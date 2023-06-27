 

Raise your glass: Here are the 15 suburban restaurants honored with Wine Spectator awards

  • 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake was recognized recently as part of the 2023 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

      1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake was recognized recently as part of the 2023 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Rick West
 
 
Updated 6/27/2023 5:21 PM

Time to wine down? To stop and smell the rosé? There are no pour decisions here, as long as you're doing it for the right rieslings.

All puns aside, there's seldom a bad time for good wine. And now is an especially good time as 15 suburban restaurant concepts have been recognized in the 2023 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

 

The awards, which were uncorked in 1981, are billed as the world's only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. In all, 3,505 restaurants in 70 countries were recognized at one of three levels: the Award of Excellence (2,001 winners), the Best of Award of Excellence (1,411) and the Grand Award (93).

Three suburban spots received the Best of Award of Excellence:

1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake

Cafe Lucci in Glenview

The Tavern in Libertyville

Erik Nordstrom, the wine and spirits director at 1776 Restaurant, said he was "excited and emotional" about the award.

"As an independent restaurant in the far suburbs, it is hard to compete with the buying power of restaurants in Chicago," Nordstrom said. "Similar to our menu, we love to work with smaller growers and producers, sharing their story. I feel like that sets us apart and adds diversity to our list that is not often seen elsewhere."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Twelve restaurant concepts, some with multiple suburban locations, received the Award of Excellence:

Alchemist in Geneva

Che Figata in Naperville

Eddie Merlot's in Lincolnshire

Fogo de Chao, with locations in Rosemont, Naperville and Oak Brook

Mandrake in Geneva

Morton's, The Steakhouse locations in Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont and Schaumburg

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in Oak Brook and Schaumburg

Seasons 52 in Oak Brook and Schaumburg

Suzette's Creperie in Wheaton

The Capital Grille in Lombard, Rosemont and Schaumburg

The James in Geneva

Truluck's in Rosemont

Sixty-three Chicago restaurants were among the winners. Wine Spectator's restaurant awards issue will be available to readers on July 11.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 