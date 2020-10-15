Images: Vibrant fall colors throughout the suburbs

See vibrant fall colors popping in trees and shrubs throughout the suburbs.
A couple goes for a stroll through Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A walker checks out the fall colors on the trees in Busse Woods off Elk Grove Road.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Fall colors pop against the dark background of the underside of I-90 after a rainfall at Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comThe Flint Creek subdivision in Barrington.
The colors of fall come to life near Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A maple leaf stuck in a chain-link fence pops with color in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Beads of raindrops rest on maple leaves on the forest floor at Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Fall Colors in Citizen's Park in Barrington.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Golden hues of fall pop at Burnidge Forest Preserve in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
An egret hangs out near a pond near Long Grove as the fall colors of yellow, reds and greens pop around its hiding place.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comA fisherman watches his line on the Fox River at Ferson Creek Park Wednesday October 14, 2020 in St. Charles.
Fall sunlight catches colorful leaves floating in the Fox River as ducks scour for food Wednesday October 14, 2020 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall Colors mark the path in Citizen's Park in Barrington.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Clouds mimic the pattern on trees in Crystal Lake.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A maple tree is seen through the windows on a door in Crystal Lake.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A leaf lies on a sidewalk in Geneva after dropping from a nearby tree. The contrast of the yellow leaf on the red pavement is what caught my eye.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Sunlight filters through a maple leaves changing colors at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A maple leaves rests on the ground at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve in Elburn on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
The clear blue sky contrasts against the changing maple leaves in Geneva on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A tree displays fall colors at the Voyageurs Landing Forest Preserve on the north side of Elgin recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Trees display fall colors on the northeast side of Mundelein recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are showing on trees north of downtown Glenview recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A bicyclist riding through Harms Woods approaches the bridge over Lake Ave. near Glenview recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are displayed at Harms Woods South near Glenview recently.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Leaves hitting their peak color near the Crystal Lake village hall.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A bicyclist rolls past a row of colorful trees in the Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The woolly mammoth statue in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda is surrounded by fall colors.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Trees in Fox Lake's Veteran's Park display their fall colors.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Thirteen-year-old Addison Loizzi of Lake Zurich takes Nova for a spin during the Fall Festival at Palatine Stables Saturday October 10, 2020 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Sunlight strikes a bright yellow tree at the Brookdale Conservation Area Thursday October 15, 2020 in Woodstock.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer