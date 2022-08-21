Images: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 15-21, 2022.

Parades, tiny animals, dancing horses, cops with doughnuts and kids going back to school fill up The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 15-21, 2022.
The Kaneland High School Marching Knights perform in the Elburn Days parade Friday, August 19, 2022 in Elburn.
Ceremonial groundbreaking for an ambitious $25.5 million master plan project for Willowbrook Wildlife Center Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Glen Ellyn. The centerpiece of the project is a new 27,000-square-foot wildlife rehabilitation clinic and visitor center that will allow visitors to view animals through one-way windows and video monitors as they are examined, treated, in surgery, being fed, and rehabilitated. The building is slated to be one of the first net-zero facilities in DuPage County, meaning it will produce more energy from renewable resources than it will consume on an annual basis.
Baby opossums wait their turn to be fed in what used to be the visitors center at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center.
Evelyn Stearns shares a moment with her mom Elizabeth while lined up for the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. Evelyn is in kindergarten.
A construction worker at Cardinal Square Apartments building at 250 Anthony Ave in Mundelein.
Audrey Stanback waves goodbye to her parents just before heading into Otter Creek Elementary for her first day of kindergarten in Elgin Tuesday.
New Principal Matthew Martino greets a family as they visit St. Thomas of Villanova School in Palatine Monday evening. Students were able to drop off school supplies, meet their teachers, haver ice cream and get their backpacks blessed at the Catholic school.
Jack Simmons gets a hug from mom Kat Kashima before lining up for the first day of school at Otter Creek Elementary in Elgin Tuesday. Jack is starting third grade.
Dressed as the Lone Ranger, Nolan Klein-Thunholm, 4, of Grayslake scurries along during an impromptu bike parade Saturday August 20, 2022 in Grayslake. The original bike/pet parade scheduled for Summer Days was canceled because of weather.
New Kindergartner Dylan Dwyer spends a quiet moment with her mother Kristin Dwyer as they tour her classroom at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
Dryden Elementary School Principal Akemi Sessler greets students during the first day of school Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Lauren Glaser greets her first-grade students on the first day of school at Dryden Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Arlington Heights.
Kindergarten teacher Logan Cardona talks to a new student during a meet and greet Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton.
The stable areas at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights are deserted as the horse racing facility is now closed.
Principal Bob Cerny talks to third-grade students during their lunch period on the first day of classes at Whittier Elementary Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Wheaton. Cerny is the new principal at the school and is a familiar face in District 200 having served in the District since 1998 in a variety of roles including as Whittier's School Psychologist, District Student Support Specialist, Director of Student Services in Virtual Academy, and most recently as Assistant Principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary.
The M & M Dancers twirl along the Elburn Days parade Friday, August 19, 2022 in Elburn.
Principal Debra Monroe gets a hug from fifth grader Aiden Carranza on the first day of classes at Wauconda Grade School on Wednesday.
Zach Oldham, right, practices basketball moves under the direction of Nick Taylor. Glenbrook South Student Arman Patel runs the sports training business.
A family of ducks traverse the water Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Mundelein in the ecosystem that has developed in a year-old stormwater basin on Courtland Street near Seymour Avenue.
Linebacker Jimmy Filas watches two footballs at Grayslake North High School football practice on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Trainers Raul Roa, left, and Nadalyn Firenz work with Favory VI Bellanna V, a Lipizzan lovingly referred to as Bingo, to demonstrate a Capriole at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek Wednesday.
Kids crowd around Cookie, who clearly likes the attention, at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek.
Sgt. John Salmi and Officer Patty Kappos are on the roof during the Northbrook Police Deptartment's "Cop on a Rooftop" event at the Dunkin' Donuts at 2775 Dundee Road in Northbrook Friday.
The Elburn Days parade started off with a smattering of rain Friday, August 19, 2022 in Elburn, but that didn't dampen the spirits.
