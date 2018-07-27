McHenry County Fair marks 70 years

hello

Antique tractors will be among the attractions at the 70th annual McHenry County Fair, which opens Tuesday, July 31. Courtesy of McHenry County Fair Association

The McHenry County Fair marks 70 years with staples including, livestock shows, rodeo, carnival rides, demolition derby, live musical entertainment and food. Courtesy of McHenry County Fair Association

The McHenry County Fair turns 70, offering a traditional staple of livestock shows, rodeo, demolition derby, carnival rides and food.

The fair will run from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31-Aug. 5, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Drive, Woodstock.

It will include agricultural and 4-H exhibits, livestock and non-livestock shows, educational displays about conservation and agriculture, an entertainment tent with live music, pageant, tractor pulls, antique tractor display and parades, hypnotist/magician shows, a butterfly house, chain-saw artist, children's games and a raffle.

Roughly 80,000 visitors are expected over the six days, said Beth Bauman, fair volunteer and part-time employee.

Among the highlights are the McHenry County Queen Pageant at 6 p.m. Tuesday, combine derby at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and rodeo at 6 p.m. Thursday, including a children's mutton busting competition.

"We brought back the rodeo. We haven't had that for a couple of years," Bauman said.

The rodeo will feature special guest Richard Neale "Tuff" Hedeman, retired three-time Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Bull Riding Champion and the 1995 Professional Bull Riders World Champion.

Organizers will raffle off a 2018 Street Glide Harley-Davidson motorcycle and other cash prizes to fund the restoration and installation of the old covered grandstands at the fairgrounds next year.

"The grandstands were originally put up back in the early '90s and only stood for less than 10 years," Bauman said. "We are very excited to re-erect them for 2019."

Raffle ticket price is $25, which also covers the entry fee for the Friday night concert.

Country music artist/songwriter Logan Mize headlines the entertainment lineup, performing at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by Grammy Award-winning country rock band Kentucky Headhunters at 8:30 p.m. Raffle winners will be announced at 10 p.m.

The fair wraps up with the Illinois State Pullers tractor pulls Saturday and demolition derby Sunday.

Additional parking will be available due to the fairgrounds property expanding to more than 90 acres.

Tickets are $25 for a season pass. Daily admission rates are $8 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 60 and older, veterans, and children ages 6 to 12. For information, visit mchenrycountyfair.com.