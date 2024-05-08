Dining Out: The clock’s ticking on Mother’s Day, Aurora Taco Crawl, Meet the Winemaker and more

On Mother’s Day, mom can get a free Rainbow Cone with any $5 purchase at The Original Rainbow Cone. Courtesy of The Original Rainbow Cone

Hope you made plans for Mother’s Day, but if you didn’t we have a couple of ideas that don’t involve making a reservation. We’ve also got a few fun events this weekend at local craft breweries and a chance to eat tacos for a good cause.

It’s officially last minute …

Mother’s Day is this weekend, so we’ll assume you’ve got your plans all buttoned up. What, no? Well, we did tip you off to over a hundred places to make reservations and then added some more last week. Here are a few last ideas that just came in:

Order a heart-shaped deep-dish pizza for mom from Lou Malnati’s for Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Lou Malnati's

Lou Malnati’s

Various suburban locations, loumalnatis.com/. Show your love for mom with a heart-shaped deep-dish pizza on Mother’s Day weekend. The nine-inch pies are available for carryout, delivery or dine-in Friday through Sunday, May 10-12, at all Chicago-area locations.

The Original Rainbow Cone

Suburban locations in Bolingbrook, Glendale Heights, Kildeer, Lombard, Mount Prospect, Lakemoor and Skokie, rainbowcone.com/. Take mom out for dessert at any Chicago-area location on Sunday, May 12, and she’ll get a free Rainbow Cone with any $5 purchase.

DwellSocial

You can have Mother’s Day treats delivered from popular Chicago restaurants through DwellSocial. Suburban residents can order home-delivery (depending on location) of pizza from Pequods, pastries from Bittersweet Pastry Shop, doughnuts from Do-Rite, baked goods from Vanille and more. Plus, any order will be entered to win prizes for mom such as a 50-minute complete regeneration facial or a 50-minute fire and ice hydrotherapy treatment from Kohler Waters Spa or a $50 DwellSocial Gift Card.

Maifest

If stores can have Christmas in July sales, then breweries can have Oktoberfest in May. Head to Buffalo Creek Brewing in Long Grove Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, for Maifest, where you can enjoy live German folk music from Alpine Thunder, dance around the maypole in lederhosen and join in on charity raffles and games. There will be several new beers released, including a second batch of the Taylor Swift-inspired The 13th Poet. Partial proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Misericordia, a community of care for people with developmental disabilities.

Mikerphone Brewing will host Make Art, Drink Beer Fest Saturday, May 11. Daily Herald file photo

Make art, drink beer

Mikerphone Brewing in Elk Grove Village will showcase its two favorite things, beer and music, during the Make Art, Drink Beer Fest from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Four renowned concert poster artists — Jay Ryan, Dan Grzeca, Steve Walters and Joey Lala — will be there showing off their work, as well as designing a new beer label and poster for the event. Mikerphone has teamed up with Hop Butcher for a special collab beer for the event. There will be a screen-printing demo, live music from Uncle Pigeon, a DJ and food from Chicago Culinary Kitchen.

Taco crawl for a cause

You can support nutrition for children and eat tacos during the fifth annual Taco Crawl, benefiting the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry in Aurora. Tickets are $40 for the event, which runs from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, and includes stops at 10 local eateries. Society 57, 100 S. River St., will host the check-in and have an after party from 7-10 p.m. with a DJ, dancing, dessert and raffle prizes.

Meet the Winemaker

You can meet the man behind the eponymously named Joel Gott Wines during a wine dinner at Moretti’s in Hoffman Estates on Thursday, May 16. The Moretti’s Wine Club will host a multicourse dinner while Gott guides guests through the meal with unique wine pairings from his vineyard. Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $89 ($69 for wine club members) and include a personally autographed bottle of a Joel Gott wine, raffle prizes and live music by Jacqueline Vale. Buy tickets at MorettisWineClub.com.

Rosati’s is offering a new “fit pizza” with plant-based pepperoni and sausage. Courtesy of Rosati's

Healthier pizza?

You know the feeling when your heart says it must have a pepperoni and sausage pizza, but your heart doctor says no? Rosati’s may have an answer for you with their new “Fit Pizza” using plant-based ingredients. The iconic pizza-makers have partnered with Before the Butcher for plant-based pepperoni and sausage, which are gluten-free, soy-free, non-GMO, dairy-free, cholesterol-free, hormone-free and antibiotic-free. Add some vegetable toppings and you can eat mostly guilt-free.

• Email dining events to rwest@dailyherald.com.