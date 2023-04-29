Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for the last seven day of April, 2023.

The Northern Lights don't come around very often but when they do we have them in The Week in Pictures photo gallery.
The Northern Lights made an appearance Sunday night, April 23 over northern Illinois. Colors of green and magenta were prominent among wavy lines over Crystal Lake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Josh Roberts, 13, of Batavia, works on his skateboarding technique at the skate park in Batavia.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Product and standards inspector, Jeff Tubacki, with the Illinois Dept. of Agriculture's Bureau of Weights and Measures runs an inspection Thursday at the Westmont Shell gas station. Tubacki pumps five gallons of gas into a tank to be measured for accuracy.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Former hostage Mark Frerichs talks about his Lombard roots, ordeal as a Taliban captive and what's next Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Lilacia Park in Lombard.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Jon Coroneos competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the Palatine track and field relays in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich outfielder Lucas Foley loses his cap as he dives unsuccessfully for a sinking base hit by Libertyville's Josh Holst in the third inning in a baseball game in Lake Zurich on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Members of the Seven Springs All Nation drum group play during the annual Earth Day event at the Adler Arts Cebter in Libertyville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kevin Riordan of Glen Ellyn carries some old paint to recycle with Earthpaint.org during the annual Glen Ellyn Recycling Extravaganza Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd shortstop Anna Poss tags out Barrington's Emma Kavanaugh as she tries to steal second base in a softball game in Palatine on Monday, April 24, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Cellar founder Paul Sampson stands where the stage was at 116 W. Eastman St. Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in Arlington Heights. If you were a teen growing up in the late 1960s, The Cellar in Arlington Heights was the place to be to hear up and coming garage bands. The Cellar primarily featured early rock 'n' roll acts, although some Chicago blues bands also performed there. The Cellar closed in 1970.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd pitcher Lauren Graham falls to the ground trying unsuccessfully to throw out Barrington's Nikki Vojack in a softball game in Palatine on Monday, April 24, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Violins of Hope, ten instruments played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust, will be on display through August at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
South Elgin softball coach Brad Reynard gives a low-five to Ava McDaniel after her two-run homer against West Chicago during Wednesday's softball game at Pioneer Park in West Chicago.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Richard Johnson of Buried Treasures, in Chillicothe, Ohio, looks through some of his collection for sale at his booth during the Central States Numismatic Society's 84th Anniversary Convention at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Schaumburg. A $15 million public exhibit of the finest known surviving examples of early American coins from 1796 were publicly displayed for the first time in the Chicago area.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Baelyn Zitzmann reacts to her high jump of 5'8" at the Lake County girls track and field meet at Lake Zurich High School on Thursday, April 27, 2023. It was the second highest jump in the state this season so far.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Children from Parkside Preschool help Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz add mulch to the base of a recently-planted American hornbeam tree during the Palatine Park District Arbor Day celebration at Community Park Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jon Thompson, a freshman at Bartlett High School who is deaf/hard of hearing, poses for a selfie with his old teacher Zainab Sheth following a school performance Friday of "The Sound of Music," in which he has a small part. Other DHH students and teachers from the district attended the show.
Rick West | Staff Photographer