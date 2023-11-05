Look: The Week in Pictures for Sept. 30 - Oct. 5, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Tulasiram Battu, his wife Pavani Priya and their daughters Yoshita, 6, and Deepshita, 1, play around a colorful curtain of lights at Diwali -- A Festival of Lights event at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center on Saturday, November 4, 2023. They are from Wheeling. The Buffalo Grove Park District event featured live dance performances, traditional craft making, food and music.