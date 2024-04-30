Dining out: More Mother’s Day options, Kentucky Derby specials and more

Treat mom to Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, at Blanco Concina y Cantina in Oak Brook. Courtesy of Blanco Cocina y Cantina

We’re another week closer to Mother’s Day. Have you made reservations yet? If not, we’ve got more additions beyond the 100+ in last week’s dining guide. And in addition to it being Cinco de Mayo weekend, the Kentucky Derby runs Saturday. The 150th renewal of “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” means the refreshing mint julep comes out of hibernation for its day of glory.

Make plans for Mother’s Day

A toda madre, Bien Trucha and Quiubo

a toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; Quiubo: 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Moms can enjoy a free mimosa or a glass of sparkling wine during brunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) or dinner at any of the three restaurants.

Blanco Concina y Cantina in Oak Brook is offering a special Mamacita Margarita for Mother’s Day. Courtesy of Blanco Cocina y Cantina

Blanco Cocina y Cantina

2022 Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 320-2034, blancococinacantina.com/. Blanco is celebrating Mother's Day with special poblano shrimp enchiladas and a Mamacita Margarita made with blanco tequila, rose petal kissed elderflower liqueur, raspberry and agave. Treat mom to Blanco's new brunch menu, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. Bonefish is open for brunch on Mother’s Day weekend and will also honor moms May 7-20 with two specials — the crab-crusted halibut and the wild flower martini.

Mio Modo

200 S. 2nd St., St. Charles, (630) 587-8221, miomodo.com/. Mio Modo celebrates mom from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 12 with made-to-order breakfast offerings during brunch and a risotto station during dinner, as well as a carving station, house specialties and desserts all day. It’s $58 for adults and $17 for kids 12 and younger.

Enjoy Mother’s Day brunch at Oaken Bistro + Bar in Lake Forest. Courtesy of Oaken

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Treat mom to brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 12, and enjoy live music and a complimentary photo area. Brunch specials include asparagus with morels, smoked egg yolk and wild garlic, and diver scallops with ajo blanco, verjus and miso glaze, plus a variety of mimosas. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/. Savor a four-course lunch or dinner tasting menu on Mother’s Day. The lunch menu is $70 per person and features prime skirt steak and egg. The $95 dinner menu is highlighted by grilled scallop and sweet soy New York steak.

The Table at Crate

35 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-9444, tableatcrate.com/. Enjoy mimosa bottle service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a trio of freshly squeezed juices and a bottle of prosecco for $48.

Timothy O’Toole’s honors the Kentucky Derby with its Derby Burger, made with bacon, Brie, red onion and blueberry bourbon glaze. Courtesy of Rasheed Photography

Run for the Roses

It’s time for the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, so don your big hat or seersucker suit and head to Timothy O’Toole’s in Gurnee, Lake Villa or Libertyville for a viewing party. Enjoy $10 mint juleps, including the classic, the pineapple ginger julep and the southern belle julep, all made with Four Roses bourbon. Hungry? Try the Derby Burger, made with bacon, Brie, red onion and blueberry bourbon glaze ($17).

Run for the Roses part 2

Fatpour Tap Works opened its third location last week (7244 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincolnwood) and they’re celebrating the Derby from 2:30-8:30 p.m. with specialty cocktails, prizes for the best hat and more. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Vegetable training

Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433) is introducing a program to encourage kids to try new and nutritious foods when dining out.

The “Future Food Leaders” program will take place on Sundays, May 5 through June 30. Families can register kids 2-10 for the free program when making their reservation or dining at the restaurant.

Kids will get a punch card that will be stamped when they order and try the special taste of the night, which will include vegetables like ramps, breakfast radishes, rhubarb and watercress from local farms. Kids who get four or more stamps over the course of the two months will receive one of two books: “Uncle John's City Garden” or “Eat Your Superpowers! How Colorful Foods Keep You Healthy and Strong.”

