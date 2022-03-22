Don't turn your back while The Week in Pictures photo gallery is delivered for March 12-18, 2022.
Posted3/22/2022 7:00 PM
Nurses asked for safer working conditions and the high school spring sports season started while the weather took a turn for the better in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for March 12-18, 2022.
Paul Pater, right, a nurse from Evergreen Park who works at the University of Chicago Hospital emergency department, delivers boxes of signatures to the front door of the Joint Commission building in Oak Brook Terrace. "We are demanding the Joint Commission mandate safe staffing ratios be part of their accreditation process," he explained.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jeanette Alvarez, a nurse at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago bangs her hand on the front door window of the Joint Commission building in Oak Brook Terrace demanding a response from them as nurses rally to get safe staffing rations in the hospitals where they work.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A woman walks on a bridge over calm waters of the Fox River on the Prairie Trail in Algonquin Monday afternoon.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mark Carlson is opening a restaurant called The Parched Pug that will feature Lake County's first self-serve beverage wall and a board game library in the former Tacos El Norte building on S. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mount Prospect bagpiper J. Kevin Chapman has plenty of fun stories to tell about his many years playing.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Jack Downing competes on still rings during Thursday's boys gymnastics meet in Glenview.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Gabe Johnson tries to get to the ball ahead of Maine South goalie Jack Rouse during Tuesday's water polo game in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Sydni Ellison-Muse watches her throw in the shot put event during Thursday's DuPage Valley Conference indoor girls track meet at North Central College in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Naperville's North's Denise Hernandez competes in the long jump during Thursday's DuPage Valley Conference indoor girls track meet at North Central College in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Warrenville South's Maya Kalombo competes in the shot put during the DuKane Girls Indoor Championship track meet Friday March 18, 2022 in Batavia.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin delivers his 2022 state of the City address Tuesday night at the Paramount Theatre.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
