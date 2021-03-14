Some students go back to in-person classes, many people continue to get COVID-19 vaccinations and everyone enjoyed some warmer weather in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for Feb. 27-March 12, 2021.
Governor J.B. Pritzker joins Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Black Leaders at Equity-Focused Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for 700+ March 2, 2021 in Aurora at Cathedral of Grace St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A Fremd girls basketball underclass player sits masked and distanced from other players as she waits for her turn to join the action on floor during a game at Barrington High School on Tuesday, March 9. The large gray divider separated her game from the varsity game.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Illinois National Guard E4 Spc. Brandon Walsh checks on Helen Baranowski, of Roselle at the Cook County COVID-19 Vaccine Site in Des Plaines Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tom Bucalo of Hoffman Estates receives a vaccination from LPN Latasha Brightman at the Cook County COVID-19 Vaccine Site in Des Plaines Friday.,
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Nikki Borsch, of Chicago holds a Siberian husky named Goose during a dog sledding exhibition hosted by the St. Charles Public Library.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Coko Seeberg, of Glenview enjoys a game of tennis at Richard E. Johns Park in Glenview as the temperature nears 70 degrees Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Cook County Department of Public Health and Mutual Box Alarm System Division 3 opened a pilot vaccination site for first responders and other essential workers at New Trier High School in Northfield Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Rolling Meadows football team hits the football field for their first practice as junior varsity and varsity football players walk past the snow cleared off the field.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A group of about 100 people pushing the Geneva school district to reopen schools fully march in a protest march Thursday March 4, 2021 in downtown Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
D200 teachers Ashely Atchison, left, of Arlington Heights, and Haley Glavanovits, of Bolingbrook react to the cold water as they launch into the pool during the Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois at Wheaton Fire Station No. 1 Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
About 2,400 vaccines were administered at a mass vaccination clinic at the former Carson Pirie Scott location at 970 N. Lake Street in Aurora Monday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Early morning dog walkers stroll past the "road closed" signs that line up and down Campbell St. in downtown Arlington Heights as the city prepares their setup for Arlington's Alfresco outdoor dining zone.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
"I wear shorts and flip-flops most of the year," admitted Alex Fabela who checks his watch while enjoying a walk down North York Street with Sydney Ricckhoff and their dog JJ Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Elmhurst. "I just want to stay outside all day," said Ricckhoff
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
An mother and child walk across a footbridge over the DuPage River on the Riverwalk Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in Naperville. A new study by LawnStarter ranking the Best Outdoor Cities for Spring put Naperville last among 200 communities.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Warm temperatures greeted Lina Zivoli, of Arlington Heights as she walked along the bike path at Sunset Meadows Driving Range Park in Arlington Heights. The melting snow and temperature in the 60s put Zivoli in a good mood saying, "It's beautiful, I wish everyday was like this."
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Ethel Schwolow, of Roselle who just turned 100 years old in February, and Josephina Suazo, 100 of Roselle get their Moderna shot at the Itasca Recreation & Fitness Center on Monday from Osman Meah of Jewel-Osco.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Trumpet players place covers over the bell of their instruments to limit aerosol dispersal during an Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra rehearsal at Elgin Community College.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Brian Winters, an interpretive naturalist at River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook, drills into a tree while showing how maple sugar is collected during the "Sap's Rising" event.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Dave Nelson tears up as he accepts a plaque in his honor that will be mounted outside the Hough Street Elementary School gymnasium. He retired from coaching the 5th grade boys basketball team Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Donna Post, left, and Tajalli Horat, both of Arlington Heights catch up as they share lunch outside. The Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining zone officially opened Friday March 12, 2021 in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Howard Corey, center, a resident at Azpira Place celebrates his 100th birthday with his family Wednesday March 10, 2021 in Lake Zurich.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North High School freshman Landon Lauter passes out information to shoppers heading in to Sunset Foods in Northbrook as she and fellow student government volunteers collect donations for local food banks.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Coko Seeberg of Glenview, left, and Ken Sitar of Arlington Heights play tennis at Richard E. Johns Park in Glenview as the temperature nears 70 degrees Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Around 300 people attended a protest against the possible closure of Fire Station 13 in Glenview.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
One year after schools physically closed some students are back in the classroom masked and socially distanced and others are E-learning at Liberty Elementary School Thursday March 11, 2021 in Bartlett. Here first grade student Jakub Markowski runs in place during a math marathon.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
One year after schools physically closed some students are back in the classroom masked and socially distanced and others are E-learning at Liberty Elementary School Thursday March 11, 2021 in Bartlett. Here third-grade teacher Olga Fishkin works with her in person students and virtual students.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer