 

Look: The Week in Pictures for Sept. 30 - Oct. 5, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted11/5/2023 7:00 PM

Snow moved in before Halloween moved out and it highlights The Week in Pictures for Sept. 30 -- Oct. 5, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs.

An inflatable Halloween dinosaur battles gusting winds and snow flurries Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tulasiram Battu, his wife Pavani Priya and their daughters Yoshita, 6, and Deepshita, 1, play around a colorful curtain of lights at Diwali -- A Festival of Lights event at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center on Saturday, November 4, 2023. They are from Wheeling. The Buffalo Grove Park District event featured live dance performances, traditional craft making, food and music.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The new Darrell Road roundabout in Wauconda, which opened about two weeks early. The Darrell Road corridor improvement has been in the planning stages since about 2015.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
James Lyng, of St. Charles endures a flurry of snow flakes as he walks his dog Tina Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tracy DeLisle, new owner of ReNew Family Consignment helps some customers Thursday, October 26, 2023 in Libertyville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Is it fall or is it winter? Leaves are covered in snow Tuesday morning at Fairlwan and Arthur avenues in Libertyville after snow showers moved into the area.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Pete Landwehr, of Arlington Heights doesn't cut down his purple coneflowers in the fall because the seeds give birds a food source during the winter.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Demolition has begun on the smaller hotel buildings of the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Luke Goucher owns Lodi Tap House restaurants in Maple Park and Utica. Four years ago he started selling a beer advent calendar that features one-time only beers from 25 different Illinois breweries including Obscurity Brewery in Elburn, which he co-owns. A portion of sales go to Toys for Tots.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A strawberry margarita from El Patio in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Crews pave a portion of Route 60 at the Lakeview Parkway intersection in Vernon Hills Friday. The $6.7 million widening and associated work on Lakeview Parkway on both sides of Route 60 in Vernon Hills is wrapping up.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Batavia resident Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana will be competing for the second time on Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. She's a pediatrician by day and hobbyist baker by night who has a sizable Instagram following and has made numerous cookies for celebrity events, including the Ted Lasso wrap party.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Nadine Krzeminski, of Arlington Heights and her husband, David, right, push their family's jack-o'-lantern down a ramp leading to a dumpster with the assisatnce of Kevin Allender during the Arlington Heights Pumpkin Smash recycling event at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights parking lot Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
High school students fill the hallway as they leave Benet Academy in Lisle at the end of the day Thursday, November 2, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Steve Young of Record Wonderland Wednesday, November 1, 2023 in Roselle.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
