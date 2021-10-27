Thrills and chills: Halloween bar bashes, pub crawls return this year

Halloween weekend is upon us, and for all those who don't have plans yet to celebrate the spookiest weekend of the year, here are some Halloween happenings at entertainment venues and restaurants in the suburbs and city.

Costumes are encouraged at most events, so it's time to get creative, as cash and prizes are on the line. But you don't have to get dressed up to have a good time.

Just don't forget a mask. And hand sanitizer wouldn't be a bad idea either.

BaseCamp Pub

5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle, (331) 777-4712, basecamppub.com/events/.

BaseCamp turns into Camp Crystal Lake for a Halloween bash from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Come in costume to compete in the contests. Big Bang Baby will be playing hits from STP and the '90s. Admission is $10 at the door.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events.

Halloween Fest, featuring a nightly costume contest for cash prizes and live music in a heated tent, takes over Broken Oar Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 28-31. Be entertained by Scareoke Kareoke at 9 p.m. Thursday, Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. Friday, Rumor Hazit at 8 p.m. Saturday and Hi Infidelity at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Crawl-O-Ween

Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, rosemont.com/thepark/event/crawl-o-ween-2021/

Grab some friends, get dressed up in a costume and join Parkway Bank Park's annual Halloween Bar Crawl from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. Check in at the tent in front of Five Roses Pub to get a wristband and punch card. Visit all six participating establishments -- Adobe Gilas, Bub City, Five Roses, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Park Tavern and Sugar Factory -- in four hours and make a purchase at each to be entered into a drawing for a mystery prize. Tickets, which are $10 in advance at eventbrite.com/ or $15 at the door, include the bar crawl, two tickets to Zanies Comedy Club and drink specials featuring $3 draft beers, $4 vodkas and mixers and $5 specialty drinks.

Drink Nightclub

871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100, drinknightclub.com/

Put on your best Halloween costume and head to Drink this weekend as the nightclub goes all out with its Halloweekend parties starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30. Thousands in cash and prizes are up for grabs from the costume contest, plus there are three areas to party with, of course, music, drinks and more. Reservations are recommended at (224) 291-1187.

Durty Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150, nelliespalatine.com/

It's time to get out that old prom dress or tux still hanging in the back of your closet for Durty Nellie's Halloween Prom Night, which starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Two costume contests -- at 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. -- include prizes of $300 Nellie's bar tab for first, $200 Nellie's bar tab for second and a season pass to shows for third. Dance along to music from Modern Day Romeos and There Goes The Neighborhood. Tickets cost $8 at ticketweb.com/.

Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar

870 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 807-2850, fatrosies.com/

Fat Rosie's offers a savory way to spend Halloween with its five-course Cena de Halloween tequila dinner at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. The $75 meal includes tamalito de maiz (fresh corn masa tamal) paired with Poison (Maestro Dobel Silver, Nixta Licor de elote, roasted poblano syrup, lime, active charcoal and Tajin Rim), calabaza rellena (seafood-stuffed oven-baked mini pumpkin) paired with an Enchanted Mule (Maestro Dobel Reposado, roasted apple puree, citrus apple cider, piloncillo syrup and ginger beer), pechuga en ancho (guajillo-marinated pan-seared chicken breast) paired with a Vampire Kiss (ghost pepper-infused Maestro Dobel Anejo, Agavero orange liqueur, blood orange puree, pomegranate extract and lime with a black lava salt rim), pescado encostrado (cotija-crusted grilled striped bass served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes) paired with Fungus (Fat Rosie's Maestro Dobel Diamante, Midori melon liqueur, smashed honeydew, Agavero Tequila Liqueur, lime, agave, mezcal mist and worm salt), and capirotada de calabaza (butternut squash bread pudding with blueberries and chocolate chips with a side of pecan ice cream and candied pumpkin seeds) paired with Voodoo Pumpkin (Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Anejo Cristalino, Kaluha and pumpkin liqueur that comes in a caramelized mini pumpkin). It's $75 per person. Buy tickets at exploretock.com/.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/

Bring the kids in costume after 4 p.m. on Halloween so they can eat for free. For adults, there are new seasonal beers, including O'Fallon Brewery's pumpkin beer and Oktoberfest flights for $7.

Enjoy two hours of beer and wine during WhirlyBall's Devil's Night Adults-Only Costume Party on Saturday, Oct. 30. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

Various venues in River North, Chicago; barcrawllive.com/crawls/chicago-halloween-bar-crawl

Why go to just one party when you can go to several as part of the Halloween Bar Crawl from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30? Costumes are strongly encouraged for the event, which features a costume contest, spooky drinks, 50% off well drinks, 25% off select foods, music and more. Venues include Clutch, LqrBox, LITE Chicago, Electric Hotel, Joy District Chicago, Hubbard Inn and Bounce Sporting Club. Tickets are $29.99.

Hampton Social

705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; and locations in Chicago; thehamptonsocial.com/

In the spirit of Halloween, Hampton Social will be serving up a special edition Halloween Frose (yes, it's orange) with a black sugar rim through Sunday, Oct. 31. Reservations are requested.

Haunted Hotel Halloween Ball

Congress Plaza Hotel, 520 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, hauntedhalloweenball.com/

If you dare, join this 21-and-older Halloween costume party from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the 122-year-old hotel, which has been transformed into an abandoned hotel run by zombies for the event. Expect DJs, dancing and a costume party with $2,000 in cash and prizes. Tickets start at $20.

Joe's Live

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0392, joesliverosemont.com/

Get ready to party when Sixteen Candles headlines Joe's Live's Halloween Party starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Come decked out, as there's a costume contest for cash prizes. Tickets are $10 for this 21-and-older show.

Main Event

2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28248 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400; mainevent.com/

Wear a costume to Main Event's Monster Halloween Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, and get one free game of laser tag. Plus, there will be games, contests, prizes and candy for all ages. Reservations are required at eventbrite.com/.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/.

Don your best costume for Martini Room's Halloween Costume Party at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. DJ Bren will be spinning music for the dance party, plus there's a costume contest and cocktail specials, including Bloody Frog, Witches Brew, Bloody Eye, Beetlejuice and more. Cover is $10. No reservations are required, as it's first come, first served.

Offshore's Halloween Costume Party Saturday will feature drinks such as the Mai Tai (in the blood bag), left, the Sparkling Sapphire and the Bourbon Peach Sour. - Courtesy of Offshore

1000 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, drinkoffshore.com/

Creativity counts when it comes to Offshore Rooftop's costume contest as first prize is $1,000 and a one-night stay at Sable Hotel. Tickets for the luxe Halloween Party at Navy Pier -- starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 -- cost $95 and include a premium four-hour open bar, passed bites, music, dancing and more. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/

Kids and adults who come in costume Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, can score some treats at Pinstripes. Kids will receive a free chocolate chip cookie or a scoop of housemade vanilla gelato. Adults can get a draft beer or house wine for $1.

Tap House Grill

56 W. Wilson St., Palatine, (847) 934-3000, taphousegrills.com/palatine/

What's a Halloween Tent Party without a costume contest? Tap House is hosting its shindig -- complete with a costume contest that will net the best costume $500 -- from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 30. Expect a beer trailer and booze in the tent and Bucket Number 6 starting at 9 p.m.

Two Brothers Roundhouse

205 N. Broadway, Aurora, (630) 264-2739, twobrothersbrewing.com/restaurants/roundhouse/

Get your costume ready for Two Brothers' Halloween Party featuring DJ Jayrock at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. There's no cover for the 21-and-over show featuring a costume contest for prizes, music and dancing.

WhirlyBall is included in the price of WhirlyBall's Devil's Night Adults-Only Costume Party on Saturday, Oct. 30. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave, Chicago, (773) 486-777; whirlyball.com/

Costumes are strongly encouraged for the Devil's Night Adults-Only Costume Party from 8:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at all three WhirlyBall locations. The $75 tickets includes WhirlyBall, LaserTag, bowling and pop-up games; a buffet dinner featuring the Pivot Chopped Salad, pizza, classic and Buffalo chicken sliders and pretzel bites from 8:30-10:30 p.m.; beer and wine from 8:30-10:30; and desserts from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.