IMAGES: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 5-12, 2022

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Eleven-year-old Gage Paez was one of about 30 students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club that planted 2,977 American Flags Friday September 9, 2022 in front of the Glendale Heights Village Hall in remembrance of the victims lost on September 11, 2001. An additional 466 flags were planted in memory of military, police and firefighters. In total 3050 flags were planted.