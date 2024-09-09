Sept. 11 observances across the suburbs

Elgin Police Department Sgt. Jim Lalley plays “Amazing Grace” during the city’s 2023 Patriot Day ceremony at the Hemmens. Rick West/Daily Herald, 2023

Communities across the suburbs will observe the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies.

Aurora Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Aurora Police Department, 1200 E. Indian Trail. Aurora public safety officials and city leaders mark the 23rd anniversary with a presentation of colors, wreath-laying ceremony by the Aurora police and fire honor guards, and remarks from officials. A special moment of silence will be held at 7:46 a.m. at the time the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. Visit facebook.com/cityofaurorail.

Evanston 9/11 Ceremony: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Firemen’s Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue in Evanston. The Evanston fire and police departments will honor the brave men and women who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Visit www.cityofevanston.org.

St. Charles 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, outside at the fire department memorial monument, 2 E. Main St. The ceremony includes posting the fire department memorial flag, placing the memorial wreath, and observing a moment of silence. There also will be a 21-gun salute by local veterans and an invocation. Visit www.stcharlesil.gov.

The city of St. Charles is hosting its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at the firefighters memorial at the fire station on Riverside Avenue. Courtesy of City of St. Charles

Des Plaines Patriot Day tribute: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Des Plaines City Hall, 1420 Miner St. Des Plaines fire and police departments commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks and the heroes who came to the aid of the victims. Parking is available in the Civic Center garage. Visit desplainesil.gov.

Warrenville Sept. 11 Ceremony: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Warrenville Fire Department, 35472 Batavia Road. Featuring a flag raising by combined fire and police honor guard, rifle salute, bell-ringing ceremony, taps, and wreath laying. Speakers include Mayor David Brummel, Police Chief Sam Bonilla, VFW Commander Vince Morello, and Fire Chief Andrew Dina. Visit warrenville.il.us.

Lisle-Woodridge Sept. 11 Remembrance: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Lisle/Woodridge Fire Protection District, 1005 School St., Lisle. Ceremony featuring posting of the colors by Lisle-Woodridge Fire District Honor Guard, national anthem by Fire Medic II Christopher Doruff, commemoration by Deputy Chief Scott Gray, a moment of silence, and “Amazing Grace,” sung by retired Chief Brian Cunningham. Visit facebook.com/lwfiredist/.

Bartlett 9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 1, 234 N. Oak Ave. It includes remarks from members of the fire district and posting of the colors by the Honor Guard. Visit facebook.com/BartlettFire.

Carpentersville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Carpentersville Fire Station 91, 213 Spring St. Join the Carpentersville Fire Department in the 23rd anniversary of the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Visit facebook.com/villageofcarpentersvillepublicsafety.

Villa Park Patriot Day Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 81, 1440 S. Ardmore Ave. Join the Villa Park Fire Department in paying tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and observe the 23rd anniversary of National Day of Service and Remembrance. Visit invillapark.com.

Schaumburg Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the memorial near Fire Station 51, 950 W. Schaumburg Road. Fire and police personnel, village staff and elected officials will honor the memories of the fallen with a “last alarm” bell ceremony, “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes, and three-volley salute and taps by VFW Post 2202. Visit villageofschaumburg.com.

Elgin 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Visit elginil.gov.

Elmhurst First Responders Memorial Dedication: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 2, 601 S. York St. Join the fire department in honoring the brave men and women lost in the line of duty before, during and since Sept. 11, 2001, at the dedication ceremony of the new First Responders Memorial, which features a sculpture by local sculptor Jason Peot with a piece of rail from the twin towers, given to the fire department. Visit elmhurstfiredepartment.org.

Lombard 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Public Safety Plaza, outside the village hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave. The village also hosts the “We Remember” blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the donor bus parked on the lower-level entrance near Von Maur at Yorktown Center, and 1:30 to 7 p.m. at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St. To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/lL or email Carol Bauer at bauerc@villageoflombard.org. Visit villageoflombard.org/weremember.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2023 A wreath was placed during the 2023 Palatine Patriot Day ceremony. Around 100 firefighters, police officers, public officials and residents gathered at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial for the ceremony.

Palatine Patriot Day Ceremony: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial, North Brockway and West Slade. Palatine Fire Department members and retirees will march to the memorial site from fire station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. accompanied by the fire department honor guard. Members of the Palatine fire and police departments will lower the flag, place a wreath at the memorial, and perform a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify a firefighter’s last call of duty. Visit palatine.il.us.

Wauconda 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Heroes of Freedom Memorial, East Liberty and Main streets, Wauconda. Visit wauconda-il.gov.

Lake Barrington 9/11 Ceremony: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Lake Barrington Shores Veterans Memorial Garden. Hosted by the Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores. Visit lakebarrington.org/news.aspx.

Oak Brook 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Butler Government Center, 1200 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. Visit facebook.com/VillageofOakBrook.

Wheaton Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Memorial Park, 225 N. Karlskoga Ave. Paying tribute to those lost in the terrorist attacks and the ensuing military conflicts, and honoring fire and police personnel. Visit wheaton.il.us.

ECC’s 9/11 Remembrance Event: 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, outside Building B on Elgin Community College’s main campus, 1700 Spartan Drive. Gather to pay respect, remember the impact of the day, and unite in a shared commitment to resilience and peace. Visit elgin.edu.

Prayer Vigil for 9/11: Noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 302 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights. Reflect, remember, and pay tribute to the courage and resilience of those who were affected on that tragic day. Visit firstpresah.org.

Hoffman Estates Patriot Day ceremony: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Hoffman Estates Village Hall, 1900 Hassell Road. The village's Veterans Commission is hosting a memorial ceremony to remember and honor all those who tragically lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn. Visit hoffmanestates.org.

Naperville 9/11 Memorial event: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial behind the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. Hosted by the city of Naperville and Naperville Responds for Veterans. Speaker include: Elizabeth McConkie, a high school senior representing Sycamore VFW Post 5768 and Auxiliary and VFW 19th District Illinois; and Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli; Police Chief Jason Arres; and Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis. Naperville Municipal Band will begin playing music at 5:45 p.m. In case of rain, it will be held in city council chambers. Visit napervilleresponds.org/events/.

9/11 Time of Remembrance Program: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 18N377 Galligan Road in Gilberts. It will be followed by a dessert reception. Open to the community. Visit facebook.com/StPeterLutheranGilberts.

​Streamwood 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Streamwood Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road. The Veterans Memorial Commission, with the Streamwood police and fire departments, has a remembrance planned for the innocent victims — civilians, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel, who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Visit streamwood.org.

Glendale Heights Patriot Day Ceremony: 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. A silent parade of emergency vehicles starts at approximately 7:15 p.m. at Reskin Elementary School, 1555 Ardmore Ave., and travels a short distance westbound on Fullerton Avenue to the village hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza. A brief remembrance ceremony will be held at the village hall. American flags will be placed on Fullerton Avenue along the Silent Parade route, and 2,977 American flags will be planted on Monday, Sept. 9, in front of the village hall in remembrance of the victims lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Visit glendaleheights.org.