Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for the last seven day of April, 2023.

The Cellar founder Paul Sampson stands where the stage was at 116 W. Eastman St. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Arlington Heights. If you were a teen growing up in the late 1960s, The Cellar in Arlington Heights was the place to be to hear up and coming garage bands. The Cellar primarily featured early rock 'n' roll acts, although some Chicago blues bands also performed there. The Cellar closed in 1970.