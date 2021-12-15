 

Wheeling's Tuscany restaurant to close Jan. 2

  • Wheeling's Tuscany restaurant will close for good next month, its owners announced in an email. The restaurant has been serving diners along Wheeling's Restaurant Row for 22 years.

    Wheeling's Tuscany restaurant will close for good next month, its owners announced in an email. The restaurant has been serving diners along Wheeling's Restaurant Row for 22 years. Daily Herald File Photo

  • After 22 years in business, Wheeling's Tuscany restaurant will close for good next month, its owners have announced.

    After 22 years in business, Wheeling's Tuscany restaurant will close for good next month, its owners have announced. Courtesy of Tuscany Wheeling

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 12/15/2021 11:15 AM

A Wheeling restaurant will close its doors for good next month after 22 years, ownership has announced.

The Jan. 2 dinner service will be the last for Tuscany, 550 S. Milwaukee Ave., the Stefani Restaurant Group announced in an email.

 

"This simply came down to a business decision," the email reads. "It was an incredibly difficult decision to make."

Set in the middle of Wheeling's famed Restaurant Row, Tuscany specializes in northern Italian cuisine. Another Tuscany restaurant operates in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood.

The chain also includes Stefani Prime in Lincolnwood, Bar Cargo in Chicago and Broken English Taco Pubs in Chicago.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Dining out: Festive sippers at Tuscany; 99-cent cupcakes at Molly's Cupcakes Sunday
Related Article
Dining out: Festive sippers at Tuscany; 99-cent cupcakes at Molly's Cupcakes Sunday
 
Taste of the Town highlights Wheeling's renowned restaurant scene
Related Article
Taste of the Town highlights Wheeling's renowned restaurant scene
 
Wheeling serves up a 'Taste' of its famous cuisine
Related Article
Wheeling serves up a 'Taste' of its famous cuisine
 
Dining events: Tuscany plates pasta flights in October
Related Article
Dining events: Tuscany plates pasta flights in October
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 