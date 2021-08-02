McHenry County Fair rolls into town with tractor pulls, livestock, '70s rockers Kansas

A variety of fair food will be available at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock, which runs Aug. 3-8. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019

The McHenry County Fair will return to Woodstock for its 73rd year beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, and running through Sunday, Aug. 8.

This year's fair includes several different events and exhibits, including a carnival, animals and daily grandstand events.

Russ Lindenberg of Harvard heads down the track during one of his tractor pull runs at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock. This year truck and tractor pulls begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019

The grandstand lineup features a wide variety of shows. A horse pulling contest will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. Truck and tractor pulls will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Monster Truck Racing League will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, while Professional Championship Bull Riders will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

The 1970s rock band Kansas will be this year's musical performer at 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with gates opening for the show at 6:30 p.m. The grandstand's week will cap off Sunday, Aug. 8, with demolition derby shows at 1 and 5 p.m.

Classic rock band Kansas will play Saturday at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2015

All grandstand events, except for the horse pull, require extra tickets.

General admission tickets to this year's fair at the gate are $8 for adults, $5 for children, seniors and veterans. Veterans and Scouts can attend for free Aug. 4; first responders are free on Aug. 5, and health care workers are free Aug. 6, all with ID and a paying adult.

Many different events will take place around the fairgrounds during the week, as well. They include K-9 demonstrations from the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, a magician, lumberjack show, the Jesse White Tumblers and the fair's queen pageant.

Livestock, including sheep, will be judged at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2019

Livestock and agriculture will be another piece of the county fair. Several livestock shows throughout the week include competitions in the categories of beef, dairy, sheep, pigs, chickens and rabbits.

The McHenry County Fairgrounds are on Country Club Road just east of Route 47 in Woodstock. Space is available for free parking at the fairgrounds during the fair.

Information about this year's fair, as well as ticket purchase, can be found at mchenrycountyfair.com.