Thanksgiving 2021: Suburban restaurants offer dine-in, to-go feasts this year

The Capital Grille dine-in Thanksgiving dinner includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam's Mashed Potatoes. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. While it may seem early, now is the time to make reservations to dine in at a suburban restaurant or order a Thanksgiving meal package to-go, especially given staffing shortages and supply-chain issues. The early turkey gets the worm, right?

Here's what suburban restaurants are offering this year:

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Feast on Thanksgiving favorites -- available for dine-in from 2-7 p.m. Thursday or carryout from noon to 1:30 p.m. -- for $69 per person. Included are brown sugar-brined turkey or roasted tenderloin of pork, sides, warm poached pear financier, individual roasted pumpkin pie mascarpone cheesecake, Grand Marnier chocolate truffles and more. Reservations and a $20 deposit per guest are required. Order ahead for carryout.

Allgauer's on the Riverfront

2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauersriverfrontrestaurant.com/thanksgiving-brunch. Dine on a Thanksgiving champagne brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday featuring roasted turkey, prime rib, sides, omelets, baked ravioli, homemade pies, cheesecakes, mimosas and more for $52.95 for adults and $28 for kids 4-10. Reservations are required.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Thanksgiving Carryout Special that serves four to six features roasted turkey breast with gravy, traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry for $159.95. Order by 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. The restaurant will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Avanti Caffe

1900 S. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 437-6640, avanticaffe.com/. The traditional Thanksgiving to-go package for $179.99 includes oven-roasted turkey, sides, salad, rolls and pumpkin pie or cookies. Order the meal, which serves 15, by Friday, Nov. 19.

Wildfire's decadent pumpkin pie is one way to end your Thanksgiving meal. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. For carryout, the Thanksgiving package that serves four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, housemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing and Parker House rolls for $145.95. Order by noon Saturday, Nov. 20, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Beatrix will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Bien Trucha Group

A Toda Madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; Quiubo: 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Spice up Thanksgiving with the Turkey Chiles en Nogada package, which includes four stuffed chiles, a quarter pan of cheesy poblano rice and a quarter pan of esquites. The $99 meal feeds four. Order ahead for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Enjoy a feast with all of the trimmings and homemade pumpkin pie for $23.99 per person between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Or order a complete Thanksgiving dinner featuring a 26-pound turkey, walnut stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for $230.99. The deadline to order the meal, which serves eight to 16 people, is Monday, Nov. 22.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. This year, Bub City offers a to-go package featuring hickory-smoked Green Circle turkey, autumn salad, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry orange sauce. It's $94.95 for two, $189.95 for four and $379.95 for eight. Order by Saturday, Nov. 20, for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Closed on Thanksgiving.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673; 15350 S. 94th Ave., Orland Park, (708) 349-6262; 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/thanksgiving/. Pre-order Thanksgiving dinner to-go, which includes sliced white meat turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. A small order, which serves three, is $78.99, and a large order that serves six is $148. To-go dinners can be prepared hot or cold. Order by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/events/thanksgiving-dinner-menu. For dine-in, dinner includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam's Mashed Potatoes. Add on pumpkin cheesecake for $11. It's $43 for adults and $15 for kids. Or order sides for four to enjoy at home for $125. Order ahead for pickup from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, or 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009, chandlerschophouse.com/dining.php. Open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Chandler's will be serving a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $23.99 per person. A limited menu of other entrees and apps will be available. Reservations are highly recommended.

Che Figata

2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210, chefigatakitchen.com/thx21. The $115 Cook-At-Home meal kit for four includes a Ferndale Farms turkey, lasagna with turkey Bolognese, focaccia, sides and gravy. Heating instructions will be included. Order by Wednesday, Nov. 17, for pickup between noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 23-24. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving.

Chessie's Restaurant

200 Applebee St., Barrington, (847) 382-5020, chessies-restaurant.com/menu/. Make reservations now for the two Thanksgiving dinner seatings at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. It's $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and younger.

Christy's American Grill

200 E. Irving Park Road, Wood Dale, (630) 595-4845, facebook.com/Christys-American-Grill. Order up the $150 Thanksgiving Family Meal Deal and get a free dessert. The dinner, which feeds four to six, includes roasted turkey or ham or a combo of both and three sides. Delivery is available.

Roasted turkey, brown sugar-glazed smoked ham and prime rib are on the Thanksgiving menu at CityGate Grille in Naperville. - Courtesy of CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/thx21. If you want to dine in, CityGate is offering a five-course, prix fixe menu featuring roasted turkey, brown sugar-glazed smoked ham and prime rib (add $10), plus sides and dessert from 1-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It's $49 for adults, $25 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations required. For carryout, the hot-and-ready package, which feeds five to six, includes a turkey dinner with sides for $150. Add a whole pumpkin pie for $20. Order over the phone or online for pickup from noon to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/event/thanksgiving-2021/. The Thanksgiving buffet, available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., includes carving stations, entrees, sides, salads, fruit, a raw bar, a children's buffet and dessert for $59.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations required.

Concorde Banquets

20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/menus/holiday. The Thanksgiving Day carryout menu includes a $250 package featuring a 20-pound whole oven-roasted turkey, sides, salad, rolls, cranberry relish and a pumpkin pie. The $150 dinner includes a 12-pound turkey, smaller portions of the sides and a pumpkin pie. Order by Saturday, Nov. 20, with pickup between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Chicago, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Park, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/thanksgiving. The dine-in menu features butternut squash soup, slow-roasted turkey, stuffing, Mary's Potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin praline cheesecake and more for $28.99 for adults and $12.99 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

D'Andrea Banquets

Routes 14 and 31, Crystal Lake, (815) 459-7234, dandreabanquets.com/thanksgiving-meal-menu/. The buffet feast from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes roasted turkey, pastas, sides, salads, a dessert table and more. It's $34.95; free for kids younger than 3. Or order the fully cooked family dinner for 10 to-go. The $164.95 dinner includes a 20-pound turkey, sides, rolls and pumpkin pie. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/thanksgiving-specials-to-go/. Order up a Thanksgiving meal to-go featuring roasted Vermont sliced turkey, butternut squash soup, salad, sides, cranberry relish, pumpkin pie and lemon cookies. It's $44.95 per person. Order by noon Monday, Nov. 22, with pickup from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Closed on Thanksgiving.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Dover Straits will be serving a turkey dinner with sides and pumpkin pie for $33.95. It's available for dine-in or carryout. Reservations are recommended.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/thanksgiving-brunch.htm. Chef Esequiel will be preparing a lavish Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, featuring carving stations, a seafood bar, fresh waffle station, omelet station, a dessert table and more. Included in the $80 per person price is champagne and mimosa. It's $30 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are recommended.

Eaglewood Resort & Spa

1401 Nordic Road, Itasca, (630) 694-5899, eaglewoodresort.com/. Dine from an extensive Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes a salad bar, a raw bar, roasted turkey, smoked pit ham, sides, desserts and more. It's $46 for adults, $16 for kids 4-12, and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations are required.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's is hosting a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring herbed-roasted turkey breast ($53), prime bone-in rib-eye ($78) or petite filet mignon ($68) with salad or soup, sides to share, harvest New York cheesecake or carrot cake. The restaurant opens early at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook and Palos Park; miafrancesca.com/holiday-pre-orders/. Dinner for four to six to-go includes roasted turkey breast, sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce and gravy for $179.95. Order now for pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. This year, Grill House is offering a la carte Thanksgiving to-go options in a variety of sizes, including a whole turkey with gravy, herb stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce with apples, Yukon whipped potatoes and more. Order ahead for pickup between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Harry Caray's

10233 Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200; 33 W. Kinzie St., Chicago, (312) 828-0966; 70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400; harrycarays.com/. Rosemont and River North will be hosting dine-in specials from noon to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Choose from hand-carved roasted turkey ($36.95) or slow-roasted prime rib ($45.95), sides and apple crisp ($8.95) or pumpkin pie ($7.95). Reservations are required. Or order Thanksgiving to-go that feeds four to six from the Lombard location. It's $225 for hand-carved roasted turkey and three sides and $285 for slow-roasted prime rib and three sides. Add on a pumpkin pie for $25 or apple crisp for $28. Order by Friday, Nov. 19, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/thanksgiving-day-buffet-feast-2021/. Come hungry for the Thanksgiving Day Buffet Feast featuring organic sage-brined roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham, sides, salads, entrees, pumpkin pie, desserts and more. It's $55 for adults, $38 for kids 3-13, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Dine-in on a turkey dinner featuring soup or salad, roasted turkey, sides and pumpkin pie for $22.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids. Reservations required. The meal is also available for carryout, but order ahead for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/holidays. For dine-in, choose from roast turkey and sides or baked ham and sweet potatoes for $26.95 each. Don't forget the pumpkin pie for $7.95. The regular menu will be available. Reservations are required. Or, for dining at home, order the $250 family dinner to serve 10-15 diners that includes a whole 22-pound turkey, sides and a pumpkin pie. Order by Monday, Nov. 22, for pickup between noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. A turkey dinner with all of the trimmings and pumpkin pie will be available for $22.95 per person for dine-in or carryout on Thanksgiving. Reservations required. To dine at home, order a feast that includes a half (feeds 8-12) or a whole (feeds 15-20) 22-pound turkey, plus sides and pumpkin pie. The half feast is $149.95 and the whole feast is $289.95. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/news-blog/thanksgiving-catering. Katie's offers a $70 meal to-go for two featuring turkey breast, sides and mini apple pie. The dinner package for eight to 10 diners includes turkey ($225) or turkey breast ($245), three sides, cranberry sauce, bread and a homemade pie. Order by 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, for pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, or from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Closed for dine-in on Thanksgiving.

Di Pescara's Thanksgiving menu to-go features roasted Vermont turkey and all of the fixings. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. The $59.95 dinner for two to-go includes oven-roasted turkey, sides and apple strudel. To serve eight to 10 diners, order items a la carte, including oven-roasted turkey and gravy for $79.95, sides, pumpkin pie and more. Order by Friday, Nov. 19, with pickup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving.

Lincoln Inn Banquets

1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, (630) 879-7147, lincolninnbanquets.com/. Dine on Thanksgiving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 25. The feast will include turkey, ham, sirloin of beef, sides, breakfast items, desserts and more. It's $32.95 for adults and $18.95 for kids 3-10. Reservations are required. For $179.95, order a grab-and-go Thanksgiving dinner that feeds six to eight. It includes a 14-pound whole turkey, sides, rolls and a pumpkin pie. Order by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Lucille

Drury Lane, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/holiday-events/. Gather the family for Thanksgiving Day Brunch, available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Nosh on roast turkey, stuffing, fall vegetables, sides and seasonal pies while sipping on a pumpkin chai latte. It's $75 for adults and $40 for kids 3-12. Reservations are required.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/thanksgiving-2021/. For dine-in, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner features turkey, sides and more for $32 for adults and $10 for kids. Reservations are highly recommended. Or dine on a feast to-go for four to six that includes roasted turkey, sides, salad and more for $189. Order by Monday, Nov. 22, for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 598-6393, mezewine.com/. Meze will be cooking up complete Thanksgiving dinners to-go, including a whole roasted turkey, salad, sides, rolls and pumpkin pie. The package that feeds four to five is $175 and for eight to 10, it's $350. Order by Sunday, Nov. 21, for pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. The Everything But The Bird Thanksgiving package that feeds five to six includes rolls, turkey gravy, salad, four sides, cranberry-orange relish and a pie. It's $123. An herb-roasted turkey can be ordered a la carte for $195. Pre-order for pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 23-24.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/thanksgiving/. Make reservations now to dine in on Thanksgiving. The $59 per person menu includes winter salad, oven-roasted turkey roulade, sides and pumpkin cheesecake. Or order the same meal package to-go for four for $179 by Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday, Nov. 24-25.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Mount Prospect, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettisrestaurants.com/thanksgiving.php. An individual Thanksgiving meal includes sliced turkey with gravy or honey baked ham and sides for $22.99. A four-pack of meals is $24.99 per person and includes a pumpkin pie. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 23, with pickup from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, or 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/thanksgivingtogo. Niche makes turkey day easy with a la carte ordering options, including a fully cooked, 12-pound turkey for $175 or a 20-pound turkey for $215. Plus, there are individually priced starches, veggies, sauces and desserts (apple cranberry, pecan or pumpkin pie). Reheating instructions included. Orders, which can be made at info@nichegeneva.com or (630) 262-1000, must be placed by Wednesday, Nov. 17, with pickup between 10 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

Located in The Forester Hotel, 200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Diners can enjoy a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner from Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 28, for dine-in or carryout featuring oven-roasted Green Circle turkey, fall panzanella salad or farmers' squash soup, sides and pecan pie. It's $50 for adults and $30 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations are required.

Oven-roasted turkey and traditional sides are on Prairie Grass Cafe's Thanksgiving to-go menu this year. - Courtesy of Kurman Communications

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving feast for four to-go features turkey breast, gravy, sides, rolls and apple crisp. It costs $160. Or order items a la carte. Order by 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Osteria Trulli

1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/. The $199 feast to-go for six to eight features a whole roasted turkey, ossobuco or beef short ribs, sides, salad, baked pasta, bread and pumpkin pie. Pre-order for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. This year, dine-in Thanksgiving specials include roast turkey, roasted prime rib, baked ham, surf and turf filet, beef Wellington and more. End with pumpkin pie, New York cheesecake or Key lime pie. Reservations are required.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/. For Thanksgiving, chef/owner Matt Peota is serving up sides (roasted Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, focaccia bread stuffing, Mama P's cheesy potato gratin, mascarpone whipped potatoes, cranberry streusel) and pies (salted caramel pumpkin, farmhouse apple streusel or maple pecan) to-go. Sides are $22.95-$40.95 and pies are $25.95. Order on Tock by Sunday, Nov. 21.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. The Thanksgiving dinner to-go includes turkey, sides and bread pudding for $32.95 per person. For a larger group, order turkey for $8.95 per pound, plus half and full trays of sides. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/thanksgiving/. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, Perry's is offering a special Thanksgiving dine-in meal featuring butternut squash soup or salad, smoked turkey breast and sides for $45. Add on pumpkin cheesecake for $8. The individual dinner can be ordered to-go for $45. Or, if you're feeding a crew of four, the family-style Thanksgiving dinner, which includes soup or salad, an entree and sides, is $139. Add pumpkin cheesecake for an extra $20. The kids' dinner is $15 for ages 12 and younger. Pre-ordering for to-go starts Thursday, Nov. 18. Pickup for heat and eat orders will be available from 11 a.m. to close Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 23-25; ready-to-eat pickup will be from 11 a.m. to close on Thanksgiving.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. Available for carryout or delivery, Port Edward is hosting a Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. It's $79.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger. A deposit is required when making a reservation.

For Thanksgiving, try the sweet potato and butternut squash with homemade marshmallow topping from Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook. - Courtesy of Kurman Communications

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Consider the Thanksgiving dinner for two to-go featuring butternut squash soup, salad, oven-roasted turkey, sides and a choice of Mom's pumpkin pie, pecan pie or double chocolate cake for $140. Or order turkey, sides and dessert a la carte based on the size of your group. Order by Thursday, Nov. 18, for pickup between noon and 2 p.m. for a la carte and between 3 and 5 p.m. for the package for two.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210, rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. Roka Akor's Heat & Serve Thanksgiving Family Kit that serves four features steamed edamame, hamachi ceviche, squash soup, burrata salad, prime rib-eye, pork ribs, confit turkey rice hotpot, truffle mashed potatoes, ube pot de crème, yuzu cheesecake and more. Order the $240 meal now for pickup from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine's

Rosebud: 711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; rosebudrestaurants.com/. Carmine's: 9850 Berwyn Ave. Rosemont, (847) 595-1111, rosebudrestaurants.com/locations/carmines-rosemont/. Rosebud is open from 1-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving, while Carmine's is open from 1-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. For dine-in, the $44.95 turkey or brisket dinner includes sides, rigatoni vodka, cornbread, and pecan, cherry or pumpkin pie. Reservations are required. If you're hosting eight to 10 at home, consider the $250 to-go package that includes a 14-pound turkey or 6 pounds of brisket, sides, and pumpkin or pecan pie. Order by Monday, Nov. 15, for pickup from 1-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Make Thanksgiving easy with a Mediterranean boneless turkey breast package to-go that feeds eight. The $275 meal includes turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, bread loaf and fixings. Pre-order for pickup between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/?events-custom=thanksgiving-to-go. Enjoy a multicourse Thanksgiving feast featuring butternut squash soup, autumn salad, four-cheese ravioli, roasted sliced Vermont turkey, sides, pumpkin pie and apple crostata. Order the $44.95 per person meal by noon Monday, Nov. 22, for pickup from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving.

Season 52's Thanksgiving dinner box to-go includes roasted turkey, gravy, sides and pumpkin pie mini indulgence desserts. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Order up Season 52's Thanksgiving dinner box, which serves four to six. The $175 meal includes roasted turkey, gravy, sides and six pumpkin pie mini indulgence desserts. Order ahead for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. For dine-in, Shaw's will be serving traditional Thanksgiving specials such as herb-roasted turkey, brioche stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie and more from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. Reservations can be made in the Main Dining Room and Oyster Bar.

Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

20504 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 719-1596, stoneyriver.com/. Preorder Thanksgiving sides (smoked gouda mac and cheese, haricot verts, creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole) and pumpkin pies now through 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. Schedule pickup when ordering.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/. The $45 per person roasted turkey dinner for dine-in on Thanksgiving includes a choice of starter, sides and dessert (New York style cheesecake or Key lime pie). It's $22 for kids. The take-and-bake Thanksgiving dinner for five features a salad, roasted turkey breast, sides and dessert. It costs $225. The feast for 10 is $440. Order ahead for pickup between Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 23-25.

Truluck's Seafood, Steak and Crab House

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. The dine-in Thanksgiving feast includes lobster bisque, salads, herb-roasted turkey breast, sides and Southern pecan pie or pumpkin pie for $59 for adults and $25 for kids 12 and younger. Or, order the curbside Thanksgiving dinner that serves four to six for $300. It includes turkey, sides, rolls, pumpkin pie and Southern pecan pie. Order by Friday, Nov. 19, for pickup on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 23-24.

Tuscany

550 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 465-9988, tuscanychicago.com/wheeling. The plated turkey dinner at Tuscany will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. It's $34.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations are required. Or, place your order now for Thanksgiving to-go. A 20-pound turkey is $160, with the full package featuring sides and a pumpkin pie costing $250. Pickup is between noon and 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880; 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; and 539 N. State St., Chicago, (312) 467-9696, webergrillrestaurant.com/thanksgiving-2021/. The three-course, dine-in Thanksgiving meal includes soup or salad, smoked turkey, sides and pumpkin mousse tart. It's $32.90 for adults and $10.95 for kids younger than 12. For dining at home, offerings include a whole smoked turkey ($70.95), a carved smoked turkey (full is $99.95), plus sides, salads, pumpkin pie ($24.95) and apple pie ($26.95).

Whistle Stop Cafe

15 E. Grand Ave., Fox Lake, (847) 587-5654, whistlestopfoxlake.com/. For Thanksgiving, pre-order the signature ham and homemade pies.

Wildfire will be serving up a dine-in, family-style Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving up a dine-in, family-style Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25 featuring roasted turkey, glazed salmon, beef tenderloin and traditional sides for $59.95 per person and $27.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations are required. For dining at home, Wildfire offers individual dinners and a variety of platters that serve four to five and eight to 10. Order ahead for pickup between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.