Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 19-25, 2023

Summer festival season is underway and a big part of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 19-25, 2023.
Riders wait for the Down Draft ride to start, including one who already lost a sandal, at the Wauconda Fest in Cook Park in Wauconda Friday, June 23, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
An Almost Home Foundation adoptable dog gets some attention Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Families crowd around to get a group photo of about 60 new American citizens who were recognized during a ceremony at the Centre of Elgin Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Dan Janes gives his daughter Adeline, 2, a better view of the action during Geneva's Swedish Days parade Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Flor Chavez, left, shakes hands with Elgin city council member Rose Martinez during a recognition ceremony for new U.S. citizens Tuesday. About 60 people who became citizens in the past year attended the celebration at the Centre of Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The Northland Vikings march in formation during Geneva's Swedish Days parade Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Three-year-old Adelyn Mladenovic, of Schaumburg enjoys a fresh strawberry at the Strawberry Festival Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Long Grove.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chocolate covered bananas, cheese cake and strawberries were available at the Strawberry Festival Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Long Grove.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Bill Anderson, 79, of Mount Prospect, walks along a column of the life-size Korean War soldier statues in Lake Park on Lee Street to see the traveling version of the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Des Plaines on Friday, June 23, 2023. He is an Army veteran who "was too young to go to Korea," he said.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chase Brown, 5, scoops out a fish for a prize on the Midway at a Skinner Amusement game run by Peter Kasin at the Wauconda Fest in Cook Park in Wauconda Friday, June 23, 2023. Chase was with his parents Crystal and Marty of Wauconda.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ascension Alexian Brothers President Dan Doherty shows one of the four new operating rooms Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Elk Grove Village. All four operating rooms are much bigger than the rooms they are replacing and all four are set up identically, making it easier for doctors and nurses to work.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
With cracks going in every direction, a deteriorated roadway near the border of Glenview and Northbrook is even worse when viewed at ground level than it appears in this aerial view, which is the opposite of the usual situation.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A bluebird house sits in a natural area along a fairway at the Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Century Memorial Chapel is the backdrop for the Naperville Fine Art & Artisan Fair Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Naper Settlement in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A shoe was left behind in front of Five Star Pantry at 10S620 Kingery Hwy. in Willowbrook on Monday, June 20. 2023. There was a mass shooting there early Sunday morning as a party took place in the parking lot.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Shops in the Sommerset Plaza were open for business Tuesday. A weekend Juneteenth celebration in the center's parking lot turned deadly early Sunday.
Alice Fabbre | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove artist Anastasia Sitnikov works on a macrame sculpture in the Indian Trails Public Library's Launchpad maker space. When finished, the sculpture will be 6 feet tall.
John Starks | Staff Photographer