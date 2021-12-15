'These women were amazing': Nearly 40 horses rescued from stable fire near Elgin

A 4,000-square-foot storage barn at a horse farm near Elgin was completely destroyed by a fire Tuesday evening. Courtesy of South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District

A Tuesday evening fire at a horse farm near Elgin completely destroyed one building and damaged a stable where 40 horses were housed, though none were injured. Courtesy of Lisa Pollock

About 40 horses were rescued from a stable near Elgin Tuesday night that had caught fire after a nearby barn ignited.

South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the blaze on the 9N700 block of Nessler Road just after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters encountered a blaze that had fully engulfed a 4,000-square-foot storage barn and spread to two other buildings, including a 27,000-square-foot stable and show arena to the east where the horses were housed.

Fire officials said workers and nearby off-duty firefighters assisted in removing the horses from the stable and getting them to safety.

South Elgin & Countryside firefighter Jon Pollock had just finished his shift when he got a call from his father alerting him to the blaze, which just happened to be next door.

Pollock said he ran from his backyard, through the pasture of the horse farm and got to the stable to see workers and the owner of the farm removing the horses from the barn and getting them to safety.

"These women were amazing," Pollock said. "I couldn't believe what they were doing because these horses were upset."

The off-duty firefighter said he was calling the on-duty battalion chief to let him know that the horses were being moved by the staff on site.

"It was obviously very upsetting for them, but it was like they had superhuman strength what they were doing moving these horses," he said.

It took more than an hour to bring the fires under control, but the blaze had destroyed the initial building that caught fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The horses were moved to a nearby outdoor pen, but when that area became threatened by the fire, the horses were released into a larger, fenced-off pasture. None were reportedly injured.

The stable suffered minor smoke and fire damage, while a second storage barn that housed cars also suffered minor damage, fire officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire, which caused roughly $1.5 million in damage.

South Elgin firefighters were on scene until almost 10 p.m. and were assisted by firefighters from a dozen neighboring agencies.