Spicy Stuffed Peppers

4 poblano peppers, sliced in half and seeded

½ onion diced

2 tablespoons oil

1 pound ground turkey

1 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup salsa

4 ounces (or more) pepper jack cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Saute onions in olive oil until soft. Add ground turkey and brown for about 8-10 minutes, crumbling as you go. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Once browned and cooked through, stir in beans and 1 cup of salsa and reduce heat. Let simmer for about 3-5 minutes until extra liquid is absorbed.

Line up poblano halves in a 9 by 13 glass baking dish sprayed with nonstick spray. Spoon in turkey and black bean mixture into each pepper. Cover with aluminum foil and bake 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, remove foil and top each pepper with shredded cheese. Place back into oven and cook for another 10-15 minutes until cheese is melted and peppers are soft.

Serves 4