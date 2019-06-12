Suburban restaurants pulling out the stops for Father's Day 2019

Start off Father's Day brunch with Prairie Grass Cafe's "PGC Benedict," featuring a poached egg with spinach and roasted tomato hollandaise. Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

What a tasty way to end dinner at Morton's: Key lime pie. Courtesy of Morton's The Steakhouse

Perry's Brandy Milk Punch, Bloody Mary and Mimosa cocktails are $6.95 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Weber Grill Restaurant will be serving Dinosaur BBQ Beef Rib with bourbon baked beans, slaw and house pickles on Father's Day. Courtesy of Mayra Perkins

For the dad who has everything, how about giving him the gift of time spent with you over brunch, lunch or dinner this Father's Day? There are many places to do just that in the suburbs. Here are some ideas to get you started -- just don't wait to make your reservations.

Big Bowl

City Park, 215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881, or bigbowl.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Schaumburg and noon to 9 p.m. in Lincolnshire. What: Big Bowl is serving the dinner menu all day in addition to daily specials.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/ or facebook.com/. When: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: Treat dad to slow-roasted prime rib, 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye, filet mignon and lobster tail, Parmesan-crusted New York strip steak, fresh halibut and more.

Bub City in Rosemont offers a DIY Bloody Mary bar during brunch on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. When 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. What: Make Dad's day with a barbecue brunch, a DIY Bloody Mary Bar and live music. Brunch options include the Father's Day Meat Platter, featuring a choice of 18-hour brisket, smoked bacon and wings, bone-in short ribs, Berkshire pork, lamb ribs and more. It costs $32.95 (plus tax and gratuity) and includes two sides. For even more fun, dad can enjoy a free round of 9-hole mini golf next door at Joe's Live.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800, and 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125, thecapitalgrille.com/home. When: 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday. What: On Father's Day, the restaurant is offering a special off-menu, by-request hand-cut bone-in filet with butter-poached South African lobster tails featuring a lobster Bordelaise sauce.

Chicago Prime Italian

1370 Bank Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/. When: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. What: Say Happy Father's Day with a Southern barbecue-themed brunch. Nosh on a breakfast buffet (French toast, breakfast potatoes, biscuits and apple wood gravy), barbecue smoked meats (brisket, pulled pork, barbecue chicken wings), sides (barbecue cowboy beans, Southern fried potato salad), salads, pasta (bayou and barbecue spaghetti), a dessert station (Mississippi mud pie, Southern banana pudding, peach cobbler) and more. Adults: $29.95; kids 7-12: $12.95.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/. When: Brunch: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. What: The Clubhouse is preparing a feast for Father's Day Brunch, including a carving station (prime rib, roast turkey, bourbon-glazed ham), an omelet station, salads, a seafood and raw bar (Jonah crab claws, oysters on the half shell), hot buffet (banana walnut French toast, eggs Benedict, vodka pasta, blackened chicken jambalaya, chicken piccata, pecan-crusted tilapia), fruit, kids' table, and a dessert table (chocolate fountain and assorted pastries and cakes). Adults: $49.95; kids 6-12: $24.95; kids 5 and younger: free. If a later meal is more Dad's style, Father's Day Dinner offers steaks, prime rib, fresh seafood and more.

Cortland's Garage

1 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-2525, cortlandsgarage.com/arlington-heights. When: 11 a.m. Sunday. What: All dads can receive a free draft with the purchase of an entree on Sunday, June 16.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: Take advantage of Father's Day specials as well as the regular dinner menu from open to close.

Dover Straits

890 E. U.S. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: To honor Dad, Dover Straits will be serving prime rib of beef, plus the regular menu and daily specials. On Sunday, all dads will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used on a future visit. The June monthly special is a whole live Maine lobster for $25.95.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/. When: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. What: Start off Lucille's Father's Day Brunch with a complimentary beermosa or a half-price loaded Bloody Mary. Brunch includes options such as barbecue pork, smoked chicken, tenderloin sliders and a prime rib carving station. Adults: $45; kids 6-12: $16; kids 3-5: $10; kids younger than 2: free. Smart casual attire requested.

Flemings

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. When: Friday through Sunday, June 14-16. What: Fleming's celebrates Father's Day with a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring a Caesar salad or lobster bisque, a 35-ounce Prime Tomahawk steak and either Key lime pie or carrot cake. Dinner costs $95. If Dad likes bourbon, he can enjoy a premium bourbon tasting experience of Maker's Mark, Basil Hayden's and Knob Creek for $20. If Dad prefers getting up early on Sunday, brunch opens at 10 a.m., featuring the Signature Eggs Benedict.

Fogo de Chão

1824 Abriter Court, Naperville, (630) 955-0022, and 5460 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 678-7200, fogodechao.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: All fathers who dine on Father's Day will receive a dining card for a complimentary full churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch on a future visit. One card per dad while supplies last. Dinner prices are in effect all day.

Francesca's

Locations throughout the suburbs, including Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, St. Charles and more. miafrancesca.com/download/menus/FrancescasFathersDayEatFree_06162019.pdf. When: Sunday. What: Dads can receive a free entree (up to a $25 value) with the purchase of an entree. Dine-in only.

Harry Caray's

70 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 953-3400, and 10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/holidays-and-events.html. When: 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: Prepare to indulge: The special surf and turf includes a 6-ounce filet mignon with green peppercorn Bordelaise and 7-ounce split broiled lobster tail with drawn butter for $61.95.

Hofbrauhaus Chicago

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739, hofbrauhauschicago.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. What: Hofbrauhaus celebrates dads with a special Father's Day menu featuring Frische Knusprige Schweinshaxen (a crispy pork shank served with Bavarian cabbage and bacon salad), Entenbraten (roasted half duck served with potato and bread dumplings) and Hauptrippe (a rib-eye steak served with a baked potato and asparagus). Don't miss the desserts and drink specials, too.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnysglenview.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. What: Johnny's will be serving wood-roasted chicken, steaks, chops, fresh fish, barbecue baby back ribs and more in honor of Dad.

Kings Dining and Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/rosemont. When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. What: Enjoy bowling, games, food and drinks, and free pin painting for the kids on Father's Day.

Lambs Farm

14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (847) 362-4636, lambsfarm.org/. Seatings: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Sunday. What: Dads can enjoy a Father's Day Brunch featuring breakfast favorites, entrees and desserts from the bakery. Adults: $26.95; kids 2-12: $10.95; kids younger than 2: free. Call the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery for reservations at (847) 362-5050.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com. When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: The first 23 dads to order MJ's signature Delmonico will receive a branded Michael Jordan's steak knife.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, millersalehouse.com/. When: Sunday. What: All day on Father's Day, the prime rib dinner is $14.99.

Mon Ami Gabi serves up French breakfast specialties Sunday. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/home/?loc=oakbrook. When: Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 to 9 p.m. What: If Dad likes French fare, he might enjoy brunch dishes such as artichoke and spinach Benedict, duck confit and zucchini, waffle with Nutella, sparkling cocktails or "Not Breakfast" items like prime steak frites, a truffle Brie burger or a croque monsieur. There will be a special menu just for the kids, too.

Start off with the baked five onion soup during Morton's special Father's Day three-course menu. - Courtesy of Morton's The Steakhouse The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/. When: 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. What: Fete Father's Day with Morton's three-course prix fixe menu for $59 per person. It includes a choice of salad (Morton's salad, Caesar salad, wedge salad or five onion soup), entree (8-ounce filet mignon, 10-ounce Manhattan, miso sea bass, chicken piccata or pork chop), one signature side and a dessert (Key lime pie, chocolate souffle, vanilla bean creme brulee or double chocolate mousse).

Murray Bros. Caddyshack

9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, (847) 443-3673, mbcshack.com/. When: 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. What: If dad likes ribs, don't miss the Father's Day Rib Fest 2019. Options include Andy Murray's barbecue baby back ribs ($21), ribs and shrimp ($23), ribs and fried chicken ($20) and The Shack Master (a half slab of ribs and a half slab of St. Louis spare ribs with cornbread, coleslaw and a side for $21). Drink specials include Miller Lite, Bud Light and Miller High Life drafts for $3 all weekend and $5 Bloody Marys.

The Oaks at Gibsons Bar Steakhouse

2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/locations/gibsons-oak-brook/. Seatings: Noon, 1, 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday. What: Come hungry to The Oaks' Father's Day buffet, featuring a beer and wine bar, seafood buffet (Alaskan king crab legs, shrimp, sushi), pasta station, carving station (prime angus beef, smoked brisket, bone-in ham, turkey), a dessert station and more. Adults: $70; kids 5-12: $30; kids younger than 5: free. Reservations required.

The Palm Court Restaurant

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. What: Dads eat for free on Father's Day at Palm Court. The special is only valid for parties of five or more and is limited to one complimentary meal (not to exceed $25) per visit. Mention the deal at the time of reservation or before ordering. Specialties include tournedos of filet mignon, escargots, crisp Long Island duckling, veal Oscar and Provimi calf's liver. Reservations required.

Perry's Steakhouse's 16-ounce Bison Cowboy Chop with a classic chimichurri will be available all day on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, perryssteakhouse.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., three brunch-inspired cocktails -- the mimosa, Bloody Mary and Brandy Milk Punch -- are $6.95 each. Also, treat dad to a 16-ounce Bison Cowboy Chop served with browned garlic and chimichurri for $59.95. It's available all day. The Sunday Supper Special menu, available from 4 to 9 p.m., consists of a choice of six salads, Perry's Famous Pork Chop and the dessert trio (vanilla bean crème brûlée, praline cheesecake and chocolate crunch) for $34.95. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com. When: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. What: Treat Dad to a special backyard barbecue brunch buffet including made-to-order omelets, a waffle bar, a carving station, fresh seafood, a dessert station with a chocolate fountain and more. Plus, Pinstripes will be grilling up summer favorites including barbecue ribs, Italian sausage, pesto chicken, corn on the cob and more. $4 mimosas and $7 Bloody Marys will be available all day. Adults: $35; kids 6-12: $15; kids 5 and younger: free. Reservations required.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Locations across the suburbs, potbelly.com/. When: Sunday. What: Dads can get a free shake with any purchase now through Sunday, June 16, at participating locations.

Prairie Grass Cafe's raspberry crepe will be an option during the Father's Day brunch Sunday. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. What: Come hungry for Father's Day Brunch, which starts with the PGD Benedict (poached egg with spinach and roasted tomato hollandaise) for everyone. The buffet features Shepherd's pie; caramelized onion tarts; grilled wild salmon topped with a basil rémoulade and balsamic reduction; shrimp cakes served with a spicy and sweet tomato chutney; oven-roasted potatoes; an omelet station, breakfast pastries and more. Dessert includes warm berry crumble, a cake and crepe station and more. Adults: $53, kids 10 and younger: $18. Reservations required.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. When: Brunch: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner: 2 to 9 p.m. What: Performer Tony Ocean will keep diners entertained from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during a special Father's Day brunch buffet featuring a barbecue station, carving station, omelet station, mimosas and more. It's $44.95 for adults and half price for kids 12 and younger.

Sam's of Arlington

1863 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 577-1800, samsofarlington.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. What: Celebrate dad with specials such as prime rib, steak and lobster tail, filet mignon Oscar, roast leg of lamb, roast duck, lobster tail, tournedos of beef, broiled mahi mahi, baked ham with sweet potatoes and more.

Schnitzel Platz

729 North Ave., Glendale Heights, (630) 942-9900, schnitzelplatz.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: On Father's Day, all dads who order a meal will receive a commemorative stein while supplies last. Specials feature roasted pork shank with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes, a full slab of pork back ribs with German potato salad, half a roasted Long Island duck, and Hungarian-style paprika goulash with homemade spaetzle and red cabbage.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: It's Dad's choice Sunday. Seasons 52 lets him choose from a special three-course brunch for $29.50, a classic surf and turf dinner for $38.50, or a specialty from the spring menu.

Shaw's Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. When: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. What: Shaw's will honor Dad with a special brunch buffet featuring classic hot breakfast fare including candied bacon, jumbo fried shrimp and lobster mac and cheese, Shaw's specialties, an omelet and waffle station, and a Surf and Turf Station including lobster bisque, Alaskan golden King crab legs and hand-carved beef. Dessert includes cupcakes, Key lime parfait, chocolate strata and more. Brunch costs $75 for adults, $15 for kids 7-12, and free for younger kids. The a la carte dinner menu will be available from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, and the Oyster Bar a la carte menu will be available from 2 to 9 p.m.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/naperville/. When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. What: Dad will feel like a VIP at Sullivan's with specials such as the 14-ounce bone-in filet, the 26-ounce dry-aged long-bone rib-eye, the filet mignon Benedict, the challah and hazelnut French toast, steak and eggs and more.

Sweet Baby Ray's

800 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village, (847) 437-9555, sbrbbqelkgrove.com/. Seatings: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; 3 p.m. is open seating and menu. What: Come on down for a barbecue-inspired Father's Day brunch featuring biscuits and Southern gravy, smoked turkey, Virginia ham, barbecue ribs, sliced brisket, pulled pork, barbecue chicken, an omelet station, salads, pastries, fruit, sides, a dessert table and more. Adults: $31.95; kids 6-12: $14.99; kids 5 and younger: free.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/. When: 11 a.m. Sunday. What: Each full meal purchased on Father's Day will include complimentary nonalcoholic beverages and a dessert. Dinner is $47.99.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. What: The chefs will be grilling up Father's Day Specials including Dinosaur BBQ Beef Rib with bourbon baked beans, slaw and house pickles for $35; Big Daddy Pork Porterhouse, a 16-ounce steak with jerk barbecue sauce, corn on the cob and Old Bay potato salad for $29; and a grilled T-bone, a 16-ounce steak with bistro butter and garlic mashed potatoes for $45.

If dad likes steak, consider Wildfire for lunch or dinner on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Oak Brook, Lincolnshire and Glenview; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Schaumburg. What: Treat dad to a daily special in addition to the regular menu, which includes the bison filet, the Basil Hayden's Bourbon tenderloin tips, broiled lamb porterhouse chops, char crust bone-in rib-eye, surf and turf and more.