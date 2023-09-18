Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 11-17, 2023

The week started with emotion and ended with excitement and we have it in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 11-17, 2023.
Retired Palatine firefighter/paramedic Mark Hallett gets emotional during the lowering of the American Flag to half staff during Monday's Patriot Day Remembrance ceremony Monday at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial. Hallett served from 1981-2011 and was the main speaker at the ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Elgin Police Department Sgt. Jim Lalley plays Amazing Grace during the city's annual Patriot Day remembrance ceremony Monday at the Hemmens Cultural Center.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The Negroni is a piece of bitter perfection using equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Naper Elementary School fourth-grade teacher David Pittman Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Nina Gray shoots against Barrington's Berkeley Ploder in a girls volleyball match in Palatine on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Paige Kutsor, left, and Glenbrook North's Courtney Owen play the ball at the net during a girls volleyball match played in Northbrook on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
People check out the new Alebrijes exhibit during a ribbon cutting at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central players warm up with the setting sun before a football game in Aurora against Waubonsie Valley on Friday, September 15, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition progress Wednesday, September 13, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Jurassic Park themed corn maze at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Nicholas Carlucci, left, is unable to hang onto the ball as Glenbrook South's Joaquin Williams breaks up the pass during Thursday's game in Mount Prospect.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Chris Filas jumps to block a punt by Grayslake Central's Connor Flood in a football game at Central High School on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Anderson Humane's Alex Schwander holds open the cage door as they release a Great Horned Owl back in to the wild Friday at Campton Forest Preserve after a rehab stint at their Elburn wildlife center.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jane McCarthy, left, and husband Mike Kraft, of Inverness, are all smiles after being crowned this year's queen and king of the Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest Friday evening in downtown Palatine.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Sam Figg forces Waubonsie Valley's Julian Johnson to fumble near the goal line in a football game in Aurora on Friday, September 15, 2023. Naperville's Christian Kuta recovered the fumble.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North quarterback Jacob Bell throws a pass as Neuqua Valley's Taylor Easton closes in during Friday's game in Naperville.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Judge Jill Cerone Marisie at the Rolling Meadows Third District courthouse Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Rudolph Spence crosses the finish line during the Bill Dawson Invitational cross country meet at Warren High School in Gurnee Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mariel Gutierrez, 3, of Mundelein dances during the "Canta con Orgullo" festival at Festival Park in Elgin Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer