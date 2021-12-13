 

Despite community opposition, Mundelein trustees all approve Thorntons gas station plan

  • Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comA developer wants to build a Thorntons gas station on the northeast corner of Routes 45 and 176 in Mundelein, shown here on the right.

    Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comA developer wants to build a Thorntons gas station on the northeast corner of Routes 45 and 176 in Mundelein, shown here on the right.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 12/13/2021 9:22 PM

Disregarding continued objections from some area residents, Mundelein's village board on Monday approved plans for a gas station and convenience store on the village's north side.

The Thorntons station will be built on the northeast corner of routes 45 and 176. The former Original Omega Restaurant and a vacant industrial building stand on the land now, and both will be razed.

 

The developer, Northbrook-based GMX Real Estate Group, doesn't actually need permission to build a gas station on that corner because the nearly 3-acre site already is zoned for such a use. But GMX's plan didn't meet building code requirements for lighting, fence height and building location.

So, the company asked the board to grant three code variances. Trustees unanimously approved those variances Monday with no debate or discussion among themselves.

The developer initially floated a gas station plan last year but withdrew it from consideration after nearby residents and the village's planning and zoning commission voiced concerns about traffic, the environment and other issues.

GMX submitted a revised proposal to village hall in October. Changes included a smaller convenience store and the elimination of diesel fueling stations for large trucks.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Last month, trustees formally directed staffers to draft the documents voted upon Monday.

Five audience members at Monday's meeting spoke against the plan at the start of the session. They included Sarah Larkin and her husband, Ted, who again objected to the noise the station will create and artificial light at night.

While Sarah Larkin said she's happy plans for the station have shrunk, "we still don't want any gas station there."

Ted Larkin objected to the planned round-the-clock operation and called for the station's hours to be reduced. The board didn't heed his request.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Controversial gas station plan again progresses in Mundelein
Related Article
Controversial gas station plan again progresses in Mundelein
 
Controversial Thorntons plan moves forward in Mundelein
Related Article
Controversial Thorntons plan moves forward in Mundelein
 
It's back: Thorntons station plan resurfaces in Mundelein
Related Article
It's back: Thorntons station plan resurfaces in Mundelein
 
Fight over proposed gas station in Mundelein isn't over
Related Article
Fight over proposed gas station in Mundelein isn't over
 
Controversial Thorntons gas station plan withdrawn in Mundelein; fate of site unknown
Related Article
Controversial Thorntons gas station plan withdrawn in Mundelein; fate of site unknown
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 