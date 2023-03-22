Things to do March 24-30: Mutts Gone Nuts, Naperville Bluegrass Fest and more

Mutts Gone Nuts returns to the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Courtesy of Mutts Gone Nuts

Before Friday

The Orchid Show, Magnified: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, March 26, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. This is the last weekend to see huge hanging columns of color and explore the brighter side of winter at the Orchid Show. $7 for members, $19 for nonmembers; $5/$14 for kids 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

"Describe the Night": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 9 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Rajiv Joseph's thriller follows the unlikely lives of seven people as they unearth mysteries tied to a wartime journal. $20-$86. steppenwolf.org.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2022 AdeptiCon, a gaming and miniatures convention, returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center this week.

AdeptiCon: Exhibitor Hall hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23-26, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Miniature and role-play gaming, seminars, vendors, miniature painting contests and more. Free to spectators (event registration is closed). adepticon.org.

"How Blood Go": 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 23 at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Lisa Langford's Afrofuturism-infused story of two family members who are subjected to medical experiments without their consent 50 years apart. $25 for preview performances, $35 for other performances, $20 for seniors and students. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/howbloodgo.

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 1 at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions produces Alfred Hitchcock's comedy thriller. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

Friday, March 24

The Legacy of May Watts: 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Author and naturalist Cindy Crosby and the Arboretum's Library Collections Manager Rita Hassert will dive into Mary Watts' history, including her time as an Arboretum teacher, her book, "Reading the Landscape," and her activism that led to the Illinois Prairie Path's creation. Attend in person or online. $23. Register at mortonarb.org.

Lutheran Home Spring Auxiliary Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights. Indoor yard sale of new and gently used items. Includes baked goods, books, jewelry, kitchen items, games and toys, dishes, glassware, vases, wall art, picture frames and Easter and general decor items and more. Free admission. lutheranlifecommunities.org.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown": 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Charlie Brown and the "Peanuts" bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. marriotttheatre.com.

The Lake County RV Outlet Show comes to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake this weekend. - Daily Herald File Photo

Lake County RV Outlet Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Explore gas and diesel motor homes, fifth wheels, toy haulers, travel trailers, pop-up campers and more. Free. rvoutletshow.com.

Naperville Bluegrass Festival: 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Sheraton Lisle-Naperville, 3000 Warrenville Road, Lisle. Evening shows start at 6 p.m., and there's a 3 p.m. Saturday show. Three bluegrass bands -- The Special Consensus, The Becky Buller Band, and The Baker Family -- will perform at all three shows. Fox Crossing String Band and River Valley Rangers perform at the Friday show, and Truman's Ridge and Chicken Wire Empire play Saturday night. Workshops, a band scramble, and open stage start at 11 a.m. Saturday. All-weekend pass with reserved seating is $95 or $90 for general seating. Individual shows are $70-$75. Tickets are half-price for kids 12 and younger at the door. napervillebluegrassfestival.org.

Art Clash: 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. Annual painting competition series where the audience votes for each clash's winner. The eight finalists will come together in the City Final in June 2023. After the event, the artwork created will be available to bid on. There are three rounds for each event, with the first round beginning at 7:10 p.m. $12. sidestreetstudioarts.org/artclash.

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 2 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. This fast-paced whodunit is a mix of Hitchcock masterpiece, juicy spy novel and Monty Python. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

A Rock n' Roll Tribute from Elvis to The Beatles: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. The Neverly Brothers perform a tribute to rock 'n' roll. $40. metropolisarts.com.

"Easter Bunny Bingo": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 8 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A former nun hosts a bingo game and talks about Easter traditions. $35. greenhousetheater.org.

"Glengarry Glen Ross": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 8 at Village Theatre Guild, 2S720 Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Village Guild Theatre's production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about four Chicago real estate agents. $22. villagetheatreguild.com.

Il Divo, A New Day Tour: 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. International group Il Divo performs with special guest Steven Labrie. $69-$119. geneseetheatre.com.

OV7 30 Tour: 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Mexican Latin pop band OV7 performs. Tickets start at $39. rosemont.com/theatre.

Celtic band The Red Hot Chilli Pipers performs at Pfeiffer Hall in Naperville at 8 p.m. Friday, March 24. - Courtesy of North Central College

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers: 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, in Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. A nine-piece Celtic rock band of pipers, guitarists, keyboardists and drummers from Scotland will perform. $30-$45. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Saturday, March 25

Art + Market Aurora: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Society 57, 100 S. River St., Aurora. Seasonal indoor market hosted by Aurora Downtown. auroradowntown.org.

The Art and Market Aurora will offer work by local artists and artisans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Society 57 in Aurora. - Courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Bunny Bash: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Yorktown Shopping Center, 203 Yorktown Center Lane, Lombard. Easter family fun, including a magic show at 10:30 a.m., Peep Craft Stations, face-painting, balloon artists, a DJ and more. yorktowncenter.com.

Wilmette Strings: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. A modern violin performance by Wilmette Strings in the Lower Level H&M Court during the center's St. Baldrick's "Rock the Bald" event. Free. shophawthornmall.com.

Women's Makers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A makers market made up of local creators, designers and small business owners who identify as women. navypier.org.

Mutts Gone Nuts: 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. An action-packed, comedy dog spectacular featuring talented four-legged performers. $17-$22. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org.

Country Western Jam: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Plank Road Folk Music Society hosts a Country & Western sing-around. Led by Plank Road's Bob O'Hanlon. Bring your voice and instrument. Donations welcome. twowaystreet.org.

Princess and Superhero Day at Volo Museum: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Volo Museum is partnering up with Costumers for a Cause. There will be volunteers dressed up in princess and superhero costumes interacting and taking pictures with the kids. Any child 12 or younger that dresses in costume gets a combo admission pass to both Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens for free. There will be special appearances all day, but noon to 3 p.m. will have the most. There will also be food trucks. volocars.com.

"I Will Always Love You" -- Katie Deal Sings Dolly Parton: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Award-winning country artist and actress Katie Deal celebrates Dolly Parton in a concert. $55. marriotttheatre.com.

Watch City with Whuzy: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Theater at Side Street Studio Arts, 15½ Ziegler Court, Elgin. Performances from Battle of the Bands 2022 winner Whuzy, followed by hip-hop collective Watch City. Free. sidestreetstudioarts.org.

An Evening With Jim Messina: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Best known for his work with Buffalo Springfield, for founding Poco, and as one-half of Loggins and Messina. $40-$50. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Los Angeles Azules: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Los Angeles Azules perform cumbia on their De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour. Tickets start at $29. rosemont.com/allstate/event/los-angeles-azules-de-iztapalapa-para-el-mundo-tour/.

One Night of Queen: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Gary Mullen and The Works perform a tribute to Queen. Tickets start at $25. rosemont.com/theatre.

Sunday, March 26

"The Exoneration of Cate O'Leary": 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Despite being cleared of any involvement, Cate O'Leary's life was forever changed as a result of the rumors and accusations surrounding her over the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. One reporter purported to have actually interviewed Cate herself late in her life. In this portrayal from Ellie Carlson, the audience becomes the reporter, posing provided questions based on this rare interview. $10. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org.

Chicago Immigrant Orchestra: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Orchestra members play instruments native to their countries of origin, blending together to create a unique sound. $10-$18. elmhursthistory.org.

Greek Heritage Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, in Greektown on South Halsted Street, Chicago. See colorful, traditional costumes and experience traditional Greek music and dance troupe performances as the parade celebrates Greek Independence. Free. greektownchicago.org.

Rachmaninoff at 150: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth, piano duo Redekopp & Edwards, joined by mezzo-soprano Sarah Holman, perform an afternoon of solo and four-hand piano works and vocal solos by Rachmaninoff. $10-$15. NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Monday, March 27

Elgin Arts Happy Hour: 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Martini Room, 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin. Side Street Studio Arts is hosting a monthly gathering for area creatives, ages 21 or older, on the last Monday of the month. sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Wednesday, March 29

"Across the Sand": 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday and Thursday, March 29-30, and Friday, April 7; and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, and Sunday, April 9, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. An interactive retelling of the Passover story with live music. $17-$25. nbparks.org.

Passport to Community History: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at three Bensenville locations: Churchville Schoolhouse, 3N784 Church Road; Korthauer Log House, 740 W. Wood St.; and Bensenville Railroad Museum at Veterans Park, Main Street and Church Road. Get your passport stamped at each location, where you can hear stories about early area immigrants and participate in hands-on history experiences. Co-presented by Elmhurst History Museum, Bensenville Park District and Bensenville Public Library. Drop in, no reservations required. elmhursthistory.org.

Thursday, March 30

Family Days with Chicago Children's Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Programming, activities and workshops for kids ages 1-10, stationed throughout the Pier on the last Thursday of the month (through May). Free. navypier.org.

Weed Ladies Spring Preview: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 30-31, at Naper Settlement's Daniel House, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Features silk and dried floral creations designed by the Naperville Heritage Society's Weed Ladies. Proceeds benefit the Naperville Heritage Society. Free admission. napersettlement.org.

"The Importance of Being Earnest": 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 30 to April 2, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. North Central College's production of Oscar Wilde's comedy. $10-$14. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.