Dining events: Jeni's scoops up free ice cream during grand opening in Naperville

Jeni's recently added Sugar Plum ice cream to its menu for the holidays. Courtesy of Jeni's

Free Jeni's ice cream

In case you missed it, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream just opened in downtown Naperville. To fete the occasion, Jeni's is hosting a grand opening party from 7-11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, when they will be giving out free ice cream. The first 50 people in line will get extra goodies, too. Also, Jeni's recently introduced new holiday flavors such as White Chocolate Peppermint and Cognac & Gingerbread. Plus, there are two new collections for $68 each that can be ordered online or by the pint/scoop in local shops. The Splendid Holiday collection includes White Chocolate Peppermint, Cognac & Gingerbread, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Sugar Plum and Brown Butter Almond Brittle, while the Grand Holiday Collection features White Chocolate Peppermint, Cognac & Gingerbread, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Pistachio Macaron, Gooey Butter Cake and Salted Peanut Butter.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is at 218 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 506-8005; 521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 822-7996; and at locations in Chicago. jenis.com/.

Jeni's introduced Cognac & Gingerbread ice cream for a limited time. - Courtesy of Jeni's

It's not too late to make reservations or order to-go packages for Thanksgiving. But the deadlines are approaching, so don't wait too long. For the full list of Thanksgiving dining specials in the suburbs, see dailyherald.com/entlife/.

The Chocolate Sanctuary: 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/. The Thanksgiving dinner to-go package features turkey, gravy, sides, rolls and pumpkin pie. It's $70 for two and $140 for four. Order ahead for pickup from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, and noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Devon Seafood + Steak: 17W400 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 516-0180, devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace/Menu/Thanksgiving. If you want to dine out, Devon will be serving a three-course plated dinner that includes soup or salad, roasted turkey and sides, and a choice of pumpkin pie, vanilla bean creme brulee or mixed berries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It's $42 for adults and $21 for kids 12 and younger. It's also available for carryout. Reservations are required. Or pre-order a complete Thanksgiving family-style carryout kit that serves four to six for $175. It includes roasted turkey, sides, bread and pumpkin pie. Pickup is from 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and before 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Fox & Turtle: 400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Make reservations now for Thanksgiving, when Fox & Turtle will be serving specials from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured entrees include a roast turkey platter with sides, blackened stuffed salmon, prime rib, rigatoni pomodoro and pumpkin pie.

Gibson's: 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/giboak-thanksgiving.pdf. If you want to dine out this year, Gibson's in Oak Brook is offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $49 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger. It includes lobster bisque, turkey and sides and pumpkin pie. Reservations are required.

Mookie's: 446 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake, (815) 526-3498, mookies446.com/. The dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving feast includes soup or salad; turkey breast, ham or barbecue baby back ribs; and homemade pumpkin pie. It's $25 per person and will be available from 4-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations are recommended. Order the dinner to-go by Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup beginning at noon Thursday, Nov. 25.

Pinstripes: 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; and 435 E. Illinois St., Chicago, (312) 527-3010; pinstripes.com/. If you just can't get enough turkey, Pinstripes is offering a special Thanksgiving entree featuring hand-carved roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and crispy balsamic Brussels sprouts now through Sunday, Nov. 28. It's $19. Reservations are recommended.

Tap House Grill: 7600 Barrington Road, Hanover Park, (847) 787-1880; 123 Washington St., Oswego, (630) 383-2020; 56 W. Wilson St., Palatine, (847) 934-3000; 3341 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 443-1664; 1090 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 215-1210; taphousegrills.com/. The Don't Cook This Thanksgiving family meal to-go that serves four to six includes turkey breast with gravy, slow-roasted prime rib au jus, sides, salad and dinner rolls for $125. Add on two bottles of wine or a mimosa kit for $35. Tap House will donate $10 from each package ordered to a local food pantry. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Bourbon Dinner

If you're a fan of bourbon, Thorn Restaurant in Rosemont has joined up with Few Spirits distillery for a special four-course bourbon dinner starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Nosh on special pairings crafted by Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy, including sauteed shrimp paired with Few Straight Rye Whiskey, Gochujang fried chicken paired with Few Straight Bourbon, braised short rib paired with 10th Anniversary Four Grain Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and bourbon-poached pear paired with American Straight Whiskey. Tickets are $110 per person; reservations are required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge is located in The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/few-spirits-bourbon-dinner.

Au revoir!

After 21 years in Oak Brook, Mon Ami Gabi is bidding adieu to that location as of Wednesday, Nov. 24. So, there are just a few days left to enjoy French bistro dining there. The good news is that the Chicago location is still open at 2300 N. Lincoln Park West. For details, call (773) 348-8886 or see monamigabi.com/chicago/.

Rock Bottom Brewery just released the new Wicked Elf Ale, which is available for a limited time. - Courtesy of Rock Bottom Brewery

Rock Bottom Brewery is spreading the holiday spirit with its new Wicked Elf Ale -- a golden-hued Belgian beer with hints of spice and stone fruit -- available now through Jan. 2. Even better, for every Wicked Elf Ale pint sold through Dec. 6, 25 cents will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Rock Bottom Brewery is at 639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; 16156 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 635-0030; and 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199; rockbottom.com/.

