer, quinoa or rice pilaf, Indian-spiced green beans, sweet potatoes with mint, a variety of biryani, kebabs and desserts. Orders can be made for groups of two, four, six and eight.

Italian Pizza Kitchen

55 E. Irving Park Road, Roselle, italianpizzakitchen.com/thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Dinner for six to eight features turkey, sides and pumpkin pie for $249. Order by Nov. 25; hot and ready pickup is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Katie’s Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie’s offers an $85 meal to-go for two featuring turkey breast, sides and mini pumpkin pie. The dinner package for eight to 10 includes turkey ($335) or turkey breast ($370), three sides, cranberry sauce, bread and a homemade pie. Order by Friday, Nov. 22, for pickup from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 28. Orders are cash only.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. The $82.95 dinner for two to-go includes oven-roasted turkey, sides and apple strudel. A la carte dishes serving six to eight including turkey, au gratin potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean almondine, desserts and more are available to order by 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. All items are served cold with reheating instructions. Pickup or delivery are available Wednesday, Nov. 27. The restaurant is closed Nov. 28.

Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/. Lucille is offering a Thanksgiving Day brunch with a full traditional spread, including a carving station with roast turkey, prime rib, ham and pork loin and seasonal sides. Add to that made-to-order doughnuts, pumpkin waffles, crepes, omelets and pumpkin chai lattes all while enjoying unlimited champagne, mimosas, bellinis and Bloody Marys. Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s $115 for adults, $40 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger.

Maggiano’s

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/thanksgiving2024/. The dine-in family-style dinner includes salads, two entrées (choice of roasted turkey, country-style smoked ham, or lemon and herb salmon), two pastas, two sides and dessert (pumpkin praline cheesecake, warm apple crostata or tiramisu). The Thanksgiving Carryout Bundle that feeds four to five includes Caesar salad, roasted turkey, smoked ham, spaghetti and meatballs, four-cheese ravioli, sides, bread and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Order by 8 p.m. the night before pickup. Cold bundles ($210) can be picked up on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 26-27; hot bundles ($220) can be picked up on Thanksgiving.

Moretti’s

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/thanksgiving. Moretti’s Thanksgiving Made Easy is available as an individual meal ($25.99) or family style in multiples of four ($28.99 per person). Both meals include sliced turkey with gravy and multiple traditional sides. The four-pack meals includes a pumpkin pie. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 26, for pickup from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. A special dine-in menu is available at the Bartlett location.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/thanksgiving-2024/. Make reservations now to dine in on Thanksgiving. The four-course menu starts with a butternut squash bisque followed by a fall harvest salad, oven-roasted turkey roulade, sides and pumpkin spiced cheesecake. It’s $69. Reservations are required.

Niche

14 S. 3rd St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. Order your turkey, sides and single barrel bourbon picks for pickup on Thanksgiving morning. Orders are fully customizable and come with reheating instructions. The organic free-range Green Circle turkeys are $195 for a 12-pounder that serves four to six guests and $250 for a 20-pounder for 8-12. Order deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 20, and pickup is from 10 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day.

Try a modern twist on a classic Thanksgiving dinner at Oaken Bistro + Bar. Courtesy of Oaken Bistro + Bar

​Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Oaken is offering a special Thanksgiving entrée of turkey terrine with marble gelée and potato foam ($28). They’ll also be offering a full à la carte menu on Thanksgiving Day.

Perry's is offering a special Thanksgiving dine-in meal featuring butternut squash soup or salad, smoked turkey breast and sides for $49. Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse

Perry’s Steakhouse

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808; 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451; and 1050 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (224) 842-4620, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/thanksgiving/. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, Perry’s is offering a special Thanksgiving dine-in meal featuring butternut squash soup or salad, smoked turkey breast and sides for $49. Add pumpkin cheesecake for $9. The kids’ dinner for ages 12 and younger is $19. Perry’s Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner ($49) is available, as is the full dinner menu. The individual dinner to-go is $49. Or, if you're feeding a group of four, the family-style Thanksgiving dinner, which includes soup or salad, an entrée and sides, is $149. Order now for pickup from 11 a.m. to close Wednesday, Nov. 27, (heat and eat) and Thursday, Nov. 28 (ready to serve).

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. The Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes traditional favorites. It’s $68 for adults, $20 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger.

Prairie Grass Café

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrass.cafe/. PGC has you covered with a la carte, family-style or Thanksgiving Dinner Packages for Two to go. The Thanksgiving package for two includes butternut squash soup, salad, oven-roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, sweet potato and butternut squash, green beans, cranberry sauce and choice of dessert for $168. Preorder by calling before Thursday, Nov. 21, with pickup between noon and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Ramsay’s Kitchen

39 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (331) 244-2550, gordonramsayrestaurants.com/en/us/ramsays-kitchen/locations/naperville. Dine on a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu featuring Gordon Ramsay-approved spins on Thanksgiving classics, as well as a sommelier-curated wine pairing. Start with a choice of potato leek soup or harvest salad, then savor the roasted turkey plate with sides. Finish it off with pumpkin butterscotch budino. It’s $55 per person for dinner and $120 with the wine pairing.

Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine’s

Rosebud: 711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; Carmine’s: 9850 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 595-1111; rosebudrestaurants.com/celebrate-thanksgiving-with-rosebud/. Hosting eight to 10 at home? Create a Thanksgiving to-go package for pickup on Thursday, Nov. 28. The dine-in option includes a $52 prix fixe menu.

Saranello’s

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/thanksgiving-to-go/. Bring home a traditional multicourse feast that includes sliced turkey, short rib, autumn salad, butternut squash ravioli, scalloped potatoes, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry and orange relish, pumpkin pie and apple pie. Order the $54.95 per person meal for pickup between noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Saranello’s will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Let Scratchboard help with the sides ($65, serves two), apps such as a caviar board ($80) and pumpkin hummus ($20), and pastries like pumpkin pie poptart or scones for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 27. You can also order a $30 brine kit for your turkey to be picked up Sunday, Nov. 24.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner is $44 for adults and $18 for kids for dine in, or you can order up the to-go Thanksgiving dinner box, which serves four to six. The $230 meal includes roasted turkey, gravy, sides and six pumpkin pie mini indulgence desserts. Last day to preorder is Monday, Nov. 25. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Shaw’s Crab House in Schaumburg is offering traditional Thanksgiving dishes as well as tableside king crab service. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Shaw’s Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw’s will offer their full a la carte menu of seafood favorites as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal of herb-roasted turkey breast with brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and cranberry relish for $37. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Dining with a bigger group? Shaw’s will be serving a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving feast featuring the whole king crab “carved” tableside. The menu is priced at $100 per person and is available for parties of six to 12. Reservations required.

Sorrento’s Restaurant

50W187 IL-64, Maple Park, (815) 895-5466, sorrentosranch.com/. Sorrento’s will feature its famous prime rib on the Thanksgiving menu, along with a turkey dinner ($27) and other options. Dinners are served with vegetables and come with a choice of soup as well as a salad and potato.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/thanksgiving/. The $51 per person roasted turkey dinner for dine-in on Thanksgiving includes a choice of salad or bisque starter, sides and dessert (New York style cheesecake, Key lime pie, or berries and cream). It’s $25 for kids. Reservations requested.

The Turf Room

650 Randall Crossing Lane, North Aurora, (630) 906-9300, theturfroomrestaurant.com/. The dining room will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. serving their dinner menu, as well as a Thanksgiving special featuring roasted turkey breast stuffed with ancho spiced tamal, butter poached sweet potatoes, green bean almondine and cranberry relish. It’s $31.95.

Three Embers

10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. The steakhouse located inside the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort will be offering a full buffet that highlights their wood-fired stove. Options include a carving station with roasted turkey, herb-crusted strip loin of beef and ham, a seafood display with oysters and shrimp, baked salmon, pumpkin and spinach ravioli and seasonal sides and desserts. Reservations are available from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. It’s $63 per adult and $22 for kids younger than 12.

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak and Crab House

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. The dine-in Thanksgiving feast includes a choice of cauliflower brown-butter soup or a salad, herb-roasted turkey breast, sides, and carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake for $59 for adults and $29 for kids 12 and younger. Add on the Hearthside Old Fashioned (Wild Turkey bourbon, house-spiced orange syrup, angostura and orange bitters for $16.50). Reservations are recommended.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; webergrillrestaurant.com/thanksgiving/. The three-course, dine-in Thanksgiving meal includes soup or salad, smoked turkey, sides and pumpkin mousse tart. It’s $42.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids younger than 12. Reservations are recommended. For dining at home, offerings include a whole smoked turkey ($99.95), a carved smoked turkey (full is $115.95), plus sides, salads, pumpkin pie ($24.95) and apple pie ($26.95).

Wildfire will be serving a family-style Thanksgiving menu on Thursday, Nov. 28. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving a family-style Thanksgiving menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring roasted turkey, cedar-planked salmon, sliced roast tenderloin of beef and traditional sides. It’s $69.95 per adult and $29.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations requested. The Thanksgiving carryout menu is similar and features individual dinners or family platters in half (serves 4-5) and full sizes (serves 8-10).