Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 4-10, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

Cory McHale, of Naperville and her children, Emily, 2, and Logan 4, get a closer look at a police car at the Naper Blvd. Library on International Literacy Day Friday, September 8, 2023 in Naperville. Naperville police officer Matt Fletcher read to families at the extension and has participated in family story time at the city's three libraries for 20 years.
A heron looks for lunch between the vegetation by Boy Scout Island in the Fox River Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in St. Charles. According to AZ Animals, herons are a species of large water birds with long S-shaped necks and long, skinny legs, in the family Ardeidae. There are many types of Heron, including the Great Blue, the Great White, the Little Blue, and the Goliath Heron. Egrets are actually just a type of Heron, though there are a few visual and measurable differences between these two birds.
Dancers from Lights Camera Dancin' perform in the Septemberfest Parade Saturday, y September 9, 2023 in Bloomingdale. Bloomingdale Septemberfest, is the village's traditional end of the summer celebration which features a variety of food and drink vendors, crafters, local business booths, live entertainment, a Kiddie Carnival and more.
Hoffman Estates police officers Matt Jones, left, and Matt Park were on hand to visit with students promote the importance of exercise during Conant High School's mental health day Friday. Students wore weighted vests and did push ups. The school's Bring Change 2 Mind Club hosted the event special.
Twelve-year-old Alison Weiler, of Wood Dale gets some relief from the sun as she waits for her sister to dance in the Septemberfest Parade Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Bloomingdale. Bloomingdale Septemberfest is the village's traditional end of the summer celebration and features a variety of food and drink vendors, crafters, local business booths, live entertainment, a Kiddie Carnival and more.
Naperville police officer Matt Fletcher reads to children at the Naper Blvd. Library on International Literacy Day Friday, September 8, 2023 in Naperville. Fletcher has participated in family story time at the city's three libraries for 20 years. Fletcher was reading a book loosely based on former Naperville Police officer and Mayor George Pradel.
