Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for Janaury 16-22, 2023

Chickens and eagles find a perch in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for January 16-22, 2023.
Rachel Johannsen, of Dundee says they started out with six chickens a couple of years ago, but are now up to 14. "They call it chicken math," she said. "They just keep adding up."
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A Bald Eagle searches the open water on Long Lake for fish Wednesday near the Grant Woods Forest Preserve.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Malachi Bennett, 5, of Rolling Meadows pets a six-month old Husky named Rex during Winterfest at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hannah Lee, left, cuts up garlic as Eileen Owens, right, both of Arlington Heights, waits to stir it into butter for garlic bread Monday at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service event.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Ryan Cohen and Fremd's Cameron Kuhl collide while chasing a loose ball during Monday's boys basketball game in Lake Villa.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. 9th, asks Advocate Children's Hospital Nurse Practitioner Kara Rau a question as a group takes a tour during the opening of the Glenbrook School Health Center, located at Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Saint Viator's Brandyn Michaels runs into the defense of Benet Academy's Patrick Walsh, left, and Parker Sulaver in a boys basketball game in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Skaters enjoy the massive sheet of ice under the lights at Tower Rink, located between village hall, left, the library and the downtown water tower, which is behind the camera, just after sunset on the eve of the Winter Solstice.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Liza Johnson writes letters to people experiencing social isolation from her Lincolnshire home. She uses the view of her generations-old family property as inspiration.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Betsy Alcorn competes on floor exercise during a girls gymnastics meet at Glenbrook South.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Noah Chen leaves the starting block in the 200-yard individual medley during a swimming meet in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Despite getting poked in the nose, St. Charles North's Colin Ross gets a rebound against Naperville North's Grant Montanari in a boys basketball game in St. Charles on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Danielle Eckenstahler knocks the ball away from Grayslake North's Makayla Campbell during Wednesday's girls basketball game in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Alex Georgakas (11) gets hung up attempting a rebound with Rolling Meadows' Mark Nikolich-Wilson (30) and Ian Miletic during Thursday's boys basketball game in Mount Prospect.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Bartlett's Marty McCarthy stretches to take the ball from Fenton's Alejandro Diaz in a boys basketball game in Bensenville on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Emory Klatt smashes her nose into the arm of Lake Zurich's Anna Gilbertson in a girls basketball game in Lake Zurich on Friday, January 20, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Edward Central Catholic's Kaden Dawson (21) fouls Aurora Central Catholic's Christian Frantzen (5) on the way to the hoop Friday, January 20, 2023 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg's Brady Phelps, left, and Conant's Luis Flores compete in the 113-pound finals match during the Mid-Suburban League conference wrestling meet at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
People watch a group of about 30 Golden Eye Ducks on the Fox River as they gather at Cornish Park for the "In Search of Eagles" program Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Algonquin. Two immature eagles were seen early in the morning flying up and down the river south of the dam.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Kira Bernier in the floor exercise during the M.S.L. Varsity Gymnastics Championships Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Rolling Meadows.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer