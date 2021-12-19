The Week That Was: 40 horses saved near Elgin, Freddy the fox doing fine, Sears HQ up for sale

A red fox nicknamed Freddy by Bartlett residents who were keeping an eye out for him after a drain pipe had gotten stuck around his neck catches some rays a few weeks ago with just a sliver of the pipe remaining. Courtesy of Chris Espinosa

A Tuesday evening fire at a horse farm near Elgin destroyed one building and damaged a stable where about 40 horses were housed, though none were injured. Courtesy of Lisa Pollock

A fox continues to captivate Bartlett residents after a plastic drain pipe got stuck around its neck, and only a thin band of the pipe remains. Nicknamed Freddy by Bartlett residents keeping an eye out for him, the fox's accessory is barely noticeable these days, thanks to his pups' tugging on it.

About 40 horses were rescued from a stable near Elgin Tuesday night when a fire broke out in an adjacent barn and caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage. It was the farm's workers and owner who pulled all the horses to safety, to the amazement of the firefighters.

Elk Grove Village is paying $12.7 million to buy a shopping center at the northern gateway to town, with an eye toward redevelopment. Included is a $2 million deal with Elk Grove Bowl, which has anchored the plaza on the southeast corner of Arlington Heights and Higgins roads since 1963. The Jarosch Bakery and other businesses want to remain in the new development.

The Wheeling restaurant Tuscany will close its doors for good next month after 22 years, ownership has announced. The Jan. 2 dinner service will be the last.

Mount Prospect village board members Tuesday granted preliminary approval to Washington, D.C.-based CloudHQ's $2.5 billion redevelopment of the former United Airlines world headquarters into three data centers and a ComEd substation. CloudHQ will come before the board for final approval in three months.

The company born from the bankruptcy of Sears has informed the village of Hoffman Estates that it intends to put its corporate headquarters and 120 surrounding acres in the Northwest suburb on the market at the start of the new year. The announcement comes only a month after Transformco closed its last Sears department store in Illinois, at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

The days could be numbered for the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park. The 40-year-old venue for indoor sports, trade shows and entertainment events could be sold by the Greco family after a vote this week by the Villa Park board of trustees to rezone the property for industrial use.

A divided state panel Thursday denied Arlington Park and parent company Churchill Downs Inc.'s request to keep open their network of off-track betting parlors now that the racetrack is closed. The rare 5-5 vote of the Illinois Racing Board will mean the closure of at least six OTBs by the end of the year: at Arlington Trackside on the racecourse property, on Weed Street in Chicago, and in Green Oaks, Hodgkins, Rockford and Villa Park.

The DuPage County sheriff's office is ordering a new armored vehicle, but it's not sticking with the standard model. It'll be custom-made, at a cost of more than $315,000, to be used for searches and rescues, not any military purpose, officials said.

The Lake County Board on Tuesday adopted a policy banning the use of single-use plastics at its operations by Jan. 1, 2023.

Disregarding continued objections from some area residents, Mundelein's village board on Monday approved plans for a gas station and convenience store on the village's north side. The Thorntons station will be built on the northeast corner of routes 45 and 176.

The week ahead: Final vote on pot shop

Des Plaines aldermen are scheduled for a final vote Monday on a plan to open a recreational marijuana shop in the downtown Metropolitan Square plaza. The proposal won preliminary approval by a 6-2 vote earlier this month. The city council meets at 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

The week ahead: A little burn in Vernon Hills

If you see smoke Sunday near Hawthorn Mall and Century Park in Vernon Hills, don't fear the worst. Weather permitting, the Vernon Hills Public Works Department will be conducting a prescribed burn at Harvey Lake from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, to control invasive plant species on the property.

The week ahead: D204 boundary report

After several months of discussion by a committee of community members, the Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board will hear boundary redrawing recommendations at its Monday meeting at Crouse Education Center in Aurora. The school board is expected to vote to approve one of the proposals at its Jan. 24 meeting. The new boundary maps could take effect in the 2022-23 school year.

The week ahead: Aurora candlelight vigil

A candlelight vigil will be held in downtown Aurora to honor those who died during the past year. Sponsored by Wesley United Methodist Church, the "Light Up the Night Aurora" ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora.