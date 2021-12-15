Wheeling's Tuscany restaurant to close Jan. 2

A Wheeling restaurant will close its doors for good next month after 22 years, ownership has announced.

The Jan. 2 dinner service will be the last for Tuscany, 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., the Stefani Restaurant Group announced in an email.

"This simply came down to a business decision," the email reads. "It was an incredibly difficult decision to make."

Set in the middle of Wheeling's famed Restaurant Row, Tuscany specializes in northern Italian cuisine. Another Tuscany restaurant operates in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

The chain also includes Stefani Prime in Lincolnwood, Bar Cargo in Chicago and Broken English Taco Pubs in Chicago.