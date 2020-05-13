Dining in: Jane Lynch, Brian Urlacher join Aurelio's Virtual Pizza Party fundraiser Friday

Filet mignon is one of the options on the special takeout dinner menu at Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Oak Brook to pair with ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary. Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

Pizza Party!

Guess what? Friday, May 15, is National Pizza Party Day. And Aurelio's Pizza wants to help you celebrate with a Virtual Pizza Party fundraiser for the Advocate Aurora Health Team Member Crisis Fund, set up to help health care workers facing a financial crisis during the pandemic. So, Aurelio's gathered stars including Jane Lynch, Brian Urlacher, Jeremy Roenick, Ozzie Guillen, Pat McGann, Ana Beleval, Pete McMurray and more to put on a variety show on Facebook at 7 p.m. Friday. With locations in Addison, Downers Grove, Geneva, Naperville, Plainfield, Villa Park, Woodridge and more, Aurelio's encourages diners to order a pizza Friday to enjoy during the show. Join the party at facebook.com/events/298916644432274/ and make donations at donate.advocategiving.org/pizzaparty. For details, see aureliospizza.com/virtual-pizza-party/.

Free dinner for grads

Calling all graduates: CityGate Grille is celebrating your accomplishments with a free entree with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value. Good for phone-in orders only, some restrictions may apply. Dinner to-go is available from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/.

Fast-casual Fresh Stack Burger Co. opened this week in Kildeer for carryout and delivery. - Courtesy of Fresh Stack Burger Co.

Fresh Stack Burger Co.: Earlier this week, the fast-casual burger joint opened in Kildeer Village Square, offering carryout and delivery during the stay-at-home order. Expect a menu of classic American stacked burgers, including the Crunch Tower (beef patty, American cheese, potato sticks, lettuce, tomato and rooster sauce on a brioche bun), vegan burger stacks and the Considerate Carnivore (part veggies, part beef and part legumes on a whole wheat bun). Diners also will find hand-breaded fried chicken, Nashville Hot or grilled chicken sandwiches, salads, shoestring and sweet potato fries, onion strings and more. Check out the shakes, such as the fries-cream cone shake featuring a chocolate shake, ice cream cone, Nutella drizzle, crushed malt balls, crispy fry sticks, whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle for $5.99. When the joint opens for dine-in, stop by the bar for a beer, wine or barrel-aged cocktail before heading out to the four-season patio or airy interior space. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Fresh Stack is at 20413 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 847-7223, freshstackburger.com/.

Sophia Steak in Wilmette opened this week for carryout and delivery. - Courtesy of Sophia Steak

Sophia Steak: Owners Glenn Keefer and Ryan O'Donnell had planned to open this new neighborhood steakhouse in Wilmette in late March until the pandemic changed things. They decided instead to open for curbside pickup and delivery featuring a menu of ready-to-grill steaks, salads, jumbo lump crabcake, barbecue shrimp, sandwiches, miso salmon, roasted chicken, Steak Sophia (a prime flatiron cut with peppercorns, cognac cream and mushrooms), sides and desserts (chocolate cake, Key lime custard). Plus, diners can order wines by the bottle, individual beers or six-packs and cocktail kits (martini, Old Fashioned, Kick Starter). Hours are 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily. Sophia Steak is at 1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/.

Virtual grilling classes

Now that you're spending more time at home, why not hone your grilling skills -- virtually? During May, Weber Grill Academy in Lombard and Schaumburg are offering online grilling classes that include all of the ingredients, recipes and virtual interactive instruction from a grill master. Here's what you'll need to do: Sign up online, pick up your kit a day prior to the class and then log in using a special link at the time and day of the class. Upcoming Lombard classes include: Reef & Beef: Classic Surf & Turf Grilling ($95) from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16; Live Fire: New Backyard Favorites ($80) from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23; and American Bourbon & Grilling ($105) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Upcoming Schaumburg classes include: The Grate Debate: The Basics of Gas & Charcoal Grilling ($80) from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 17; Smoke & Embers: Weber's American BBQ Series ($85) from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 23; and American Bourbon & Grilling ($105) from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. Register at webergrillrestaurant.com/special-events-grilling-classes/. The Lombard location is at 2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and Schaumburg is at 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Oak Brook is offering a special dinner to pair with ESPN's documentary "The Last Dance." - Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

This weekend marks the final opportunity for diners to take advantage of the $29 "The Last Dance" meal from Michael Jordan's Restaurant to pair with the last installments of ESPN's 10-part documentary chronicling the Chicago Bulls' dynasty. The meal includes garlic bread with blue cheese fondue; a choice of Caesar salad or sweet corn and applewood-smoked bacon chowder; a choice of maple-glazed Farro Island salmon, bourbon-barbecue-glazed baby back ribs, brown-sugar-brined roasted chicken, Linz Heritage 12-ounce New York strip (+$15) or 10-ounce filet (+$15); two sides; and a triple chocolate brownie for dessert. Plus, kids eat for free with every adult purchase, and wines by the bottle range from $19 to $30. Michael Jordan's Restaurant is at 1225 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/.

Say Aloha

If you've been missing Two Brothers beer, spirits or coffee, head on over to the Warrenville location for carryout from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. To celebrate the release of the new Aloha Punch cocktail in a can, the brewery is offering the Aloha Luau Special for two for $35. Dine on Hawaiian luau pork with Aloha Punch barbecue, Hawaiian buns, Hawaiian coconut rice and a four-pack of Aloha Punch canned cocktails. And don't forget to add on an order of Two Brothers hand sanitizer for $6.99. Order ahead on the website or by calling (630) 393-2337. Two Brothers Tap House is at 30W315 Calumet Ave., Warrenville, twobrothersartisanspirits.square.site/.

Buffalo Wings & Rings is now offering two family packs at its Crystal Lake and Naperville locations. - Courtesy of Buffalo Wings & Rings

If you're looking for some quarantine cooking relief, Buffalo Wings & Rings is offering two family-pack options that feed four for pickup or delivery. The Alley Oop ($39.99) includes 14 chicken tenders with a choice of two dipping sauces and two sides (potato wedges, coleslaw, broccoli, bacon mac and cheese or garden salad) while The Designated Hitter ($42.99) includes 14 chicken tenders with chipotle ranch and barbecue dipping sauces, tortilla chips and chili con queso and two sides. Intended for six to eight diners, the Party Pack ($50-$52) includes 30 traditional or boneless wings or 14 tenders, a choice of two sauces, and an appetizer trio of pretzel bites, potato wedges and tortilla chips with large sides of queso and salsa. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Buffalo Wings & Rings is at 1520 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake, (815) 788-9464, and 1279 Rickert Drive, Naperville, (630) 548-5021, buffalowingsandrings.com/.

Wildfire Oak Brook has reopened for carryout and delivery, now serving specials like the charbroiled cheeseburger. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Wildfire Oak Brook is back for carryout and delivery. Kick off your week with the $21.95 Monday night special featuring Southern fried chicken, coleslaw, redskin mashed potatoes, gravy, and a homemade biscuit and honey. Or order from a limited menu featuring apps, salads, burgers, steaks, chops, fresh seafood and more. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Wildfire is at 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000, wildfirerestaurant.com/oak-brook/.

Meals to-go

As the stay-at-home order continues, you can support suburban restaurants by ordering meals to-go. To find out which restaurants are still offering curbside, carryout or delivery, check our list of towns and restaurants here: dailyherald.com/entlife/, diningatadistance.com/chicago or coastapp.com/takeoutcovid/chicago/.

• To submit restaurant news or deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com.