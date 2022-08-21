Images: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for August 15-21, 2022.

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Ceremonial groundbreaking for an ambitious $25.5 million master plan project for Willowbrook Wildlife Center Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Glen Ellyn. The centerpiece of the project is a new 27,000-square-foot wildlife rehabilitation clinic and visitor center that will allow visitors to view animals through one-way windows and video monitors as they are examined, treated, in surgery, being fed, and rehabilitated. The building is slated to be one of the first net-zero facilities in DuPage County, meaning it will produce more energy from renewable resources than it will consume on an annual basis.