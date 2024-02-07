Super dining options for Super Bowl Sunday 2024

Grab a game day platter from Bub City for Sunday’s Super Bowl. Courtesy of Bub City

It’s all come down to this. From the first preseason game on Aug. 10 through the regular season and playoffs, you’ve had all season to prepare yourself for gridiron gastronomic greatness on Super Bowl Sunday.

Will you choose the home field advantage and grab some takeout? Do you want to be out with other fans to feel the frenzy of the big game? Or do you just want to watch the commercials and Usher while carving into a nice steak? We’ve got options for you as you watch the underdog (?!) defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

Applebee’s

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897, applebees.com/en. On Super Bowl Sunday, order $40 worth of food either online or from Applebee's mobile app and get 20 boneless wings for free using the promo code BIGGAME24.

Bien Trucha Group

A toda madre, 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha, 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo, 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

Three of the Bien Trucha Group restaurants are offering Super Bowl specials to-go that serve about eight people, including super mega nachos ($60), chili verde ($25), guacamole and chips ($38), salsa trio with chips ($27) and one liter of margarita mix. Order ahead for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

B Square Pizza is back as a pop-up inside Saranello’s serving Detroit-style pizza for Super Bowl Sunday. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

B Square Pizza

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. B Square Pizza is back for Super Bowl Sunday as a pop-up inside Saranello's. From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, order B Square's Detroit-style pizzas for carryout or delivery from exploretock.com/bsquarepizza/. Vegan and gluten-free options are available.

Bar Louie

2835 Showplace Drive, Suite 139, Naperville, (331) 444-2050; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500, barlouie.com/. On Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11, you and your crew can choose from three select appetizers for $35.

Beacon Tap

1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/. Sunday’s specials at Beacon Tap include a full slab of smoked baby back ribs with a side ($16.95, available after 3 p.m.); $3.50 22-ounce domestic drafts; $2.75 domestic tall boys; $4.25 Malort shots; $20 Nutrl buckets; and $16 domestic buckets.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880; 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com. After a long season, are you wing’d and pizza’d out? Consider Big Bowl’s party platter menu featuring pot stickers, fried rice, pad Thai and more that serves four to six.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. How about a Big Bang for the Big Game? The Big Bang Platter serves 10 with either Bang Bang Shrimp ($55) or Bangin’ Boneless Chicken ($45).

Grab the inferno fried chicken sandwich from Rebels Hot Chicken. Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

Rebel’s Hot Chicken and Secret Sauce Barbecue

Both Rebel’s Hot Chicken and Secret Sauce Barbecue are “virtual brands” that operate out of Bottleneck restaurants. Rebel’s, which serves fiery Nashville-style chicken, is available out of City Works Eatery & Pour House in Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. Secret Sauce’s barbecue menu, which includes shareable appetizers such as hot link queso dip, crispy fried smoked wings with a choice of sauces and smoked meats, is available out of Old Town Pour House in Naperville and Oak Brook. Order directly from the Bottleneck Rewards app, online, Uber Eats or DoorDash.

Brickhouse Tavern and Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/. The Big Game watch party features an all-day happy hour on Sunday with $4 well drinks and domestic drafts, $5 import and craft drafts, and deals on wine, cocktails and snacks.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Free food! Broken Oar is hosting a Super Bowl Party starting at 5 p.m. Sunday featuring a free chili and nacho bar at halftime. Plus, domestic buckets are $15 and mimosas and White Claws are $5. They'll be giving away Bears gear every quarter and there will be raffles and prizes. Reservations required.

Bub City serves up a variety of wings for Super Bowl Sunday. Courtesy of Bub City

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Pregame at Bub City Rosemont with brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with $8 glasses of Giuliana Prosecco, then enjoy the game with a menu full of football-watching faves like wings, ribs and nachos. Orders from the catering menu need to be placed 48 hours in advance.

Buona

Locations across the suburbs; buona.com/. Buona’s $89 Big Game Pack includes two pounds of Italian beef and gravy, 10 pieces of Italian sausage with sweet peppers in natural gravy, hot giardiniera on the side and a 20-piece breadbasket. It can be ordered hot or cold.

Chandler’s Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/. Chandler's is hosting a Super Bowl Watch Party from 5-8:30 p.m. Sunday. The $50 package includes the all-you-can-eat buffet and an open bar from kickoff until the end of the game. The buffet only is $20. Reservations requested.

City Works Eatery & Pour House will be serving chicken tinga tacos for the Big Game Sunday. Courtesy of City Works Eatery & Pour House

City Works Eatery and Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500, and 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com/. Watch the Big Game on 24 high-def TVs in Vernon Hills and 16 in Schaumburg while trying to figure out which of the 90+ global and local craft beers to order. Or order to-go from the catering menu.

Coach’s Corner

152 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 956-1818, dacoachscorner.com/. Specials on Sunday include $6 jumbo mai tais and Bloody Marys, big daddy domestics for $4.50, $15 domestic buckets (five), $6 Crown Royal Apple and Rumpleminze shots and Absolut Cosmo Martinis, and $20 bottomless mimosas (for two hours with food). Chow down on Johnsonville Brats soaked in Octoberfest beer on French bread with fries or chips.

Draft Picks

912 S. Busse Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 290-9000, draftpicksmtprospect.com/. For dine-in during the Big Game there’ll be raffles, giveaways and specials, including $5 22-ounce Coors Light (keep the glass), $4 quarter-pound burgers, $6 half-pound burgers and a $12.95 broasted chicken dinner. Numerous carryout specials include wings, nachos and broasted chicken.

L. Woods' Big Game Pack for two covers all the bases for Super Bowl. Courtesy of L. Woods

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Hope you’re hungry: The $69.95 Big Game Pack for Two to-go includes turkey chili, baked pretzels with beer cheese and Buffalo wings and smoked barbecue wings. For larger parties, the Buffalo chicken dip ($44.95) and the smoked brisket nachos kits ($79.95) serve eight to 10. The specials will be available for carryout and delivery on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

You can get a pitcher and wing bundle at Miller’s Ale House during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Miller’s Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/. If you want to dine-in, get a pitcher and wing bundle on Sunday for $27.49 for 12 wings or $48.99 for 24 wings. Want to take home a Big Game Bundle? The Touchdown includes 50 wings, two Bavarian pretzels, party platter spinach and artichoke dip, party platter house salad and six Coca-Cola bottles for $154.89. The $95.94 First Down pack features 50 wings, a party platter house salad and four 20-ounce Cokes.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. The Great for Groups to-go menu features Angus steak chili, queso dip, barbecue chicken salads, Buffalo chicken dip, fried chicken sandwiches, sliders and more via oldtownpourhouse.com or DoorDash and Grubhub.

The Piazza

85 Executive Drive, Aurora, (630) 978-2088, piazzaaurora.com/events/super-bowl-lviii-party-at-the-piazza. Watch the game on two 36-foot digital screens while taking advantage of food and drink specials such as $7 Bloody Marys, $3 16-ounce Bud Lights and 16-ounce PBR Tall Boys, $13 domestic buckets and giveaways starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Real Time Sports

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time offers a full buffet, plus draft beer, wine, well cocktails and soda from the beginning of the game until the end of the fourth quarter. It’s $55 for adults; $25 for the buffet only. Expect tons of giveaways, too. Reservations requested.

Rep’s Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916, repsplace.com/. Rep's is hosting a Big Game bash with a $25 halftime buffet featuring hot dogs, brats, pizza, pulled pork sandwiches, pretzel bites, chili and fries. You’ll also get a raffle ticket for great prizes. Plus, Miller Lite and Coors Light pitchers are $13. Reservations requested.

Reserve 22

485 Winchell Way, Glen Ellyn, (630) 469-5550, reserve22.com/. R22 is offering wing specials, super nachos and a $38 combo platter with wings, quesadillas and sliders. All beers will be $4 Sunday.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/events/superbowl-party/. Watch the Super Bowl on Sideouts’ 15.5-foot HD LED TV while dining from the mega buffet serving up wings, sausage and peppers, rigatoni ala vodka, chicken Vesuvio and more from 5 p.m. to halftime. Plus, there's a premium open bar from 5 p.m. until the end of the game and a halftime dessert table. It's $50 per person or $90 per couple. Purchase tickets in advance at 3dsideouts-catering.hrpos.heartland.us/menu.

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St., Evanston, soulandsmoke.com/. Order Chef D'Andre's buttermilk-brined then grilled chicken wings in one-, five- or 10-pound increments with your choice of jerk, Cajun buffalo or signature barbecue sauce. Order from soulandsmoke.com/catering.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Spartan has got you covered for carryout Sunday with 40 wings plus celery, carrots and sauce for $80 or 80 wings for $160. Grab a pound of Italian beef with five French rolls for $18.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; thetaphousegrill.com/. Big Game specials include $12 all-you-can-eat bone-in or boneless wings, $3 Miller and Coors drafts and specialty shots. There will be a free halftime buffet with hot dogs and brats, raffles, a Bears jersey giveaway and more. They’ve also got wing party packs to go that must be preordered by Saturday, Feb. 10.

WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, and 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800, whirlyball.com/. Grab the gang and head to WhirlyBall for Super Bowl Sunday specials, including $10 for 15 regular pretzel bites, $15 for 10 traditional wings, $40 for 30 traditional wings and a $22 beer bucket special for five 12-ounce bottles.

For the Super Bowl, Wildfire is offering party platters, including barbecue baby back ribs. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Grab a Wildfire party platter to serve your group of eight to 10. Choose from signature items like a pan of homemade cornbread, Wildfire chopped salad, barbecue baby back ribs and more.