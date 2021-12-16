Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park positioned by the village for a sale

The Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park became a COVID-19 testing site in 2020. The 40-year-old indoor sports and entertainment venue is facing a pending sale to make way for a trucking and warehouse facility. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2020

In 2016, hundreds of families attended a Back to School Fair for DuPage County students in need in grades K-12 at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park. The 40-year-old sports and entertainment venue could be sold off thanks to a zoning change approved by the Villa Park board of trustees. Daily Herald file photo, 2016

The Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park has been rezoned for industrial use, which might help its owners sell the building to a trucking and warehouse business. Daily Herald file photo

The days might be numbered for the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park.

Owned and operated by the Elmhurst-based Greco family, the Odeum has been a venue for concerts, indoor sports and trade shows since 1981.

But the Odeum at 1033 N. Villa Ave. could be sold off and possibly demolished. Elk Grove Village-based trucking and warehouse business Arrow Trans Corp has expressed interest in relocating to the 12.9-acre site.

"Nothing is really final until it happens," Odeum co-owner Francine "Sis" Greco said Wednesday about a potential sale. "We have a full plate with indoor soccer and lacrosse through March, and then we go into our spring season of shows."

Yet on Monday, the Villa Park village trustees unanimously voted to rezone the property at 1033 N. Villa Ave. for industrial use. They followed a recommendation made last week by the planning and zoning commission, which approved a rezoning request from APK Holding LLC, an Arrow-related entity negotiating to purchase and lease the site.

"The property has been on the market for a while," Trustee Christine Murphy said on Monday.

She said it was in the best interests of the seller, buyer and village to help facilitate a sale and prevent the 130,000-square-foot Odeum from ending up vacant should the Grecos retire.

Former Village President Al Bulthuis, who spoke at Monday's meeting, expressed regret about possibly losing the Odeum. But Bulthuis also encouraged the board to approve the rezoning to make a sale easier for the Grecos.

"I would personally like to thank the Greco family for everything they've done for the village," Bulthuis said. "Whenever there was an event or something that needed some help or space, the Odeum was always there to accommodate us."

On Wednesday, Beth Marchetti, the executive director of the DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she was not aware of the Odeum's rezoning. But she, too, offered praise for the Grecos.

"The Greco family played a major role in the founding of the DCVB back in 1985 and served as visionaries on the DCVB board for many years," Marchetti said in a statement. "Partnering with the Odeum has resulted in many expos, sporting events and festivals that both visitors and residents enjoyed."

In its four decades, the Odeum has hosted various events, including concerts by Kiss and Amy Grant, mixed martial arts matches and haunted houses. Last year, the Odeum also became a DuPage County Health Department COVID-19 drive-through testing site.

According to the Odeum's website, two indoor soccer leagues and the Lyons Township Dog Training Club have events scheduled through March 2022. But Grego said the Odeum will soon be announcing a full slate of events through June 1.

"We have had a lot of fun and have met fantastic and unique people from around the country, so we've enjoyed this business," Greco said. "But we're still booking and making things happen."