More charges for Round Lake brothers accused of stealing from Home Depot stores across the suburbs

The brothers Miotke now face more serious charges of continuing financial crimes enterprise related to alleged thefts from Home Depot stores throughout Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall and Lake counties.

A DuPage County grand jury on Nov. 19 indicted Michael R. Miotke on 34 counts of retail theft, 32 counts of burglary, two counts of theft by deception and one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise. John J. Miotke is charged with nine counts of retail theft, two of theft by deception, seven of burglary and one of continuing financial crimes enterprise.

The indictments allege John Miotke stole a DeWalt pressure washer, LED lights, vinyl flooring and Honda lawn mowers. Michael Miotke is alleged to have taken DeWalt pressure washers, Toro snowblowers, Honda lawn mowers, laminate flooring, vinyl flooring, lights, laser projectors and a Weber grill.

The indictments say the thefts happened at Home Depot stores in Downers Grove, Carol Stream, Woodridge, Glendale Heights, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg, Bartlett, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Northlake, Niles, Mundelein, Oakbrook Terrace, Oswego, Ingleside, Lake Zurich, Gurnee, Alsip, Elgin, Calumet City, Countryside, Shorewood, Homer Glen and Elk Grove Village.

The 42-year-old siblings, who are twins, live in Round Lake. Both were arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty. Both are due back in court Dec. 17.

They were charged in October with retail theft, accused of stealing items from a Home Depot store in Downers Grove. Home Depot security workers reported their suspicions, based on a multistate investigation, to Downers Grove police.

At an Oct. 30 bond hearing for John Miotke, Assistant State's Attorney Diane Michalak told the judge Home Depot officials believe the two may be responsible for stealing more than $900,000 from stores in 20 states.

According to court documents, the brothers had two methods. In one, they would purchase items, take them to their vehicle, go back into the store, select identical items and "return" them using the receipt from the purchase. In the other, they would try to walk out with the second items and, if stopped by workers, would show the purchase receipt.

Michalak said it is believed they have been doing this since October 2014 and that there are records indicating that, since March 2016, they are suspected of making fraudulent returns of 237 lawn mowers and 238 pressure washers, each valued at $599, and 313 cases of vinyl flooring and 164 snowblowers.