See what we saw in The Week in Pictures photo gallery

Daily Herald photographers bring you the best of the Chicago suburbs
Kids scream for T-shirts as the Chicago Bears held a practice at Vernon Hills High School's Rust-Oleum Field Wednesday evening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Carl Brightbill reassures his daughter Mae, 5, Wednesday before she heads in for her first day of school at Williamsburg Elementary School in Geneva.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Averie Lopez, 4, of Racine, Wisconsin eats a funnel cake during the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Summer Days festival in downtown Grayslake Saturday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Joe Petykowski, who is with the Palatine Historical Society, walks through the dining tables spread on W. Slade St. at the downtown Palatine Street Fest Friday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
David Husemoller, sustainability manager at the College of Lake County and a group of students are planning to introduce a bicycle sharing program in Grayslake. The group is submitting their proposal to the RTA Aug. 21 to try to get grant money to cover the cost of the $45,000 installation cost of five bike dispensing stations.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kim Bettaso, of Lake Zurich and her 7-year-old daughter Izzy play a game of giant Jenga during Fred Fest at Fox River Forest Preserve in Port Barrington Saturday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dozens of teams took part in the mud volleyball tournament, part of the Elburn festival on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Kaydence Phu gives her mom Stephanie a big hug while being dropped off for her first day of first grade at Prairie View Grade School in Elgin Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rachel Downing, of Plainfield takes a look at stained glass art from Alison Fox of Naperville, during the wine and art festival at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle on Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Eleven-year-old Gavin Heffern of Sterling Virginia, proudly holds up the remains of his watermelon after competing in the watermelon eating contest during Medinah Park District's annual Family Fest at North Thorndale Park in Medinah.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Enzo Deligio, 3, of Barrington plays with dinosaurs purchased by his mom while seated in a wagon with his brother, Teddy, 1, during Long Grove Vintage Days Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Megan Kuntz arrives at Canton Middle School in Streamwood with her mom Jill Kuntz after being escorted by a biker community on Monday. The group was showing support of Megan, who was bullied last year.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Luke Valosky, 10, of Grayslake plays a basketball game during the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Summer Days festival in downtown Grayslake Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
First day at Mead Junior High School in Elk Grove brings on life's little problems like a stuck locker that won't open as Jack Jambrone, 12, helps out Krishan Desai, 12, both in the 7th grade.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Beth Snider gives a hug to daughter Elizabeth as she heads off to second grade during the first day of school at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Manager Dawn Plante, middle, bartender Colette Mickelson, left, and cook Robin Angel talks about their time at Blackberry Inn tavern, south of Elburn on Rt. 47.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Gissela Rodriguez of the group Abriendo Caminos dances during the Guadalupe Summer Celebration at the Shrine of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Brothers Rob, left, and Charlie Knapik of Barrington, play during Fred Fest at Fox River Forest Preserve in Port Barrington Saturday, August 18, 2018.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Pauletta Donatello, gives a giant hug to her daughter Violette, 5, Wednesday as they await the first day of school to begin at Anderson Elementary School in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Seeing friends again on the first day of school is a happy moment in every kid's life like Kaden Monsen, 9, hugging her friend Sari Baer, 11, of Buffalo Grove as they head off to the 5th grade on their first day at Longfellow Elementary School in Buffalo Grove on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mayor Frank Saverno Sr., of Carol Stream, right, and Franco Coladipietro, village president in Bloomingdale try the new chairs in the STEM wing at school district 93's Stratford Middle School as they tour the new Innovation Center learning spaces on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer