Burger bonanza: Where to sink your teeth into National Hamburger Month specials

May is National Hamburger Month -- a time for the barbecue staple to get its due. And, specifically, Sunday, May 28, is National Hamburger Day. So, if you have a hankering for a thick, juicy burger, we've found some options for you in the suburbs.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 5615 N. Cumberland Ave., Chicago, (773) 332-8029; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; and 5300 Touhy Ave., Skokie, (847) 763-3056; barlouie.com/. Bar Louie is celebrating its craft burgers by offering them for half-price every Tuesday. Dine-in only.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/. Beatrix honors National Hamburger Month with its prime burger topped with a choice of Wisconsin Swiss, Havarti or aged white cheddar and housemade giardiniera, and its mushroom quinoa burger garnished with baby kale, Swiss cheese and sriracha aioli. Both come with a side of Kennebec fries.

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, and 435 N. Clark St., Chicago, (312) 610-4200, bub-city.com/. During Happy Hour, from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the All American Double Burger served with waffle fries is half-price at Bub City Chicago. For dine-in only. Both Bub City locations also offer the Cali-Burger, featuring two all-beef smash patties, Cali sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions on a Martin's Potato Bun.

The Burger Local

577 S. 3rd St., Suite 102, Geneva, (630) 232-2806, theburgerlocal.com/. The burger of the month for May is the Flock 'n' Fiesta Burger, which is two smashed patties made with al pastor pork and beef, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, pineapple relish, pico de gallo, adobada aioli, queso fresco and cilantro on a pretzel bun. It's $17. Best of all is that during May, 10% of the proceeds from sales of the burger will be donated to Jack's Army.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/. Uncle Paulie's Special Recipe Hamburger, which features an 8-ounce beef patty on a brioche bun with a side of fries for $16, is a highlight for National Hamburger Month.

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/events/national-burger-month/. If you like trying different burgers, you're in luck as L. Woods will be serving up a new burger each week during May. Now through May 14, diners can nosh on the bacon cheddar burger with apple wood smoked bacon and Merkts sharp cheddar. On the menu May 15-21, the green chili cheeseburger comes with cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, crispy shishito peppers and green chile sauce. And May 22-31 offers the double smash burger with American cheese, grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing.

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Available before 4 p.m., the $23 lunch special includes a burger (choice of Big Mike, barbecue bacon, black and blue, crispy chicken or bacon cheddar chicken), fries, a beer or lemonade and a chocolate chip cookie.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/burger-month/. Morton's is honoring National Burger Month through May 31 with the prime beef burger. Available in the bar area or during lunch only, the special burger comes garnished with housemade Nueske's bacon onion jam, Cambozola cheese and arugula on a brioche bun. Pair it with a glass of Raymond "Primal Cut" Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/event/national-burger-month/. Pinstripes is honoring National Burger Month with a free burger for subscribers of its newsletter. The one-time-only offer lets diners choose either a Bistro Burger topped with sharp cheddar, tomato, tangy shallot mayo and housemade pickles or the Cowboy Burger garnished with apple wood smoked bacon, crispy onion rings, spicy calabrese sauce, balsamic barbecue, jalapeños, housemade pickles and sharp cheddar. A $30 minimum spend is required. Reservations are requested.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/. Indulge in Shaw's Maytag Blue Cheese Burger topped with Maytag blue cheese sauce, crispy onions and dijonnaise with a side of fries. Reservations requested.

Tokio Pub

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/. If you're seeking a different type of burger, consider Tokio Pub's ramen burger, which includes an Angus beef patty garnished with soy molasses, arugula and green onion in between a ramen noodle bun with a side of fries. It's $15. Reservations requested.

2425 75th St., Darien, (630) 442-7153, waybackburgers.com/. Wayback Burgers is offering weekly deals in May on its app for National Hamburger Month. Through May 14, it's free bacon cheese fries with the purchase of a burger or sandwich through the app. New deals start will be announced on Mondays.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; wildfirerestaurant.com/. If you're in the mood for a hearty burger, consider Wildfire's Thick Angus Prime Burger that comes with a choice of cheddar, American, Swiss, jalapeño jack or blue cheese on a sesame seed or homemade gluten-free bun with sides of fries and coleslaw for $16.95.