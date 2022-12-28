 

Images: 2022 Daily Herald Pictures of the Year

 
Jeff Knox
 
 
Posted12/28/2022 1:00 AM

See the best suburban photos of 2022 from Daily Herald staff photojournalists.

Nine-year old Sean Hanson is lifted by the Libertyville student section during a Carmel Catholic free throw in a boys basketball game on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jan Bierman, founder of The Buddy Foundation in Arlington Heights, gets a kiss Tuesday from Tucker, a dog they saved from a kill shelter in Franklin County about three weeks ago. Local shelters have seen an influx of donations this week as #BettyWhiteChallenge trended online on the late animal lover's birthday Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A police officer walks past a child's bicycle that was left along the parade route a block away from the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims that took place at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Emilly Stepek of Grayslake gets a kiss from a sled dog during Frosty Fest at Bittersweet Golf Club in Gurnee Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
During a March for Our Lives vigil held at Sunset Woods Park Thursday, Liz Tack, left, is hugged by Jordana Hozman as the event organizers pause while reading names of those killed during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Brittany Jordahl of Denver and her dog Tenzing compete during the police dog Frisbee World Championships at Nike Park in Naperville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Phil Horwitz, a corporal in the U.S. National Gurad from 1948-51 Krisata Nordlund, the director of memory care and activities a picture of his younger self at the unveiling of the American Heroes: Portraits of Service exhibit Friday November 11, 2022 at Belmont Village in Buffalo Grove. This new gallery is a tribute to Belmont Village's resident veterans through compelling portraits by nationally recognized photographer Thomas Sanders. Horwitz's photo hangs behind him.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Thousands of birds rise and fall over a freshly harvested corn field in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Area crews continue to knock down a fire at 1200 Humbracht Friday February 4, 2022 in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lightning lights up the sky over Crystal Lake on the back side of Tuesday evening storm.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Ed Berthold, of Fox River Grove turned 103 years old recently and still bowls in a weekly league at Bowlero on Rand Rd. in Deer Park. On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Palatine American Legion Post 690 Color Guard delivered a hat and shirt to thank him for his service in the Army Air Corp during World War II and to wish him a happy birthday. He carries an average of more than 115.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nick Marolda of Warrenville has the quintessential goat yoga moment when Rose jumps on his back during a Goat Yoga Chicago class at Reverse the Kerrs Farm in Elgin Saturday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Linda Maldonado, 72, struts her stuff during a fashion show to see who would chosen as the 'Quinceañera' during a celebration at Elgin Senior Services Wednesday. She was accompanied by Kane County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Raul Salinas who served as her 'chambelanes,' or escort, for the fashion show.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elgin Area Mens Shed members Harold Burt, left, and Gary Anliker burst out in laughter when they realize fellow club member Pat Huckeby was trying to drill a hole without a battery in the drill as they build squirrel picnic tables Tuesday. The group is in their 3rd year as a nonprofit organization where older men (and women if they want) can get together and socialize while also doing projects that benefit the community.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Sgt. Rick Demierre speaks with a resident at the Blackhawk Apartments in Elgin during an Elgin Police Department "walk and talk" through the complex Tuesday. Officers reassure residents that Sunday's shooting was an isolated incident and that they were safe. They also solicited information and offered social services to anyone who needed them.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
An egret flies over the Fox River lined with fall-colored trees in Carpentersville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A kayaker paddles past fall colors reflected on the Fox River in East Dundee on October 10, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Musician Randy Rock, of Palatine, tunes his guitar in the window of Madcats nightclub in downtown Palatine on Tuesday night, March 8, 2022. It was Open Mic Night and he was seventh on the list of performers.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Mary Kelley, 10, hugs her four-month old dairy cow Tootsie on the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Elburn girl leases a cow every year with help from her family.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
The Busy Bee Barber Shop has been in business in Glen Ellyn for 100 years. Joe Etheridge, seen in the mirror at right, has owned it since 1982.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Farmer Chris Gould uses a John Deere S680 Combine to harvest 16 rows at a time of a 77-acre corn field in southwest Kane County on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He has about 2,000 acres to harvest.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Women grieve together at a memorial service and balloon release for the seven people killed in a weekend car collision, at Oriole Park in Chicago, near Des Plaines on Monday, August 1, 2022. The name Kat, written on one of the balloons, refers to one of the victims.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Hundreds of people release balloons at a memorial service Monday evening for five Rolling Meadows family members and two others who were killed in a weekend car collision, at Oriole Park in Chicago, near Des Plaines on Monday, August 1, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
People are escorted away from the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on July 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Eleven-year-old Gage Paez was one of about 30 students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club that planted 2,977 American Flags Friday September 9, 2022 in front of the Glendale Heights Village Hall in remembrance of the victims lost on September 11, 2001. An additional 466 flags were planted in memory of military, police and firefighters. In total 3050 flags were planted.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Confetti rains down as Gov. J.B. Pritzker finishes his speech on election night Tuesday November 8, 2022 in the in the Great Lakes Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Danielle Macchia, facing, hugs her mother Lori Giampoli during a remembrance ceremony Friday in Geneva for the more than 1,000 people Kane County has lost to COVID-19 since the beginning of the global pandemic. Frank Giampoli, Lori's husband and Danielle's father, died form COVID in December of 2020, before the vaccine. Frank was an attorney who frequently worked at the old Kane County Courthouse in Geneva, which served as the backdrop for Friday's ceremony.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Trainers Raul Roa, left, and Nadalyn Firenz work with Favory VI Bellanna V, a Lipizzan lovingly referred to as Bingo, to demonstrate a Capriole at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Faranez Moknine, and Mave, 5, both of Naperville share a laugh as they FaceTime with a friend during the Simply Vedic Cultural Society's "Holi -- The Festival of Colors" event Saturday April 9, 2022 at the Grand Pavilion Riverwalk in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A bicyclist rides through the sea of 1,170 American flags on display at Panton Mill Park in South Elgin Thursday. The Flags Of Honor Fallen Officer Tribute will be up until Sunday with different related programs each day. The flags honor the 1,154 police officers and 16 police dog killed while on duty in Illinois history.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Looking straight down on the Elgin Tower building Thursday October 27, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Heavy April snow falls against a backdrop of barren trees in Wing Park Saturday April 2, 2022 in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
An Illinois State Police officer is among a group of officers going door-to-door following a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A man picks up debris and the exterior walls lean after the roof collapsed during a fire at a 250,000 square foot warehouse filled with paper on Humbracht Cir. in Bartlett on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Izzy Kirkwood reacts after getting a giant tub of peanut butter, her favorite, as a graduation gift from friends following the St. Edward Central Catholic High School graduation ceremony Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Charles.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Conant High School special education teacher Vivian Zyrkowski shares a special moment with senior Alaina Vargas prior to her graduation ceremony at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Some of the 1,000 plus Stevenson High School seniors are reflected in a puddle from recent rains as they enter the Now Arena for their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 27 in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Gana Taylor waves to family as she carries a photo of her cousin who recently passed away. "We're both graduating today," Taylor said. South Elgin High School held their graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Senior Ali Anwar-Hashim dropped to the stage floor to do a few push-ups after receiving his diploma at the South Elgin High School graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Heritage Elementary School salute as they carry out flags to kick off their Veterans Day assembly Friday in Streamwood.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Susan Becker, of Downers Grove wears a black funeral veil and holds a sign reading "Here lie women's rights Jan 22, 1973-June 24, 2022 R.I.P." at a rally at the Henry J. Hyde Judicial Office Facility in Wheaton. About 140 people rallied in support of women's fundamental right to privacy and bodily autonomy on Friday, June 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
There were plenty of snacks to go around for the goats at Reverse the Kerrs Farm in Elgin Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Hayley Johnson, right, of Lutheran Church Charities, gives a hug to Highland Park resident Rachel Jacoby before the start of a vigil Tuesday evening at Highland Park Presbyterian Church. Multiple vigils were held following Monday's deadly parade shooting. Names of those killed in the shooting were written on hearts outside of the church.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Caitlin Goff waits patiently for her mom, Carrie Goff, to finish voting in the primary election at Westgate School in Arlington Heights on Tuesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
