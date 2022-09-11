IMAGES: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 5-12, 2022

Patriotism is on display in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for September 5-12, 2022 in the Chicago suburbs.
Eleven-year-old Gage Paez was one of about 30 students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club that planted 2,977 American Flags Friday September 9, 2022 in front of the Glendale Heights Village Hall in remembrance of the victims lost on September 11, 2001. An additional 466 flags were planted in memory of military, police and firefighters. In total 3050 flags were planted.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Schaumburg Park District Expressions Dance Company walks in the Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday, September 5, 2022 in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Baked goods made with items grown in the community garden at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington were sampled by staff Wednesday during a healthy cooking demonstration.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Kim Cook, a former elementary school nurse and founder of the Sex Education Alliance, a community for sex educators and nonprofits, has been a Founding Moms member for about seven years.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Center for Health and Integrative Medicine social worker Sharon Jensen, right, talks about the food samples offered during a healthy cooking demonstration Wednesday at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Nate Mabry and Rolling Meadows' Alex Kociubinski, right, collide as they head the ball in a boys soccer game in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ten-year-old Yusra Khan was one of about 30 students from Glenside Middle School Builders Club that planted 2,977 American Flags Friday September 9, 2022 in front of the Glendale Heights Village Hall in remembrance of the victims lost on September 11, 2001. An additional 466 flags were planted in memory of military, police and firefighters. In total 3050 flags were planted.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Wally Birtch, of Milwaukee tastes a sample during BrewFest at Village Green Park in Northbrook Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The police and fire color guard at the start of the Schaumburg Septemberfest Labor Day parade Monday, September 5, 2022 in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Francisco Ramirez uses a bicycle kick against Hersey's Daniel Majerczyk, background, and Michael Choi, right, in a boys soccer game in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyille goalkeeper Eli Johnson makes a save at the net against Warren's Miguel Garcia during Thursday's boys soccer game in Libertyville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Chelsea Williams gets a point past Stevenson's Ava Wysocki in a girls volleyball match in Lake Zurich on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Chelsea Williams, left, is exalted by teammates Heidi Mason, Baylie Parks, Kayden Glisson and Akpevwe Akpoigbe after she scored a late point against Stevenson in a girls volleyball match in Lake Zurich on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Alexander Curtis stops a shot by Neuqua Valley's Derek Sisbarro Thursday September 8, 2022 in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips leans in to Chairman George H. McCaskey as officials host a community meeting to discuss their potential move to Arlington Heights on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Shep Ratnow makes a one-handed catch for a first down in the second quarter against Rolling Meadows in a football game in Rolling Meadows on Friday, September 9, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Conant fans cheer their team on against Glenbrook North Friday, September 9, 2022 in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Lanae Recinas of Hoffman Estates, bottom, and Donna Zeh of Sleepy Hollow play pickle ball at Wing Park in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Bella Whippo returns the ball during doubles play at the Buffalo Grove tennis invite Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer