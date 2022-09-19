IMAGES: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 12-18, 2022.

Chicago Bears were part of activities in the suburbs and The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 12-18, 2022.
Neuqua Valley fans cheer their team against Naperville North Friday, September 16, 2022 at Barbara J. Barrows Stadium in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Arlington Heights village manager Randall Recklaus, left, speaks about the Chicago Bears potential stadium plans at the Arlington Heights village board meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022. Beside him is Charles Perkins, director of planning and community development.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
About 30 citizens showed up to the Arlington Heights village board meeting as they discussed Chicago Bears potential stadium plans before on Monday, September 12, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Claire Koehlinger is the music teacher at Lions Park School in Mount Prospect. Koehlinger was a student at the school and has now returned to teach.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Geneva Garden Club Linda Bradley, left, and Bobbi Higham walk one of the paths in the Japanese Garden at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva. Members of the club have been working to restore the gardens.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Bobbi Higham, a member of the Geneva Garden Club, sits near the Japanese Garden tea house at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva. Higham and other garden members have been working on restoration at the site.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Bryant Rouse collides with Warren goalkeeper Ethan Cole in a boys soccer game in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
14-year-old cancer survivor Kaylah Gonzalez poses for photos with her family and Staley Da Bear Wednesday after she was gifted a surprise trip to Chicago Bears game Sunday in Green Bay.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jack Wilson, of Burlington meets nurse Bo Kielbus for the first time since she saved his life after he went in to cardiac arrest at the outpatient lab at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin in July.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Joliet West's Marion Starks leaps over West Aurora's Samuel Stone on a punt return Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Aurora.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Maine South quarterback Jack Defilippis skips over the goal line for the first score against Prospect in a Thursday night football game in Park Ridge on September 15, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Conor Mitchell wraps up Maine South's Michael Dellumo in a Thursday night football game in Park Ridge on September 15, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Dominick Ball catches a pass during Thursday's game at Glenbrook South.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Carmel's Anthony Pretto stretches for an interception in a football game against St. Viator in Arlington Heights on Friday, September 16, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kylie Martisius, 2, wears a traditional German dress at the annual Palatine Oktoberfest on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was with her mother Emily Martisius, of Palatine, who said Kylie is 50% German.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Ryan Mohler barely gets his pass off as Naperville North's Lawson Grier (90) wraps him up Friday, September 16, 2022 at Barbara J. Barrows Stadium in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The shadow of a tall oak tree decorates the blue hard court surface of an outdoor hockey/soccer field as Matt Tupchiy blocks a kick by Issac Simpson at Hartmann Park in Vernon Hills on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The 13-year olds were playing soccer like they often do in preparation for trying out for the high school team in the future.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Pink smoke trails a member of the Frog-X Navy SEAL Parachute team during the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Benet Academy's Gabby Stasys (6) and Wheaton Warrenville South's Rebecca Bellows (17) Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Warrenville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sophomore Alijah Matus takes a break from his New Testament studies to greet Corey on the lawn as Principal Jason Huther holds the dog at Carmel Catholic High School.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Nazar Mormul controls the ball against Warren's Chris Crowson in a boys soccer game in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
14-year-old cancer survivor Kaylah Gonzalez gets a high-five from Staley Da Bear Wednesday after the Chicago Bears and Advocate Children's Hospital surprised Gonzalez with a trip to Green Bay this weekend to see the Bears play the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Rick West | Staff Photographer