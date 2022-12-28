Images: 2022 Daily Herald Pictures of the Year
Posted12/28/2022 1:00 AM
See the best suburban photos of 2022 from Daily Herald staff photojournalists.
Jan Bierman, founder of The Buddy Foundation in Arlington Heights, gets a kiss Tuesday from Tucker, a dog they saved from a kill shelter in Franklin County about three weeks ago. Local shelters have seen an influx of donations this week as #BettyWhiteChallenge trended online on the late animal lover's birthday Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Phil Horwitz, a corporal in the U.S. National Gurad from 1948-51 Krisata Nordlund, the director of memory care and activities a picture of his younger self at the unveiling of the American Heroes: Portraits of Service exhibit Friday November 11, 2022 at Belmont Village in Buffalo Grove. This new gallery is a tribute to Belmont Village's resident veterans through compelling portraits by nationally recognized photographer Thomas Sanders. Horwitz's photo hangs behind him.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Thousands of birds rise and fall over a freshly harvested corn field in Elgin Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Ed Berthold, of Fox River Grove turned 103 years old recently and still bowls in a weekly league at Bowlero on Rand Rd. in Deer Park. On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Palatine American Legion Post 690 Color Guard delivered a hat and shirt to thank him for his service in the Army Air Corp during World War II and to wish him a happy birthday. He carries an average of more than 115.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Linda Maldonado, 72, struts her stuff during a fashion show to see who would chosen as the 'Quinceañera' during a celebration at Elgin Senior Services Wednesday. She was accompanied by Kane County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Raul Salinas who served as her 'chambelanes,' or escort, for the fashion show.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Elgin Area Mens Shed members Harold Burt, left, and Gary Anliker burst out in laughter when they realize fellow club member Pat Huckeby was trying to drill a hole without a battery in the drill as they build squirrel picnic tables Tuesday. The group is in their 3rd year as a nonprofit organization where older men (and women if they want) can get together and socialize while also doing projects that benefit the community.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Sgt. Rick Demierre speaks with a resident at the Blackhawk Apartments in Elgin during an Elgin Police Department "walk and talk" through the complex Tuesday. Officers reassure residents that Sunday's shooting was an isolated incident and that they were safe. They also solicited information and offered social services to anyone who needed them.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A kayaker paddles past fall colors reflected on the Fox River in East Dundee on October 10, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Musician Randy Rock, of Palatine, tunes his guitar in the window of Madcats nightclub in downtown Palatine on Tuesday night, March 8, 2022. It was Open Mic Night and he was seventh on the list of performers.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Mary Kelley, 10, hugs her four-month old dairy cow Tootsie on the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Elburn girl leases a cow every year with help from her family.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
The Busy Bee Barber Shop has been in business in Glen Ellyn for 100 years. Joe Etheridge, seen in the mirror at right, has owned it since 1982.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Farmer Chris Gould uses a John Deere S680 Combine to harvest 16 rows at a time of a 77-acre corn field in southwest Kane County on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He has about 2,000 acres to harvest.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Women grieve together at a memorial service and balloon release for the seven people killed in a weekend car collision, at Oriole Park in Chicago, near Des Plaines on Monday, August 1, 2022. The name Kat, written on one of the balloons, refers to one of the victims.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Hundreds of people release balloons at a memorial service Monday evening for five Rolling Meadows family members and two others who were killed in a weekend car collision, at Oriole Park in Chicago, near Des Plaines on Monday, August 1, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Eleven-year-old Gage Paez was one of about 30 students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club that planted 2,977 American Flags Friday September 9, 2022 in front of the Glendale Heights Village Hall in remembrance of the victims lost on September 11, 2001. An additional 466 flags were planted in memory of military, police and firefighters. In total 3050 flags were planted.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Danielle Macchia, facing, hugs her mother Lori Giampoli during a remembrance ceremony Friday in Geneva for the more than 1,000 people Kane County has lost to COVID-19 since the beginning of the global pandemic. Frank Giampoli, Lori's husband and Danielle's father, died form COVID in December of 2020, before the vaccine. Frank was an attorney who frequently worked at the old Kane County Courthouse in Geneva, which served as the backdrop for Friday's ceremony.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A bicyclist rides through the sea of 1,170 American flags on display at Panton Mill Park in South Elgin Thursday. The Flags Of Honor Fallen Officer Tribute will be up until Sunday with different related programs each day. The flags honor the 1,154 police officers and 16 police dog killed while on duty in Illinois history.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
An Illinois State Police officer is among a group of officers going door-to-door following a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A man picks up debris and the exterior walls lean after the roof collapsed during a fire at a 250,000 square foot warehouse filled with paper on Humbracht Cir. in Bartlett on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyheald.com
Heritage Elementary School salute as they carry out flags to kick off their Veterans Day assembly Friday in Streamwood.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Susan Becker, of Downers Grove wears a black funeral veil and holds a sign reading "Here lie women's rights Jan 22, 1973-June 24, 2022 R.I.P." at a rally at the Henry J. Hyde Judicial Office Facility in Wheaton. About 140 people rallied in support of women's fundamental right to privacy and bodily autonomy on Friday, June 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hayley Johnson, right, of Lutheran Church Charities, gives a hug to Highland Park resident Rachel Jacoby before the start of a vigil Tuesday evening at Highland Park Presbyterian Church. Multiple vigils were held following Monday's deadly parade shooting. Names of those killed in the shooting were written on hearts outside of the church.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
