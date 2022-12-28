Images: 2022 Daily Herald Pictures of the Year

Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin Area Mens Shed members Harold Burt, left, and Gary Anliker burst out in laughter when they realize fellow club member Pat Huckeby was trying to drill a hole without a battery in the drill as they build squirrel picnic tables Tuesday. The group is in their 3rd year as a nonprofit organization where older men (and women if they want) can get together and socialize while also doing projects that benefit the community.