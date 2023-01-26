Neighbors in the news: Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein named hospital's orthopedic chairman

Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Courtesy of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

• Dr. Jeffrey Goldstein, an Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) orthopedic surgeon, was appointed chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

"IBJI and Lutheran General have been strategic partners for decades with our shared commitment to high-quality patient care," Dr. Goldstein said. "I look forward to continuing the culture of excellence established by my predecessors and helping lead the orthopedic department at Lutheran General into the future."

Dr. Goldstein attended medical school at Rush Medical College in Chicago. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at University of Illinois at Chicago and an adult hip and knee reconstructive surgery fellowship at OrthoCarolina Hip & Knee Center.

Dr. Goldstein practices at the IBJI Des Plaines and Morton Grove doctors' offices. His areas of expertise include total hip arthroplasty, total knee arthroplasty, total joint reconstruction, anterior approach total hip replacement, revision total knee arthroplasty and revision total hip arthroplasty.

The Carol Keegan Scholarship is awarded by Andrea Zietlow, left, of The Institute for Continued Learning at Roosevelt University, Schaumburg, to Danielle Robinette, a senior pharmacy student. - Courtesy of The Institute for Continued Learning

• Danielle Robinette, a senior pharmacy student at Roosevelt University, Schaumburg, was awarded a $500 Carol Keegan Scholarship from the The Institute for Continued Learning.

The Institute for Continued Learning, a 26-year-old nonprofit senior organization at Roosevelt University in Schaumburg, offers educational and social programs for area residents ages 55 and older. Programs include book and travel clubs, ongoing seminars and lectures on a variety of topics.

As part of the award requirements, Robinette did a presentation for club membership. Her topic was "Memory Loss: Is it Aging, Dementia or Alzheimers?"

Bruce Egan of Des Plaines is a Floor Coverings International franchisee. He visits customers' homes in his mobile flooring showroom stocked with flooring samples. - Courtesy of Lana Simon

• Des Plaines resident Bruce Egan has become a franchise owner with Floor Coverings International, a mobile flooring company that visits customers' homes with flooring samples from top manufacturers.

Having recently launched operations, Floor Coverings International of Northbrook serves customers in Des Plaines, Rosemont, Park Ridge, Glenview, Niles, Skokie, Morton Grove, Lincolnwood and Northbrook.

Egan previously worked in the IT field, providing computer support to end users, and managing various IT projects. He had always wanted a business of his own after working in the corporate world for 30 years, so when the opportunity arose, Egan didn't hesitate.

"Making the transition to being an entrepreneur is a very different experience," Egan said. "Every day has brought a new challenge, so having the ability to handle those situations is a requirement. It's taken some adjusting, but I've enjoyed the process and the sense of satisfaction that comes from being a small-business owner."

Cover of the board book "A to Z Toddler Poetry" by Mount Prospect natives Colleen Reding Mearn and Elizabeth Dix. - Courtesy of Colleen Mearn

• Mount Prospect natives Colleen Reding Mearn and Elizabeth Dix have published their second children's book, "A to Z Toddler Poetry," with Bauer Books.

Following the success of their first book, "A to Z Baby Poetry," the author and illustrator duo have continued their focus on publishing works that delight both caregivers and their little ones.

"A to Z Toddler Poetry" is a compilation of short poems, incorporating each letter of the alphabet and describing the joys, and surprises, of parenting in the toddler years. The book has been published in a board book format so that their target audience of tots finds it indestructible.

"A to Z Baby Poetry" was published in December and is available at Amazon.com.

