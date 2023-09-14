Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 4-10, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A heron looks for lunch between the vegetation by Boy Scout Island in the Fox River Wednesday, September 6, 2023 in St. Charles. According to AZ Animals, herons are a species of large water birds with long S-shaped necks and long, skinny legs, in the family Ardeidae. There are many types of Heron, including the Great Blue, the Great White, the Little Blue, and the Goliath Heron. Egrets are actually just a type of Heron, though there are a few visual and measurable differences between these two birds.