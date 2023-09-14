 

Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 4-10, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted9/14/2023 1:00 AM

It is a colorful Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 4-10, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs.

Cory McHale, of Naperville and her children, Emily, 2, and Logan 4, get a closer look at a police car at the Naper Blvd. Library on International Literacy Day Friday, September 8, 2023 in Naperville. Naperville police officer Matt Fletcher read to families at the extension and has participated in family story time at the city's three libraries for 20 years.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A heron looks for lunch between the vegetation by Boy Scout Island in the Fox River Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in St. Charles. According to AZ Animals, herons are a species of large water birds with long S-shaped necks and long, skinny legs, in the family Ardeidae. There are many types of Heron, including the Great Blue, the Great White, the Little Blue, and the Goliath Heron. Egrets are actually just a type of Heron, though there are a few visual and measurable differences between these two birds.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Some girls run sprints while others hop through obstacles during the Stevenson High School girls flag football team practice in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Chris Vazquez, left, gets in front of Niles West's Tarik Louafi during Tuesday's match in Glenview.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Valeska Chaidez, center, and Michelle Reaska, right, both of Aurora look over the food offerings as they enjoy a glass of wine at the Festival of the Vine Friday, September 8, 2023 in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dave Murray of Elgin, left, gets a hand moving his replica A-10 Warthog at the Fox Valley Aero Club in St. Charles Thursday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Onell Miller-Smith stiff-arms Schaumburg's Trey Teschner during Friday's game in Des Plaines.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Angel Baeza of Addison and his daughter, Theodora, age 22 months, visit with Lenny, a horse owned by Keith Gray of Bristol, Wis., during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup, hosted by the Barrington Hills Polo Club Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Dancers from Lights Camera Dancin' perform in the Septemberfest Parade Saturday, y September 9, 2023 in Bloomingdale. Bloomingdale Septemberfest, is the village's traditional end of the summer celebration which features a variety of food and drink vendors, crafters, local business booths, live entertainment, a Kiddie Carnival and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington Park demolition progress on Thursday, Sept. 07, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
George Barth has worked at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills for 49 years. He stands over a plastic block model of the property as it will look following the completion of new construction. The original building is at right rear.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates police officers Matt Jones, left, and Matt Park were on hand to visit with students promote the importance of exercise during Conant High School's mental health day Friday. Students wore weighted vests and did push ups. The school's Bring Change 2 Mind Club hosted the event special.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Bernie Laskowski, of Craft Urban mans the grill as he prepares some burgers during the Festival of the Vine Friday, September 8, 2023 in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Bryce Erkman pulls down Stevenson's Armand Burris by the shirt tail in a football game in Lincolnshire on Friday, September 8, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Maine West fans, some dressed in patriotic attire, watch the Warriors play Schaumburg during Friday's game in Des Plaines.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A heated swimming pool, cabanas, outdoor lounge with firepits, lawn areas for games are some of the amenities at Everleigh Vernon Hills 55+ adult rental community.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The start of the girls varsity race at the Lake Park 'Harvey Braus' Invite Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Medinah.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Work is progressing on a new playground at Mark Twain Elementary School in Niles. More than $2 million for new playgrounds is included in the newly-approved District 63 budget.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Eric Kapusinski, of Algonquin sips a mug of beer while chatting with Nicole Aubry of Gilberts during Platzkonzert Germanfest at Virginia Hayter Village Green in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The field house has been rebuilt at Maine East High School after renovations. A few dozen dignitaries, including former superintendents, principals and teachers, attended an official ceremony to unveil the renovations on Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Twelve-year-old Alison Weiler, of Wood Dale gets some relief from the sun as she waits for her sister to dance in the Septemberfest Parade Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Bloomingdale. Bloomingdale Septemberfest is the village's traditional end of the summer celebration and features a variety of food and drink vendors, crafters, local business booths, live entertainment, a Kiddie Carnival and more.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Polo players compete during the LeCompte Kalaway Cup, hosted by the Barrington Hills Polo Club Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Naperville police officer Matt Fletcher reads to children at the Naper Blvd. Library on International Literacy Day Friday, September 8, 2023 in Naperville. Fletcher has participated in family story time at the city's three libraries for 20 years. Fletcher was reading a book loosely based on former Naperville Police officer and Mayor George Pradel.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
