Christmas dining 2019: Suburban restaurants that do the cooking for you

Steak and eggs is one of many options available during Christmas Eve brunch at Pennyville Station. Courtesy of Amy Roesch

Dig in to avocado toast during Christmas Eve brunch at Pennyville Station. Courtesy of Amy Roesch

The Founder's Surf and Turf is a specialty being served during the holidays at Weber Grill Restaurant. Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurant

Dine on steak au poivre during the holidays at The Capital Grille. Courtesy of The Capital Grille

The Abominable Snowman Roll will be available over the holidays at 8000 Miles and TL's Four Seasons. Courtesy of 8000 Miles

Roka Akor in Oak Brook will be serving Wagyu beef on Christmas Eve. Courtesy of Roka Akor

Christmas is almost here -- are you ready? If you haven't considered what you're going to serve for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner yet, give yourself a break and make reservations instead. Here are suburban restaurants that want to make your life a little easier this holiday.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, dine on seasonal dishes such as butternut squash and apple soup, wagyu pot roast filet mignon and miso-caramel salmon. And don't pass over the new dessert options such as butterscotch pecan pie and pumpkin chiffon pie.

Big Bowl

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, bigbowl.com/. On Christmas Eve, Big Bowl will be serving the regular menu in addition to daily specials from 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed on Christmas. Reservations required.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300 or theblossomcafe.com/. If you would prefer to dine early this Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, you can at Blossom Cafe, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Specials feature slow-roasted prime rib, bone-in baked ham steak, baked stuffed shrimp, filet and lobster, salmon phyllo, bone-in rib-eye steak and 24-ounce steak, in addition to the regular menu. Reservations requested.

Bub City Rosemont

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. It's a party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at Bub City. Sip on $5 pomegranate margaritas and Back Porch Teas all day. Get into the spirit by donning your best ugly holiday sweater. Don't be shy -- the live band Christmas Carol-oke happens from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with the top three contestants based on the loudest applause going head-to-head for a chance to win two tickets to Bub City's New Year's Eve party.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, or bucadibeppo.com/. In the mood for Italian this holiday? You're in luck as Buca di Beppo will be serving up Italian specialties starting at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Dine on sea scallops with asparagus this holiday at The Capital Grille. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center. Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; and 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/. The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, offering a special dish of filet mignon paired with two lobster tails in a Beaujolais sauce (it's $94 in Schaumburg and $95 in Lombard and Rosemont). Reservations required.

Carlucci Rosemont

6111 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 518-0990 or carluccirosemont.com/. Dine from an a la carte menu from 4 to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Catch 35

35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/. If you're a seafood fan, spend Christmas Eve at Catch 35, which will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. Reservations required.

Chandler's Chophouse

401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009 or chandlerschophouse.com/. Open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Chandler's will be serving a special a la carte menu that features apps such as coconut shrimp and Korean barbecue filet mignon skewers, entrees including prime rib, surf and turf, USDA choice rib-eye, baked honey-glazed ham, carved leg of lamb, twin filet Oscar, lobster mac and cheese and more. For dessert, try New York cheesecake or peppermint ice cream. Reservations are highly recommended.

Chicago Prime Italian

1370 Bank Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414 or chicagoprimeitalian.com/. Don't want the stress of cooking? Chicago Prime Italian is ready to serve up Italian specialties from noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations required.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600 or theclubhouse.com/. The Clubhouse will be open for a la carte lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. If you're looking for a place to take the family on Christmas Day, The Clubhouse's special buffet offers seatings from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dine on roast turkey, honey-glazed ham or prime rib from the carving station; salads; hot items such as buttermilk pancakes with berry compote, banana walnut French toast, eggs Benedict, breakfast potatoes, vodka pasta, mussels and chicken piccata; oysters on the half shell, lobster arms and claws and Jonah crab claws from the seafood bar; and desserts featuring the chocolate fountain and tarts, pastries and cakes. It's $49.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations required.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling, Chicago and more. chwinery.com/. Reserve a table soon to celebrate Christmas Eve with family and friends at Cooper's Hawk.

Denny's

Locations throughout the suburbs; see dennys.com/food/featured/. Denny's will be open all day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving seasonal specials like double chocolate pancake puppies, cinnamon roll pancake breakfast, apple bourbon pancake breakfast, bourbon chicken and garlic peppercorn sirloin dinner, turkey and dressing dinner, pumpkin and pecan pies and more.

Di Pescara will be serving decadent specials on Christmas Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321 or di-pescara.com/. Di Pescara will be open on Christmas Day, with seatings available from noon to 3 p.m. featuring the regular menu from chef partner Mychael Bonner.

Dover Straits

890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550 or doverstraits.com/. The restaurant will be serving holiday specials from 2 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve Tuesday and noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day Wednesday. Reservations requested.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300 or lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/christmas-brunch/. Let Lucille's do the cooking for you this Christmas. The Christmas Day Brunch Buffet, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, features starters such as pastries, fresh fruit and salads, plus a made-to-order omelet station, a seafood bar (oysters Rockefeller, crabcake, mussels), a savory station (quiche, breakfast potatoes, penne pasta, grilled petite pork chops), a carving station (roast turkey, roast prime rib, baked ham), made-to-order doughnuts and waffles, and a hot chocolate station. Don't miss the ice cream station and the dessert table (bread pudding with caramel apple sauce, pies and cakes). There's a Bloody Mary bar, too, for an extra charge. Brunch costs $65 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12, $15 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Tax and gratuity is not included. Reservations required.

The specialty Candy Cane Roll will be available at 8000 Miles and TL's Four Seasons this holiday. - Courtesy of 8000 Miles

107 Main St., Roselle, (630) 283-0053 or 8000milesrestaurantil.com/. From 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day, 8000 Miles will be serving up two holiday sushi rolls in addition to a variety of Chinese and Japanese dishes. The Abominable Snowman roll features spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, avocado and jalapeño rolled in panko and topped with crab salad and blue tobiko for $10 while the Candy Cane Roll consists of spicy crab and cucumber topped with alternating red and white tuna, red and green tobiko, jalapeño mayo drizzle and panko for $14.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801 or foxandturtle.com/. From noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve, enjoy dining out with family and friends at Fox & Turtle.

Francesca's

All locations will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, Francesca's locations will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. (Francesca's on Chestnut will be open from noon to 9 p.m.) On Dec. 25, Francesca's will be serving traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes dishes in addition to the regular Italian menu. See miafrancesca.com/events/ for details. Reservations required.

Indulge in cioccolato fondente at Gene & Georgetti Rosemont. - Courtesy of Gene & Georgetti

9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 653-3300 or geneandgeorgetti.com/gene-and-georgetti-rosemont/. It's a buone feste with Gene & Georgetti Rosemont's special Christmas Eve menu. For antipasti, try carpaccio di salmone ($20), frittura mista di pesce (calamari, shrimp, fresh smelts, scallops and zucchini lightly fried for $28) or oysters Rockefeller ($21). Primi features linguine con arogosta (12-ounce fresh lobster sautéed with cherry tomatoes and linguine for $42), cioppino (shrimp, lobster, scallops, mussels, fresh fish, calamari and clams in tomato broth for $50) or risotto di porcini e zafferano ($28) while secondi options include braised pork shank with polenta ($38), baccala alla livornese (cod served with onion, capers and olives in a light tomato sauce for $34) and 45-day dry-aged bone-in rib-eye served with roasted herb potatoes. For a sweet treat, indulge in cioccolato fondente (flourless chocolate soufflé with gelato and berries for $14) or pannetone al mascarpone (Italian fruitcake grilled with mascarpone and amarena cherry crema for $14). Reservations required. Closed on Christmas Day.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse

5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, and 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/. Leave Christmas Eve dinner to Gibsons this year. The Rosemont restaurant will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. The Oak Brook location will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

In the Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, Des Plaines, (847) 768-5200, and 55 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 548-3764, or hugosfrogbar.com/. Make reservations for Hugo's in Des Plaines, which will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Hugo's in Naperville will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/. Avoid the stress of cooking a Christmas dinner with Hofbräuhaus' special "Weihnachten" buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. The buffet features American and Bavarian favorites including a salad bar, carving stations and a chocolate fountain. It's $49.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids 12 and younger. A la carte specials include Bavarian pork shank, roasted duck, Oktoberfest-style roasted half chicken, and the Bavarian Tower featuring German chocolate cake, Black Forest cake and chocolate torte for three to four diners. Sip on Gluhwein, the traditional hot spiced Christmas wine, for $8; Jager Tea for $10; or drafts such as dunkel, hefe weizen or festbier. Plus, there's an Oktobär, live Bavarian Folk Music and traditional German songs. Reservations required.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd., Elgin, (847) 783-0200 or jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Dine on wood-roasted specialties, steaks, chops, pastas, salads, burgers, sandwiches and other comfort food starting at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations recommended.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999 or johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Looking for a comfortable spot for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner? Johnny's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/oak-brook. Add a little extra fun to your Christmas Eve by getting all decked out for Mon Ami Gabi's sixth annual Christmas Eve Ugly Sweater Party from 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Don your gaudiest holiday sweater to score a $10 gift card to use on a future visit. The full French dinner menu will be served during the party, including the Classic Skate Wing with lemon caper brown butter or the new Beef Bourguignon with egg noodles, carrots, mushrooms, bacon and pearl onions. Reservations required.

Consider splurging on Morton's Steak and Lobster Special for Christmas this year. - Courtesy of Morton's

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, or mortons.com/. If it's a steak you're craving, consider Morton's Steak and Lobster Special, which includes an 8-ounce filet mignon paired with a 1¼-pound lobster topped with lobster butter sauce, grated parmesan cheese and a puffed pastry for $59. Other seasonal specials will include a 10-ounce Snake River Farms Gold New York Medallion for $79, truffle- and porcini-crusted Snake River Farms Wagyu Filet for $69, and potato gnocchi with Gorgonzola cream and lemon zest for $13. Splurge on the special $17 holiday cocktail Rosy Cheeks made with Ketel One Botanical Cucumber Rose Vodka, Aperol Aperitif, simple syrup and lemon juice in a champagne flute topped with hand-shaken whipped cream and an edible rose petal garnish. Christmas Eve hours are 4 to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000 or nichegeneva.com/. Come hungry for Niche's four-course Christmas Eve Dinner at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. First course features roasted chestnut cream, potato "churro," smoked trout roe and chives while second course consists of pan-roasted halibut, white bean stew, chicken sausage, caramelized leek and pernodnage and cress. Next up is dry-aged Timberfeast Farms Pekin duck breast, pomme puree, tallow braised turnips, Thumbelina carrots, smoked and pickled blackberries and orange-coriander jus. End on a sweet note with the Gingerbread Éclair, with poached persimmon, mascarpone and black pepper. The dinner is $80; an optional wine pairing costs $35. Reservations are required.

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., (331) 979-7198 or 151elmhurst.com/. Make reservations now for 151's Christmas Eve dinner featuring a special a la carte menu available from noon to 8 p.m.

Sip on a cranberry martini during Pennyville Station's Christmas Eve brunch. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Spend Christmas Eve brunch at Pennyville Station, when the restaurant will be serving from the full weekend brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations requested. Holiday catering orders, which should be made in advance, can also be picked up during that time. Closed on Christmas Day.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808 or perryssteakhouse.com/menu-locations/chicago/oak-brook/. Perry's and Bar 79 will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, offering its full dinner menu. Perry's will be closed on Christmas Day. Reservations requested.

Yuzu miso marinated black cod is on the special Christmas menu at Roka Akor. - Courtesy of Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210 or rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. From 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Day, dine from a special a la carte menu. Christmas Eve dinner from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday features a four-course tasting menu for $75 per person. It includes wagyu beef and kimchi dumplings, grilled octopus, yuzu miso marinated black cod, prime rib-eye and more. Christmas Day dinner, available from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, includes a $70 four-course tasting menu featuring prime beef tataki, poached lobster maki, robata grilled yuzu miso marinated black cod, warm chocolate cake and more. Reservations required.

Rox City Grill

In Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 845-5800 or hotelbaker.com/rox-city-grill/. Bring the family together for Christmas Eve Dinner, with service beginning at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. On Christmas Eve, lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. Reservations requested. Closed on Christmas Day.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230 or sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/. Celebrate the holidays at Sullivan's, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Day. Nosh on specials such as the hand-carved prime rib ($44) or filet mignon and lobster tail entree on Christmas Day. The full menu also will be available. Reservations requested.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Center, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, and 856 Orland Square Drive, Orland Park, (708) 998-4800, or texasdebrazil.com/. The restaurant will be opening at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve, serving a special holiday smoked applewood ham with pineapple honey glaze in addition to the regular rodizio-style dinner menu all day. Dinner is $48.99 for adults, salad only is $29.99, half price for kids 6-12, $5 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Select desserts and nonalcoholic beverages are included in the price. Reservations requested. Closed on Christmas Day.

TL's Four Seasons

110 W. Bartlett Ave., Bartlett, (630) 830-1988, tlsfourseasons.com/. From 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Christmas Day, diners can choose from a variety of Chinese and Japanese dishes, including two holiday sushi rolls. The Abominable Snowman Roll ($10) features spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, avocado and jalapeño rolled in panko and topped with crab salad and blue tobiko while the Candy Cane Roll ($14) consists of spicy crab and cucumber topped with alternating red and white tuna, red and green tobiko, jalapeño mayo drizzle and panko.

Stop by Tokio Asian Fusion between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Christmas Eve to take advantage of the all-day Happi Hour. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181 or tokioasianfusion.com/. If you still have last-minute shopping to finish up, stop by Tokio Asian Fusion for a break between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Christmas Eve to take advantage of the all-day Happi Hour. Indulge on specialty drinks and apps such as the Salmon Crunch made with yuzu mayo, cucumber, avocado and sesame crunch for $6.

During the holidays, dine on grilled double-cut lamb chops at Weber Grill Restaurant. - Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. The full fire-grilled menu will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. The suburban locations will be closed on Christmas Day. Reservations are recommended.

Wildfire will be open on Christmas Eve, offering daily specials. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/. Take the family out to eat on Christmas Eve. Wildfire will be serving the dinner menu plus daily specials. Glenview hours are 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Lincolnshire hours are noon to 9 p.m.; Oak Brook hours are 11:15 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Schaumburg hours are 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations required.