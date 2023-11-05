Look: The Week in Pictures for Sept. 30 - Oct. 5, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs
Posted11/5/2023 7:00 PM
Snow moved in before Halloween moved out and it highlights The Week in Pictures for Sept. 30 -- Oct. 5, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs.
Tulasiram Battu, his wife Pavani Priya and their daughters Yoshita, 6, and Deepshita, 1, play around a colorful curtain of lights at Diwali -- A Festival of Lights event at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center on Saturday, November 4, 2023. They are from Wheeling. The Buffalo Grove Park District event featured live dance performances, traditional craft making, food and music.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Luke Goucher owns Lodi Tap House restaurants in Maple Park and Utica. Four years ago he started selling a beer advent calendar that features one-time only beers from 25 different Illinois breweries including Obscurity Brewery in Elburn, which he co-owns. A portion of sales go to Toys for Tots.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Batavia resident Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana will be competing for the second time on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. She's a pediatrician by day and hobbyist baker by night who has a sizable Instagram following and has made numerous cookies for celebrity events, including the Ted Lasso wrap party.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Nadine Krzeminski, of Arlington Heights and her husband, David, right, push their family's jack-o'-lantern down a ramp leading to a dumpster with the assisatnce of Kevin Allender during the Arlington Heights Pumpkin Smash recycling event at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights parking lot Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
