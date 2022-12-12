LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for December 5-11, 2022.

A lot of people are fans of The Week in Pictures photo gallery for December 5-11, 2022.
Nine-year old Sean Hanson is lifted by the Libertyville student section during a Carmel Catholic free throw in a boys basketball game on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Eva Kratunkov, 1-1/2, of Schaumburg and her mom, Eleonora Daskalova visit the chickens during the Christmas in the Valley event at Volkening Heritage Farm in Schaumburg Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
West Dundee Detective Mike Slager helps Sergio Cabral, 5, also of West Dundee select a toy during Shop with a Cop Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Walmart in Carpentersville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fans attending sports events Tuesday night at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates pass by a World Cup soccer tournament display in the school's hallway near the main gym. The display is flying flags and offers interesting facts about various countries.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Will Lyzun and Kevin King are introduced under the spotlight before a boys basketball game against Elgin St. Edward in Wheaton on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Rabbi Meir Moscowitz lights the Menorah at Chabad of Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Sparkle Light Festival at Impact Field in Rosemont on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Aaron Cook battles for a loose ball against St. Edward in a boys basketball game in Wheaton on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Conant's Shreyas Talluri, left, wrestles for possession of the loose ball with Hersey's Jackson Hupp and Michael Krafton, right, during Tuesday's boys basketball game in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Jami de Guzman, left, tries to take the ball from New Trier's Joellle Greif during Tuesday's game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Batavia's J.P. Chaney gets a rebound against Lake Park's Thomas Rochford in a boys basketball game on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Cole Bonder turns into the defense of Carmel's Noah Lamora in a boys basketball game on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Maddy Fay pulls down the rebound despite efforts from Barrington's Sarah Bauernfreund during Friday's girls basketball game in Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg's Amy Carhee competes at the Conant gymnastics invite Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer