Divided state panel rejects request to keep open Arlington Park's OTBs

A license application to keep open the Arlington Trackside off-track betting parlor and others operated by Arlington Park was rejected Thursday by the Illinois Racing Board. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2003

A divided state panel Thursday denied Arlington Park and parent company Churchill Downs Inc.'s request to keep open their network of off-track betting parlors even though the racetrack is closed.

The rare 5-5 vote of the Illinois Racing Board will mean the closure of at least six OTBs by the end of the year: Arlington Trackside on the racecourse property at Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road in Arlington Heights; on Weed Street in Chicago; and in Green Oaks, Hodgkins, Rockford and Villa Park.

Four parlors formerly operated by Arlington -- in Aurora, Hoffman Estates, McHenry and North Aurora -- were picked up by Hawthorne Race Course, but the Cicero-based racetrack needs the approval of state legislators to acquire any of Arlington's other OTBs.

Members of the appointed state panel grilled executives of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company during a meeting held virtually. Churchill officials said they wanted to keep the OTBs open as they search for a new thoroughbred racetrack in Illinois, but several of the commissioners didn't buy the argument.

"You had 20 years to look for another site since you were already thinking of moving on Arlington Park. You had 20 years and you haven't come up with anything," said Commissioner Ben Reyes. "What's to convince us that you are looking for something? I don't think you guys are. Not in the state of Illinois, I'll tell you that much."

The state panel voted 9-1 on a separate Churchill request to maintain its TwinSpires mobile betting platform in Illinois. Despite the closure of Arlington, Churchill will be able to keep its app -- known more technically in the industry as advanced deposit wagering -- through a contract with Fairmount Park in downstate Collinsville. Opposition to that arrangement seemed to lose steam when the horsemen's group at that track, the Illinois Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, Thursday morning dropped their formal objection to the bid.

For more on this breaking story, check back later to dailyherald.com.